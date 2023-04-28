Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — the full list

Photo Credit: Bhansali Productions
One of Bollywood's most prominent actors, Alia Bhatt is currently on top of her game. Be it off-screen or on-screen, she is ruling everywhere. And, true to her exploits and status in the film industry, Alia took home the Best Actor award at the Filmfare Awards with her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. While she won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) at the 68th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony on Thursday night, Gangubai Kathiawadi literally swept the awards show. It was also adjudged Best Film at this year's awards show. The award for Best Director went to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who helmed the film.
Alia attended the special occasion in a black strapless gown. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and pulled her hair back. Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in theatres on February 25, 2022. It revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipura red-light district.
The 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 was hosted by Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul. The award night was attended by Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Kajol, Ayushmann, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and many others.
Speaking of the other winners besides Alia, Rajkummar Rao took home black lady for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his role in Badhaai Do. His film also registered a win under the category of Best Film (Critics). It was also a special day for Rajkummar's Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar as she won the Best Actress (Critics) award. She shared the award with Tabu. Tabu won it for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is a sequel to the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.
In the film, Bhumi played the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families. The real twist in the story comes when Rajkummar's character reveals that he is also a homosexual.
Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Film (Critics'): Badhaai Do
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh
Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do
Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do
Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do
Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund
Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek
Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh
Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra
Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo
RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero
Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement