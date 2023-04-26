Makers of the upcoming action thriller film The Equalizer 3 unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Sony Pictures unveiled the official trailer which they captioned, “Vengeance meets his equal. Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall in the final chapter of The Equalizer. #TheEqualizer3, exclusively in cinemas September 1st.”

As per Variety, Equalizer 3 sees Robert McCall (Washington) no longer in the US, but instead, fighting crime on an international scale, testing his odds against the Italian mafia. Washington is back by a brand-new cast, starting with Dakota Fanning, with whom he reunited nearly 20 years later. Both previously starred in the 2004 Tony Scott film Man on Fire, where Fanning was only nine years old.

Apart from them The Equalizer 3 also stars David Denman (Emancipation), Sonia Ben Ammar (Scream), and Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari) in pivotal roles.

Soon after the makers dropped the trailer, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Antoine Fuqua returns to direct the threequel, while Richard Wenk returned to the franchise as a screenwriter.

The Equalizer franchise is based on the eponymous 1980s CBS vigilante series, which debuted in 2014, with the second film releasing in 2018. The first film collected an impressive $192.3 million (about Rs. 1,572 crore) at the global box office, against a production budget of $55 million (about Rs. 450 crore). Meanwhile, The Equalizer 2 made a bit lower, $190.4 million (about Rs. 1,556 crore) worldwide, against a $62 million (about Rs. 507 crore) budget.

In 2021, CBS rebooted the original drama series with Queen Latifah as the protagonist Robyn McCall. The Equalizer reboot series' third season will conclude on May 21, while the fourth is set to premiere this autumn.

The Equalizer 3 releases in theatres worldwide on September 1.

