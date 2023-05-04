Netflix only has one Indian original in store for us in May — Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery, where a young police officer Mahima Basor (Sanya Malhotra) is assigned to track down a pair of stolen jackfruits. While the case seems funnily bizarre and unnecessary, it's actually based on a true story, where a unit of Delhi cops was hired by a politician to fulfil the request. The Netflix film portrays the story as a comedy, even putting up a Rs. 10,000 reward for any local who happens to retrieve it. Kathal releases May 19 on Netflix. This month also brings a third-party Bollywood film to the catalogue, Tu Jhooti Main Makaar, in which a young couple — Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor — try finding balance in their relationship through lies and deceit. Directed by Luv Ranjan (Pyaar Ka Punchnama), the romcom is out now on the platform.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story kicks things off on the global front, charting the titular princess' (India Amarteifio) first romantic encounter with the king of England, George III, whom she is forced to marry. While struggling to fully understand the full extent of her newfound power, she spearheads a societal shift and an investigation into some weird conspiracy brewing within the walls. All six episodes of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are now available to stream on Netflix. Then, on May 12, check out the Jennifer Lopez-led The Mother, where she stars as a deadly assassin, who is forced out of hiding to protect the daughter she abandoned years ago. On May 7, Netflix is also adding John Krasinski's A Quiet Place to go along with the existing Part II — odd prioritisation.

Meanwhile, Cho Ui-seok's (Master) Black Knight takes you to a dystopian Korea, where oxygen is scarce, thanks to the effects of a comet strike. In this harsh wasteland, deliverymen called ‘knights' transport packets of oxygen and other necessities around town to keep citizens alive. But when 5-8 (Kim Woo-bin), wanting to overthrow the hierarchy, hires recruits from the lowest pits of society, war ensues. Black Knight premieres May 12 on Netflix. A little before that, Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing the second instalment of her African Queens documentary saga, this time, focusing on Queen Cleopatra, one of history's most misunderstood women — tracking all key aspects of her life, including her relationships and her intellect, which Roman general Julius Caesar took note of. All four episodes of Queen Cleopatra drop May 10.

And let's not forget Fubar, which marks Arnold Schwarzenegger's TV debut as a lead actor. In it, he plays Luke Brunner, a CIA operative on the verge of retirement, who comes to learn that his daughter (Monica Barbaro) has been working as an undercover agent for years, without his knowledge. When the duo's missions intertwine, it brings about a ton of familial drama and hilarious clashing of egos. All eight episodes of Fubar will be available to stream May 25. Then there's XO, Kitty, which follows an expert teenage matchmaker, whose views on love take a complete turn when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend. The series premieres May 18.

From the documentary side, we've got two interesting titles this month. First is Victim/Suspect, in which journalist Rae de Leon conducts a solo investigation, trying to uncover a shocking pattern where sexually assaulted women were unable to find justice and were instead charged with the crime of making a false report. It releases May 23 on Netflix. On the same day, dive into MerPeople, which centres around the mythical realm of underwater performers, who transformed their passion for swimming as mermaids into real-world careers.

Netflix May 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in May 2023. All Netflix Originals have been marked in bold.

May 1

Bleach: Arrancar: The Fierce Fight

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Swordsmith Village Arc

Kung Fu Panda 3

The Tourist

Brokeback Mountain

Seventh Son

The Green Mile

May 2

Love Village

The Tailor

May 3

Jewish Matchmaking

Tu Jhooti Main Makaar

May 4

Sanctuary

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

May 5

The Emoji Movie

Three

Meter

May 7

A Quiet Place

May 9

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

May 10

Missing: Dead or Alive?

High Crimes

Queen Cleopatra

Dance Brothers

May 11

One Night Stand

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

Ultraman: Season 3

May 12

Black Knight

The Mother

Queer Eye: Season 7

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me

May 17

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2

Working: What We Do All Day

May 18

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

XO, Kitty

May 19

Selling Sunset: Season 6

Kathal

May 23

Victim/Suspect

Wanda Syke: I'm An Entertainer

MerPeople

May 24

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

May 25

Fubar

May 26

Blood & Gold

