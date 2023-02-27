Netflix is releasing two Indian originals in March — Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Rana Naidu. The former sees Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal teaming up for a heist 40,000 feet up in the air, inside a passenger flight. Things go awry when a hijacker enters the scene, urging the duo to ditch their original plans and focus on saving the innocent passengers. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is out March 24 on Netflix. A bit earlier, on March 10, check out Rana Naidu, an Indian adaptation of the popular US series Ray Donovan. In it, Rana Daggubati stars as a law firm mediator handling dirty work for the city's wealthiest clients. When his estranged father — played by Venkatesh Daggubati — is released from prison, Rana is forced to deal with his past demons.

From the global side, we've got the much-awaited continuation of the Luther series, bringing Idris Elba back in the lead role. Haunted by an unsolved murder, John Luther breaks out of prison to finish the job — on a mission to apprehend David Robey (Andy Serkis), a tech billionaire moonlighting as a serial killer. Luther: The Fallen Sun releases March 10 on Netflix. Fresh off their first case, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reprise their roles as the Spitz couple in Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 — this time, launching their own investigation agency to try and track down their billionaire friend, who got kidnapped at his own wedding. Murder Mystery 2 is out March 31.

If binge-watching shows is your jam, then there's some good news for you. Shadow and Bone is returning with its second season on March 16, transporting us back to the war-torn world of Ravka, where Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) secured a temporary victory over General Kirigan (Bane Barnes). This time, he's back with a vengeance, assembling an army of shadow monsters and new Grisha recruits. On March 23, Gabriel Basso (Super 8) stars in The Night Agent, a political conspiracy series that leads his low-level FBI agent character all the way to the Oval Office. Agent Elvis is an adult animated comedy series, which puts Elvis Presley in a tight spot when he's asked to join a government spy program to help avert threats to his country. Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar) voices this absurd version of the legendary musician, albeit there is no solid release date for it yet.

On the Korean front, check out Kill Boksoon, a thriller film which explores a middle-aged woman's (Jeon Do-yeon) double life, as she juggles between her roles as a loving mother and a professional killer for hire. From China, we have Copycat Killer, where a media-savvy serial killer turns his murders into a national spectacle, fueling a cat-and-mouse chase against a determined prosecutor. Both premiere March 31 on Netflix.

Chris Rock plays host to the first-ever globally live-streamed event on Netflix, with his comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The special could potentially mark the first time that Rock publicly addresses being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars 2022, and is set to stream March 5 at 8:30am IST/ March 4 at 7pm PT. Then, on March 14, Bert Kreischer brings his new shirtless comedy special Razzle Dazzle, where he discusses bodily emissions, his experiences with bullying, and 'the explosive end to his family's escape room outing'.

In Wellmania, Liv (Celeste Barber) is forced to consider her hard-partying ways and embark on a wellness trip, when struck by a health crisis. All eight episodes of Wellmania drop March 29 on the platform. Meanwhile, The Magician's Elephant is an animated fantasy escape, where an orphaned boy (Noah Jupe) sets out on an adventure to seek a magician with an elephant, which would hopefully reunite him with his missing sister. The film drops March 17 on Netflix.

Netflix March 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in March 2023. All Netflix Originals have been marked in bold.

March 1

Cheat

Tonight You're Sleeping with Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2

Little Angel: Volume 2

Easy A

Big Daddy

March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2

Karate Sheep

Masameer County: Season 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life: Season 2

March 3

Love at First Kiss

Next in Fashion: Season 2

March 4

Divorce Attorney Shin , weekly

March 5

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5

March 8

Faraway

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2

March 10

The Glory Part 2

Have a nice day!

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Outlast

Rana Naidu

Netflix x Nike Training Club workout sessions

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

March 15

The Law of the Jungle

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

March 16

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

Still Time

March 17

Dance 100

In His Shadow

Maestro in Blue

The Magician's Elephant

Noise

Sky High: The Series

March 20

Carol

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7

March 21

We Lost Our Human

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2

The Kingdom: Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

Johnny

The Night Agent

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Love Is Blind: Season 4

March 28

Mae Martin: SAP

March 29

Unseen

Wellmania

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

Unstable

March 31

Copycat Killer

Kill Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2

Also releasing in March

Agent Elvis

Burlesque

Open Season

Out of Africa

Seven Years in Tibet

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

