Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) was launched in China on Tuesday during the company's May 2026 launch event. The debut of the gaming smartphone marks Lenovo's return to the category after nearly four years. The Legion Y70 (2026) was unveiled along with the tech giant's latest Legion Y900 gaming tablet. The new gaming handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. Moreover, the smartphone is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel shooter.

Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Price in India, Availability

Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) price starts at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 3,699 (about Rs. 53,000) and CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 58,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 4,899 (about Rs. 70,000).

The new handset is currently on sale in China via the Lenovo online store. The Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) is offered in Carbon Black and Ice Soul White colour options.

Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Specifications, Features

The Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) is a dual SIM handset that ships with Android 16. The gaming smartphone is equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 510 ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 7,000 nits peak brightness. The company claims that the screen consumes less power than other 1.5K resolution panels available in the market. The tech firm also says that the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering Lenovo's latest gaming handset is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, which is built on a 3nm process. Moreoer, the device also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The tech firm claims that the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) managed to score 32,61,888 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. For thermal management, the phone gets Lenovo's new “Qiankun Ningjin” (translated from Chinese) cooling system, featuring liquid gold and “high-performance” thermal conductive materials.

For optics, the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.88 aperture and a 1/1.56-inch sensor. The handset also boasts an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back, offering an f/2.2 aperture. The Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) is also equipped with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) packs an 8,000mAh Star Ring Battery, while also featuring support for 90W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port and bypass charging. The battery is claimed to have a lifespan of up to seven years. The handset weighs about 224g.