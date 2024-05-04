Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Large Appliances

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7.

Updated: 4 May 2024
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started on May 2

  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is offering big discounts on several items
  • The Amazon sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over the sale discounts
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, which kicked off for all users in India on May 2, is offering a wide range of products at lower prices than their usual rates. We have previously told you about smart televisions, smartphones, gaming consoles, and more that are available during the sale at lucrative discounts. Before the sale concludes on May 7, you can explore some of the best deals on popular large home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines. The following is a comprehensible list. 

Bank offers extended over the discounted sale prices allow customers to get a product of their choice at a lower effective price. For instance, buyers using ICICI Bank cards can get up to Rs. 10,000 additional discount. Bank of Baroda's BOBCARD or OneCard Credit Card users can get up to Rs. 1,500 off on certain items. Amazon may also offer extra coupons worth up to Rs. 3,000, which could also lower the effective price. Cashback and exchange offers also help with bringing down the price.

In the ongoing sale, you can get some necessary home appliances from leading brands at significantly lower prices. Note that if your appliance requires installation for certain models, you may need to select the installation option separately before checking the item out of your cart. Details for the same are on the respective Amazon product pages.

Top large appliances deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Samsung 653 L Side-By-Side Rs. 1,13,000 Rs. 79,990
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 85,990 Rs. 46,590
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 76,090 Rs. 41,990
LG 343 L 3 Star Rs. 50,799 Rs. 38,990
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 58,400 Rs. 36,990
Samsung 8Kg 5 Star Rs. 55,990 Rs. 35,990
