Technology News

SonyLIV Unveils 2023 Slate: Scam and Tanaav Return With Season 2, and More

The two new shows are Kafas, a social drama directed by Sahil Sangha, and a suspense thriller 36 Days.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 27 April 2023 13:14 IST
SonyLIV Unveils 2023 Slate: Scam and Tanaav Return With Season 2, and More

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Applause Entertainment

Scam 2003 will focus on the story of the infamous stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi

Highlights
  • Kafas features Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh, and Vivan Bhatena
  • Vishal Furia-directed 36 Days stars Neha Sharma
  • The project line-up includes the second instalments of Tanaav and Scam

SonyLIV and Applause Entertainment on Thursday unveiled their upcoming slate for 2023, including two new series as well as the return of popular shows such as Scam, Tanaav, Avrodh, and Undekhi.

The two new shows are Kafas, a social drama directed by Sahil Sangha, and a suspense thriller 36 Days, a press release stated.

Kafas features Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh, and Vivan Bhatena, while Vishal Furia-directed 36 Days stars Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Shernaz Patel, Faisal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai in pivotal roles. The project line-up also includes the second instalments of Tanaav and Scam — Scam 2003: The Telgi Story — and season three of Undekhi and Avrodh.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, Scam 2003 will focus on the story of the infamous stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce our upcoming slate for 2023 at Applause Entertainment with SonyLIV. This highly anticipated line-up promises to be a diverse and captivating mix of new shows and returning favourites.

“We are elated to continue our journey alongside our valued partner, SonyLIV, in our shared mission to captivate and entertain audiences through the power of storytelling. Stay tuned for an unforgettable year of entertainment,” said Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, in a statement.

“Our long-running partnership with Applause Entertainment reflects our shared commitment to offer the best entertainment experience to our viewers. With an exceptional slate of shows, we are excited to continue bringing impactful stories to the forefront. We look forward to delivering unparalleled entertainment in 2023 and beyond," added Danish Khan, EVP & Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television, Sony LIV & StudioNext at Sony Pictures Networks India, (Indicative).

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

  • Release Date 9 October 2020
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Hemant Kher, Nikhil Dwivedi
  • Director
    Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta
  • Producer
    Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Indranil Chakraborty
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SonyLIV, Applause Entertainment, Hansal Mehta, scam 1992, Tanaav, Undekhi, Sahil Sangha, Scam 2003 The Telgi Story, Sony Entertainment Television, Kafas, 36 Days, Abdul Karim Telgi
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, and Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
'Yet to Be Established It Was a Redmi Phone': Xiaomi India on 8-Year-Old's Death in Smartphone Explosion

Related Stories

SonyLIV Unveils 2023 Slate: Scam and Tanaav Return With Season 2, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Could Get This Much Requested Design Feature
  2. Xiaomi Probing 'Redmi' Claims in Recent Phone Explosion Death of 8-Year-Old
  3. SonyLIV Announces Scam and Tanaav Season 2, New Shows
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Details Leak, May Skip Recently Tipped Upgrade
  5. Realme 11 Series Set to Launch on May 10: All You Need to Know
  6. Vivo X90 Pro Review: Meeting Expectations?
  7. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  8. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  9. Amazon Prime Monthly Subscription Price Increased by This Amount
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, Pricing Leaked: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Yet to Be Established It Was a Redmi Phone': Xiaomi India on 8-Year-Old's Death in Smartphone Explosion
  2. Poco F5 Pro Design Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of May 9 Launch
  3. SonyLIV Unveils 2023 Slate: Scam and Tanaav Return With Season 2, and More
  4. PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games: Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, and Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Aadhaar Holders Carried Out 2.31 Billion Authentication Transactions in March
  7. Samsung's Quarterly Profits Down 95 Percent From Last Year; Company Blames Slow Consumer Spending, Chip Glut
  8. Microsoft Phone Link for iOS Rolling Out to All Windows 11 Users: How to Download
  9. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  10. Facebook Parent Meta Mints $5.7 Billion in Profits in First Quarter After Wave of Layoffs, Cost-Cutting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.