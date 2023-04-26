Technology News

Amazon Prime Monthly, Quarterly Subscription Prices Hiked; Cost of Annual Plan Remains Unchanged: Report

Amazon has hiked the prices of monthly and quarterly Amazon Prime subscriptions by Rs. 120 and Rs. 140, respectively.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 April 2023 19:45 IST
Amazon Prime Monthly, Quarterly Subscription Prices Hiked; Cost of Annual Plan Remains Unchanged: Report

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime annual subscription is priced at Rs. 1,499

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime monthly subscription was priced at Rs. 179
  • It has now been increased by 67 percent
  • The quarterly plan has also become 30 percent more expensive

Amazon Prime membership price in India has become more expensive for users who opt for monthly and quarterly plans. The price hike is not applicable to the annual subscription option. This means customers can continue to avail of the annual Prime membership at Rs. 1,499. However, the monthly and quarterly Amazon Prime membership prices have been increased by Rs. 120 and Rs. 140, respectively. The monthly subscription option for Amazon Prime has seen the highest price hike, and customers will now have to pay 67 percent more than the previous price.

According to details on Amazon's support page (via MySmartPrice, an Amazon Prime membership in India now costs Rs. 299 for monthly subscribers whereas the quarterly subscription is priced at Rs. 599. These plans previously cost Rs. 179 and Rs. 459, respectively. This means that the monthly plan has been hiked by around 67 percent while the quarterly subscription plans have gone up by nearly 31 percent. The annual membership has not been hiked, which means it continues to be priced at Rs. 1,499.

It is worth noting that the benefits and perks of the subscription remain the same, regardless of the duration of the Amazon Prime subscription. Users will gain access to free one to two-day deliveries at eligible addresses, with no minimum order value required, along with access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading. In addition to these services, subscribers will also have exclusive access to top deals and 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals on the e-commerce site on a daily basis.

Amazon introduced its Prime membership in India in 2016, at an introductory price of Rs. 499 a year. It introduced a monthly subscription plan only in 2018.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime also offers a lower-priced Prime Lite membership. This plan is priced at Rs. 999 per year. The subscription offers benefits like free two-day delivery, no minimum order value for free standard deliveries, early access to "Lightning" deals, as well as Amazon's "deals of the day". Prime Lite subscribers can also access unlimited video content, similar to Amazon Prime. However, the content will be available in standard definition (SD) quality, and accompanied by ads. It can be streamed on two devices at a time, one of which must be a mobile phone, according to the company. 

 

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime, Prime, Amazon
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
UPSRTC Ticketing Website Hacked, May Take Up to 10 Days to Get Restored

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Monthly, Quarterly Subscription Prices Hiked; Cost of Annual Plan Remains Unchanged: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UPSRTC Ticketing Website Hacked, May Take Up to 10 Days to Get Restored
  2. MG Comet EV With 230km Driving Range Launched in India: See Price
  3. Poco F5 India Launch Will Take Place on This Date; Price Tipped
  4. Google Pixel 7a Renders Have Been Leaked Again: See Design, Colours
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  6. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  7. Realme 11 Series Set to Launch on May 10: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Debut in India: Check Out Price, Specifications
  9. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  10. Opera One Early Access Developer Version Rolls Out: How to Download
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Monthly, Quarterly Subscription Prices Hiked; Cost of Annual Plan Remains Unchanged: Report
  2. UPSRTC Ticketing Website Hacked, May Take Up to 10 Days to Get Restored
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Design Could Be Similar to Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: All Details
  4. Google Meet Rolls Out Full HD Video Option for Google One Subscribers, Other Paid Workspace Users on Web
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature “Folder-Shaped” Cover Display
  6. Apple iPad Health App in Development Alongside AI-Backed Emotion Tracking and Health Coaching: Bloomberg
  7. The Equalizer 3 Trailer: Denzel Washington Embarks on a Vengeful Journey in the Final Chapter
  8. Delhi High Court Dismisses Cricket NFT Marketplace Rario's Plea Against Rival Striker: Details
  9. UK Regulator Blocks Microsoft’s $69 Billion Takeover of Activision Blizzard Over Cloud Gaming Concerns
  10. Uber Reserve Now Available in More Cities, Rides Can Be Booked Upto 90 Days in Advance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.