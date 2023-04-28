Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — the full list

Technology News

Rajkummar Rao took home the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his role in Badhaai Do.

By ANI | Updated: 28 April 2023 13:13 IST
Photo Credit: Bhansali Productions

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Highlights
  • Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor for his role in Badhaai Do
  • Badhaai Do also won in the Best Film (Critics) category
  • Gangubai Kathiawadi won Best Film and swept the awards show

One of Bollywood's most prominent actors, Alia Bhatt is currently on top of her game. Be it off-screen or on-screen, she is ruling everywhere. And, true to her exploits and status in the film industry, Alia took home the Best Actor award at the Filmfare Awards with her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. While she won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) at the 68th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony on Thursday night, Gangubai Kathiawadi literally swept the awards show. It was also adjudged Best Film at this year's awards show. The award for Best Director went to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who helmed the film.

Alia attended the special occasion in a black strapless gown. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and pulled her hair back. Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in theatres on February 25, 2022. It revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipura red-light district.

The 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 was hosted by Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul. The award night was attended by Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Kajol, Ayushmann, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and many others.

Speaking of the other winners besides Alia, Rajkummar Rao took home black lady for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his role in Badhaai Do. His film also registered a win under the category of Best Film (Critics). It was also a special day for Rajkummar's Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar as she won the Best Actress (Critics) award. She shared the award with Tabu. Tabu won it for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is a sequel to the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

In the film, Bhumi played the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families. The real twist in the story comes when Rajkummar's character reveals that he is also a homosexual.

Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — the full list

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Film (Critics'): Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh

Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do

Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund

Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek

Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh

Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra

Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero

Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha

