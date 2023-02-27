Technology News

Netflix March 2023 Releases: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Rana Naidu, Murder Mystery 2, and More

Idris Elba-led Luther: The Fallen Sun, Shadow and Bone season 2, and Chris Rock: Selective Outrage are also part of the lineup.

Photo Credit: Netflix

Yami Gautam in a still from Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

  • Rana Naidu will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam
  • Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga stars Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal
  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is a live comedy special, streaming March 5

Netflix is releasing two Indian originals in March — Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Rana Naidu. The former sees Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal teaming up for a heist 40,000 feet up in the air, inside a passenger flight. Things go awry when a hijacker enters the scene, urging the duo to ditch their original plans and focus on saving the innocent passengers. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is out March 24 on Netflix. A bit earlier, on March 10, check out Rana Naidu, an Indian adaptation of the popular US series Ray Donovan. In it, Rana Daggubati stars as a law firm mediator handling dirty work for the city's wealthiest clients. When his estranged father — played by Venkatesh Daggubati — is released from prison, Rana is forced to deal with his past demons.

From the global side, we've got the much-awaited continuation of the Luther series, bringing Idris Elba back in the lead role. Haunted by an unsolved murder, John Luther breaks out of prison to finish the job — on a mission to apprehend David Robey (Andy Serkis), a tech billionaire moonlighting as a serial killer. Luther: The Fallen Sun releases March 10 on Netflix. Fresh off their first case, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reprise their roles as the Spitz couple in Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 — this time, launching their own investigation agency to try and track down their billionaire friend, who got kidnapped at his own wedding. Murder Mystery 2 is out March 31.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Gets March 24 Release Date on Netflix

netflix march murder mystery 2 netflix march murder mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in a still from Murder Mystery 2
Photo Credit: Netflix

If binge-watching shows is your jam, then there's some good news for you. Shadow and Bone is returning with its second season on March 16, transporting us back to the war-torn world of Ravka, where Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) secured a temporary victory over General Kirigan (Bane Barnes). This time, he's back with a vengeance, assembling an army of shadow monsters and new Grisha recruits. On March 23, Gabriel Basso (Super 8) stars in The Night Agent, a political conspiracy series that leads his low-level FBI agent character all the way to the Oval Office. Agent Elvis is an adult animated comedy series, which puts Elvis Presley in a tight spot when he's asked to join a government spy program to help avert threats to his country. Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar) voices this absurd version of the legendary musician, albeit there is no solid release date for it yet.

On the Korean front, check out Kill Boksoon, a thriller film which explores a middle-aged woman's (Jeon Do-yeon) double life, as she juggles between her roles as a loving mother and a professional killer for hire. From China, we have Copycat Killer, where a media-savvy serial killer turns his murders into a national spectacle, fueling a cat-and-mouse chase against a determined prosecutor. Both premiere March 31 on Netflix.

Chris Rock plays host to the first-ever globally live-streamed event on Netflix, with his comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The special could potentially mark the first time that Rock publicly addresses being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars 2022, and is set to stream March 5 at 8:30am IST/ March 4 at 7pm PT. Then, on March 14, Bert Kreischer brings his new shirtless comedy special Razzle Dazzle, where he discusses bodily emissions, his experiences with bullying, and 'the explosive end to his family's escape room outing'.

In Wellmania, Liv (Celeste Barber) is forced to consider her hard-partying ways and embark on a wellness trip, when struck by a health crisis. All eight episodes of Wellmania drop March 29 on the platform. Meanwhile, The Magician's Elephant is an animated fantasy escape, where an orphaned boy (Noah Jupe) sets out on an adventure to seek a magician with an elephant, which would hopefully reunite him with his missing sister. The film drops March 17 on Netflix.

Netflix March 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in March 2023. All Netflix Originals have been marked in bold.

March 1
Cheat
Tonight You're Sleeping with Me
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2
Little Angel: Volume 2
Easy A
Big Daddy

March 2
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2
Karate Sheep
Masameer County: Season 2
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
Sex/Life: Season 2

March 3
Love at First Kiss
Next in Fashion: Season 2

March 4
Divorce Attorney Shin , weekly

March 5
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

March 6
Ridley Jones: Season 5

March 8
Faraway
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

March 9
You: Season 4 Part 2

March 10
The Glory Part 2
Have a nice day!
Luther: The Fallen Sun
Outlast
Rana Naidu
Netflix x Nike Training Club workout sessions

March 14
Ariyoshi Assists
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

March 15
The Law of the Jungle
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

March 16
Shadow and Bone: Season 2
Still Time

March 17
Dance 100
In His Shadow
Maestro in Blue
The Magician's Elephant
Noise
Sky High: The Series

March 20
Carol
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7

March 21
We Lost Our Human

March 22
Invisible City: Season 2
The Kingdom: Season 2
Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23
Johnny
The Night Agent

March 24
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Love Is Blind: Season 4

March 28
Mae Martin: SAP

March 29
Unseen
Wellmania

March 30
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
Unstable

March 31
Copycat Killer
Kill Boksoon
Murder Mystery 2

Also releasing in March
Agent Elvis
Burlesque
Open Season
Out of Africa
Seven Years in Tibet
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Chronicles of Riddick
Kick-Ass 2
Pitch Black
Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Cheat

Cheat

  • Release Date 1 March 2023
  • Genre Game Show, Reality
  • Cast
    Ellie Taylor, Danny Dyer
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2

  • Release Date 2 March 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Salvatore Ficarra, Valentino Picone
Masameer County Season 2

Masameer County Season 2

  • Release Date 2 March 2023
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Drama
Sex/Life Season 2

