Tecno Spark 10 Pro With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Unveiled at MWC 2023; MegaBook S1 Gets 2023 Refresh: Report

Tecno Spark 10 Pro will be officially launched for sale in March.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 February 2023 12:08 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 10 Pro will likely succeed the Tecno Spark 9 Pro (Pictured)

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 10 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel rear camera
  • Tecno Spark 10 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC

Tecno has unveiled two new products alongside its first foldable smartphone, Phantom V Fold, at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The Tecno Spark 10 Pro was showcased in the mid-range smartphone segment along with an upgraded MegaBook S1 laptop. Though the phone will be available for sale in March, Tecno has shared some of the key specs of these devices. Tecno Spark 10 Pro will debut as a selfie-focused phone with a 32-megapixel ultra-clear front camera. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro has been unveiled as a mid-range smartphone with a 32-megapixel front camera. The company will officially launch the smartphone in March, however, it has given a sneak peek of its key specifications. The phone will come equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It will also pack a dual flashlight to accompany its front camera. The phone also sports a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Additionally, the smartphone has a starry glass back panel with a glossy finish.

Meanwhile, the MegaBook S1 2023 is an upgraded version of the laptop that was launched in December 2022. The new laptop comes with the latest 13th-gen Intel Core processor and features PC SwiftTransfer through hand gestures. The features support the company's new generation OneLeap connection, allowing users to share data, manage files, use multi-screen as well as share reverse network across its digital ecosystem.

Apart from these advanced features, the device seems to carry most of the specs from the MegaBook S1 that was launched back in December 2022. The MegaBook S1 weighs 1.35kg and has a thickness of 13.5mm. The device was launched with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The MegaBook S1 features a 15.6-inch display with 3.2K resolution, 16:10 widescreen aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also offers up to 450 nits of maximum brightness and supports 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut.

Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
