Apple on Tuesday announced a new suite of accessibility features powered by Apple Intelligence. Ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, the Cupertino-based tech giant updated its core accessibility tools like VoiceOver, Magnifier, Voice Control, and Accessibility Reader with new features, alongside new AI-generated subtitles for videos without captions. Apple Vision Pro users can access eye-tracking-based wheelchair controls, while accessibility support across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and visionOS has also been expanded.

New AI-Powered Accessibility Features

In a blog post, Apple said that its latest accessibility features are powered by Apple Intelligence. They are designed to improve how users interact with Apple devices using voice, vision, motion, and language-based controls.

Apple Intelligence expands VoiceOver's existing capabilities with a new Image Explorer option. The company says it can provide more detailed descriptions of photos, scanned bills, documents, and visual content. The feature is accessible via the Action button on supported iPhone models, where users can ask questions about what appears in the camera's viewfinder and receive contextual spoken responses.

Magnifier is also receiving AI-powered exploration features. It will deliver spoken visual descriptions in a high-contrast interface, along with the ability to control Magnifier using voice commands such as “zoom in” or “turn on flashlight.” Separately, Apple is also upgrading Voice Control with more natural language understanding. The company claims users with physical disabilities can interact with apps by describing interface elements conversationally instead of having to memorise exact labels.

The updated Accessibility Reader, meanwhile, supports complex layouts, including scientific papers, tables, and multi-column documents.

Apple also announced AI-generated subtitles for videos that do not already include captions. Spoken dialogue in videos, online streams, and shared clips can be transcribed automatically across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro. This feature uses on-device speech recognition, and users can customise the generated subtitles using playback settings.

For Vision Pro users, there is a new power wheelchair control feature. It uses the mixed reality headset's eye-tracking system to control compatible alternative drive systems, as per Apple. The feature will initially support Tolt and LUCI wheelchair systems in the US using Bluetooth or wired accessory connections.

Other smaller accessibility improvements include Vehicle Motion Cues, face gestures, and enhanced Dwell Control eye-selection features for Vision Pro. tvOS gains larger text support, while the company is also bringing expanded Name Recognition language support, improved Made for iPhone hearing aid connectivity, and support for the Sony Access Controller on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

In addition to software features, Apple said that the Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone is now available globally through the Apple Store online in three new colour options. The accessory was developed by designer Bailey Hikawa in collaboration with users with disabilities affecting grip strength and mobility.