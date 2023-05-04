Technology News

Netflix May 2023 Releases: Fubar, Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and More

Sanya Malhotra-led Kathal, Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother, and Black Knight are also part of the list.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 May 2023 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Corey Mylchreest (L) and India Amarteifio in a still from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Highlights
  • All 8 episodes of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Fubar are out May 25
  • Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery drops May 19 on Netflix
  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is now available for streaming

Netflix only has one Indian original in store for us in May — Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery, where a young police officer Mahima Basor (Sanya Malhotra) is assigned to track down a pair of stolen jackfruits. While the case seems funnily bizarre and unnecessary, it's actually based on a true story, where a unit of Delhi cops was hired by a politician to fulfil the request. The Netflix film portrays the story as a comedy, even putting up a Rs. 10,000 reward for any local who happens to retrieve it. Kathal releases May 19 on Netflix. This month also brings a third-party Bollywood film to the catalogue, Tu Jhooti Main Makaar, in which a young couple — Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor — try finding balance in their relationship through lies and deceit. Directed by Luv Ranjan (Pyaar Ka Punchnama), the romcom is out now on the platform.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story kicks things off on the global front, charting the titular princess' (India Amarteifio) first romantic encounter with the king of England, George III, whom she is forced to marry. While struggling to fully understand the full extent of her newfound power, she spearheads a societal shift and an investigation into some weird conspiracy brewing within the walls. All six episodes of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are now available to stream on Netflix. Then, on May 12, check out the Jennifer Lopez-led The Mother, where she stars as a deadly assassin, who is forced out of hiding to protect the daughter she abandoned years ago. On May 7, Netflix is also adding John Krasinski's A Quiet Place to go along with the existing Part II — odd prioritisation.

Fast X to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Biggest Movies Releasing in May 2023

netflix may kathal netflix may kathal

Sanya Malhotra (centre) in a still from Kathal
Photo Credit: Netflix

Meanwhile, Cho Ui-seok's (Master) Black Knight takes you to a dystopian Korea, where oxygen is scarce, thanks to the effects of a comet strike. In this harsh wasteland, deliverymen called ‘knights' transport packets of oxygen and other necessities around town to keep citizens alive. But when 5-8 (Kim Woo-bin), wanting to overthrow the hierarchy, hires recruits from the lowest pits of society, war ensues. Black Knight premieres May 12 on Netflix. A little before that, Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing the second instalment of her African Queens documentary saga, this time, focusing on Queen Cleopatra, one of history's most misunderstood women — tracking all key aspects of her life, including her relationships and her intellect, which Roman general Julius Caesar took note of. All four episodes of Queen Cleopatra drop May 10.

And let's not forget Fubar, which marks Arnold Schwarzenegger's TV debut as a lead actor. In it, he plays Luke Brunner, a CIA operative on the verge of retirement, who comes to learn that his daughter (Monica Barbaro) has been working as an undercover agent for years, without his knowledge. When the duo's missions intertwine, it brings about a ton of familial drama and hilarious clashing of egos. All eight episodes of Fubar will be available to stream May 25. Then there's XO, Kitty, which follows an expert teenage matchmaker, whose views on love take a complete turn when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend. The series premieres May 18.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo to Fubar, The Biggest Web Series Releasing in May 2023

netflix may fubar netflix may fubar

Arnold Schwarzenegger in a still from Fubar
Photo Credit: Netflix

From the documentary side, we've got two interesting titles this month. First is Victim/Suspect, in which journalist Rae de Leon conducts a solo investigation, trying to uncover a shocking pattern where sexually assaulted women were unable to find justice and were instead charged with the crime of making a false report. It releases May 23 on Netflix. On the same day, dive into MerPeople, which centres around the mythical realm of underwater performers, who transformed their passion for swimming as mermaids into real-world careers.

Netflix May 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in May 2023. All Netflix Originals have been marked in bold.

May 1
Bleach: Arrancar: The Fierce Fight
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Swordsmith Village Arc
Kung Fu Panda 3
The Tourist
Brokeback Mountain
Seventh Son
The Green Mile

May 2
Love Village
The Tailor

May 3
Jewish Matchmaking
Tu Jhooti Main Makaar

May 4
Sanctuary
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

May 5
The Emoji Movie
Three
Meter

May 7
A Quiet Place

May 9
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

May 10
Missing: Dead or Alive?
High Crimes
Queen Cleopatra
Dance Brothers

May 11
One Night Stand
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
Ultraman: Season 3

May 12
Black Knight
The Mother
Queer Eye: Season 7

May 16
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me

May 17
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
Working: What We Do All Day

