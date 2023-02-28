Arnold Schwarzenegger is making his TV debut as a lead actor with Fubar, an upcoming action-comedy series. Netflix dropped a teaser for the same, showing the Terminator star in some glamorous set pieces, and announced a May 25 release date. Created by Nick Santora — best known for The Sopranos and Prison Break — the series pits Schwarzenegger in the role of a CIA operative, who comes to learn that his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) has been living undercover as an agent for years as well. When their assignments converge, it leads to a 'high-stakes' father-daughter clash that messes with not only global complications, but also their familial relationship.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is.” Schwarzenegger said in a prepared statement. “FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.” The Fubar teaser is short on dialogue but conveys a deadpan tone, backed by high-scale production values — albeit you can tell the dumpster fire in one shot is CGI, given there's no smoke wafting from it. He is seen lighting a cigar, drifting around in a car, and partaking in some gunfire. The sneak peek also shows a vulnerable, care-free side to our character, as he nears retirement. “That's what you get for being sentimental,” says Ruth (Fortune Feimster), a close friend, after nut-tapping our lead when he's off-guard.

Santora, who wrote two of the eight Fubar episodes, also serves as the showrunner. Having grown up as a fan of Schwarzenegger, his intention with the series was to recreate the same effect, where the retired professional bodybuilder has a comedic charm to him, whilst beating people up. “I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films — I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen — so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me,” he said in a blog post.

Fubar also stars an ensemble cast, including Jay Baruchel (Tropic Thunder) as Emma's lover Carter, Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), Travis Van Winkle (You), Andy Buckley (Bombshell), and Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio). Production on the series wrapped in September last year, under the Skydance Television Banner. Schwarzenegger executive produces Fubar with Santora, and was last seen in Terminator: Dark Fate (2019).

All eight episodes of Fubar will be available to stream on May 25, exclusively on Netflix.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.