Sex/Life Season 2

  • Release Date 2 March 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, Margaret Odette, Wallis Day, Dylan Bruce, Craig Bierko, Cleo Anthony, Darius Homayoun
  • Director
    Jessika Borsiczky
Love at First Kiss

Love at First Kiss

  • Release Date 3 March 2023
  • Language Spanish
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Gorka Otxoa, Álvaro Cervantes, Silvia Alonso, Pilar Castro, Susana Abaitua, Elisabeth Larena, Ninton Sánchez, Paula Muñoz, Fabia Castro
  • Director
    Alauda Ruiz de Azúa
  • Producer
    Antonio Asensio, Paloma Molina
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

  • Release Date 5 March 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Reality
  • Cast
    Chris Rock
MH370: The Plane that Disappeared

MH370: The Plane that Disappeared

  • Release Date 8 March 2023
  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Jeff Wise, Florence de Changy
  • Director
    Louise Malkinson
You Season 4

You Season 4

  • Genre Crime, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers
  • Director
    John Scott
The Glory Season 2

The Glory Season 2

  • Release Date 10 March 2023
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Song Hye-kyo, Jung Ji-so, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Shin Ye-eun, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon
  • Director
    Ahn Gil-ho
Luther: The Fallen Sun

Luther: The Fallen Sun

  • Release Date March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley, Jess Liaudin, Lauryn Ajufo, Natasha Patel, Henry Hereford
  • Director
    Jamie Payne
  • Producer
    Peter Chernin, Neil Cross, Idris Elba, David Ready, Jenno Topping
Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu

  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Rana Daggubbati, Venkatesh Daggubbati, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajesh Jais
  • Director
    Karan Anshuman, Suparn Verma
  • Producer
    Aaron Sunder
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

  • Release Date 15 March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Documentary
  • Director
    Suzanne Hillinger
  • Producer
    Nicki Carrico, Suzanne Hillinger
Shadow and Bone Season 2

Shadow and Bone Season 2

  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Danielle Galligan, Calahan Skogman, Lewis Tan, Patrick Gibson, Jack Wolfe, Anna Leong Brophy
Dance 100

Dance 100

  • Release Date 17 March 2023
  • Genre Game Show, Reality
  • Cast
    Charlotte Hawthorne, Dru Lewis-Dre, Kane Walcott, Ally Love
  • Producer
    Jack Burgess, Saul Fearnley, Tim Harcourt, Stephen Lambert, Stephen Yemoh
The Magician&#039;s Elephant

The Magician's Elephant

  • Release Date 17 March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Noah Jupe, Benedict Wong, Brian Tyree Henry, Pixie Davies, Aasif Mandvi, Cree Summer, Lorraine Toussaint, Mandy Patinkin, Miranda Richardson, Dawn French
  • Director
    Wendy Rogers
  • Producer
    Julia Pistor
We Lost Our Human

We Lost Our Human

  • Release Date 21 March 2023
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Ayo Edebiri, Matty Cardarople, Ben Schwartz, Lauren Tom, Henry Rollins, Lucas Grabeel, Jon Glaser, Adrienne C. Moore
  • Director
    Curtis Lelash
  • Producer
    Nick Arciaga, Laura Sreebny
The Night Agent

The Night Agent

  • Release Date 23 March 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Enrique Murciano, Eve Harlow, Sarah Desjardins, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Phoenix Raei
  • Director
    Seth Gordon
  • Producer
    David Beaubaire, Seth Fisher, Seth Gordon, Julia Gunn, Marney Hochman, Paul Neinstein, Shawn Ryan, William Sherak, Nicole Tossou, James Vanderbilt
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

  • Release Date 24 March 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Yami Gautam Dhar, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar
  • Director
    Ajay Singh
  • Producer
    Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik
Love is Blind Season 4

Love is Blind Season 4

  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Producer
    Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Terrance Villarreal
Wellmania

Wellmania

  • Release Date 29 March 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Celeste Barber, Lachlan Buchanan, Remy Hii, Alexander Hodge, Virginie Laverdure, Anthony Phelan, JJ Fong, Felix Williamson, Leah Vandenberg, Guy Edmonds, Johnny Carr, Cramer Cain, Nicola Parry, Tim McGarry, Gabrielle Chan, Genevieve Mooy
  • Director
    Helena Brooks, Erin White
  • Producer
    Warren Clarke, Celeste Barber, Chris Oliver-Taylor
Copycat Killer

Copycat Killer

  • Release Date 31 March 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Kang Ren Wu, Ruby Lin, Fandy Fan, Alice Ko, Cammy Chiang, Tsung-Hua Tou, Teng-Hung Hsia, Chun-Yao Yao
  • Director
    Henri Chang, Jung-chi Chang
  • Producer
    Hank Tseng
Kill Boksoon

Kill Boksoon

  • Release Date 31 March 2023
  • Language Korean
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Esom, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Si-a, Lee Yeon, Park Kwang-jae, Jang In-sub, Choi Byung-mo, Kim Seung-o, Kim Ki-cheon
  • Director
    Byun Sung-hyun
Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2

  • Release Date 31 March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, Zurin Villanueva, Kuhoo Verma, Adeel Akhtar, John Kani
  • Director
    Jeremy Garelick
  • Producer
    Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, Tripp Vinson, Jennifer Aniston, James Vanderbilt, James D. Stern
Agent Elvis

Agent Elvis

  • Release Date March 2023
  • Genre Action, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Matthew McConaughey
  • Director
    Fletcher Moules, Gary Ye
  • Producer
    Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Priscilla Presley, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Mike Arnold, Marc Rosen, Jamie Salter