May 18
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune
XO, Kitty

May 19
Selling Sunset: Season 6
Kathal

May 23
Victim/Suspect
Wanda Syke: I'm An Entertainer
MerPeople

May 24
The Ultimatum: Queer Love

May 25
Fubar

May 26
Blood & Gold

Kung Fu Panda 3

Kung Fu Panda 3

  • Release Date 1 April 2016
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, David Cross, Kate Hudson, James Hong, Randall Duk Kim, Jackie Chan
  • Director
    Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Alessandro Carloni
  • Producer
    Melissa Cobb
Love Village

Love Village

  • Release Date 2 May 2023
  • Language Japanese
  • Genre Reality, Romance
  • Cast
    Becky, Atsushi Tamura
  • Producer
    Naomi Satoh
The Tailor

The Tailor

  • Release Date 2 May 2023
  • Genre Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Çağatay Ulusoy, Salih Bademci, Şifanur Gül, Olgun Simsek, Berrak Tüzünataç, Evrim Alasya, Joshua Flickema, Engin Senkan, Ece Sükan
  • Director
    Cem Karci
  • Producer
    Onur Guvenatam
Jewish Matchmaking

Jewish Matchmaking

  • Release Date 3 May 2023
  • Genre Reality, Romance
  • Cast
    Aleeza Ben Shalom
  • Producer
    Jeanne Begley, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, Aaron Saidman
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

  • Release Date 8 March 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi
  • Director
    Luv Ranjan
  • Producer
    Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

  • Release Date 4 May 2023
  • Genre Biography, Drama, History, Romance
  • Cast
    Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, India Amarteifio, Tunji Kasim, Hugh Sachs, Katie Brayben, Julia Westcott-Hutton, Corey Mylchreest, Cyril Nri, Sam Clemmett, Keir Charles, Connie Jenkins-Greig, Richard Cunningham, Arsema Thomas, Rob Maloney
  • Director
    Tom Verica
  • Producer
    Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, Anna O'Malley
A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place

  • Release Date 6 April 2018
  • Language American Sign Language, English
  • Genre Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Cade Woodward, Leon Russom
  • Director
    John Krasinski
  • Producer
    Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller
Queen Cleopatra

Queen Cleopatra

  • Release Date 10 May 2023
  • Genre Documentary, History
  • Cast
    Jada Pinkett Smith, Adele James, Craig Russell, John Partridge, Kaysha Woollery, Andira Crichlow, Greg Lockett, Philip Walker
  • Producer
    Jada Pinkett Smith
Black Knight

Black Knight

  • Release Date 12 May 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang Yoo-seok, Esom, Kim Eui-sung, Jin Kyung, Lee Hak-joo, Lee Sang-hee, Yu Seong-ju
  • Director
    Cho Ui-seok
  • Producer
    Cho Ui-seok
The Mother

The Mother

  • Release Date 12 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, Lucy Paez, Jesse Garcia, Yvonne Senat Jones
  • Director
    Niki Caro
  • Producer
    Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Roy Lee, Marc Evans, Miri Yoon, Misha Green
XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty

  • Release Date 18 May 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Anna Cathcart, Anthony Keyvan, Minyeong Choi, Théo Augier Bonaventure, Ivan Melgares, Alexander Morel, Yunjin Kim, Peter Thurnwald, Daniel C Kennedy, Jocelyn Shelfo, Sam Scherzer, Gia Kim, Regan Aliyah, Sang Heon Lee, Kaniel Jacob-Cross, Jordana Summer, Michael K. Lee, Won Hee Lee
  • Director
    Jennifer Arnold, Katina Medina Mora
  • Producer
    Jenny Han, Matthew Kaplan, Sascha Rothchild
Kathal

Kathal

  • Release Date 19 May 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Saraf
  • Director
    Yashowardhan Mishra
  • Producer
    Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor, Achin Jain, Shobha Kapoor
Victim/Suspect

Victim/Suspect

  • Release Date 23 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Rachel de Leon, Amanda Pike
  • Director
    Nancy Schwartzman
  • Producer
    Christopher Clements, Rachel de Leon, Julie Goldman, Alice Henty, Amanda Pike, Nancy Schwartzman
Wanda Sykes: I&#039;m An Entertainer

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer

  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Wanda Sykes
Fubar

Fubar

  • Release Date 25 May 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller
  • Cast
    Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio, Travis Van Winkle
  • Director
    Phil Abraham
  • Producer
    Nick Santora, Scott Sullivan, Adam Higgs, Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Holly Dale, Phil Abraham
Blood &amp; Gold

Blood & Gold

  • Release Date 26 May 2023
  • Language German
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Alexander Scheer, Robert Maaser, Roy McCrerey, Florian Schmidtke, Petra Zieser, Marie Hacke, Stephan Grossmann, Juri Senft, Jared Lorenzo, Tomas Karel
  • Director
    Peter Thorwarth
  • Producer
    Amara Palacios, Christian Becker
