Funko Pops, the adorable vinyl and bobblehead figurine lineup with a cult following, is getting its own video game. 10:10 Games dropped a teaser for its upcoming title, Funko Fusion, which is described as an action-adventure multiplayer game, featuring characters from several movies and TV series. The brief trailer doesn't offer much in terms of gameplay and simply shows off its cast from NBCUniversal franchises such as The Umbrella Academy, Jurassic World, Shaun of the Dead, He-Man, Chucky the Doll, and more. Funko Fusion is slated to arrive sometime in early 2024, across PC and consoles.

10:10 Games marks its debut project with Funko Fusion, promising unique personalities and abilities for each character. It would make sense for the game to be fashioned after the Lego series of video games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga or LEGO Batman, because the studio was co-founded by Jon Burton — the five-time BAFTA award winner and founder of TT Games. For this project, he is joined by a team of experienced veterans, skilled in working on ‘brick-based games,' as per the press release. Funko Fusion is also expected to include online multiplayer, allowing up to four players to team up and battle enemies, explore picturesque environments, and solve elaborate puzzles.

“It's incredibly exciting to be able to show everyone what the team here at 10:10 Games has been up to,” Arthur Parsons, 10:10 Games' Design Director and Co-founder said. “Harnessing the incredible properties we've been entrusted with by our partners at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, bringing them together into a gaming experience that is incredibly fun, surprising, authentic, and celebrates fandom like never before, all experienced through a Funko lens.”

A peek at 10:10 Games' YouTube channel shows an announcement trailer dropped about nine months ago, proving how long Funko Fusion has been in development for, and that it's probably not just a half-baked, experimental idea.

For now, Funko Fusion only seems to include NBCUniversal properties, but does show potential to expand into other licenses — presumably as DLC add-ons or an entirely separate game, if it proves successful. The short snippets in the trailer suggest that co-op might be designed in the same manner as the Lego games, where players might encounter split screens or have the entire screen retract and adjust depending on the amount of action. At one point, we can see player-1 shooting incoming droids, while player-2 carries around a battery to power an automatic door. One thing's for sure — headshots are going to be super easy.

Funko Fusion is slated to release sometime in 2024 on PC and unspecified consoles.

