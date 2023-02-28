Technology News

Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer: AFC Richmond Toils Through the Premier League

Ted Lasso season 3 premieres March 15 on Apple TV+.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 28 February 2023
Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in a still from Ted Lasso season 3

Highlights
  • Ted Lasso season 3 will have 12 episodes
  • The third season of Ted Lasso is expected to be the final one
  • The show picked four Emmy awards last year, including Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso season 3 trailer is here. Ahead of its premiere next month, Apple TV+ has dropped a new look at the Jason Sudeikis-led sports comedy series, highlighting the highs and lows our leading club AFC Richmond toil through, now that they're back in the Premier League after relegation at the end of season 1 and promotion in season 2. The titular character will now be seen facing Nathan 'Nate' Shelly (Nick Mohammed), the former assistant coach of Richmond who switched to West Ham United for the position of head coach at the end of season 2, but now appears to be regretting his decision. Ted Lasso season 3 premieres March 15 on Apple TV+.

The trailer for Ted Lasso season 3 carries a feel-good vibe, playing to the tune of The Rolling Stones' ‘You Can't Always Get What You Want.' However, underneath the laughter and smiles, you can see the AFC Richmond players struggling to hold up in one of the biggest footballing leagues in the world, where they are expected to finish dead last. The trailer largely lacks dialogue and sees Lasso (Sudeikis) offering pep talks to his players, after suffering crushing defeats. The tone changes midway through, as the titular coach sticks by his ‘Believe' motto and continues training his players, presumably leading to more wins — evidenced by the positive reactions he gets from the press.

On the other side, we see Nate getting to grips with his new role as West Ham United's head coach. The Ted Lasso season 3 trailer offers a glimpse at the grudge match between the two with tensions rising, as Lasso appears to be suffering from a panic attack on the sidelines. But we also witness the friendliness to it all, as at one point, Lasso shows up to West Ham's stadium to support Nate, with his own son wearing the maroon jersey of West Ham. The romance between AFC Richmond player-turned-assistant coach Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) also continues to grow. Some of it probably had a positive influence on the always gruff Kent, as at the end of the trailer, we see him yelling “Great job!”, as a means to boost his team's morale — something Lasso is surprised to hear.

The 12-episode-long third season is billed as the final arc and sees some returning faces in Hannah Waddingham as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, Phil Dunster as the talented striker Jamie Tartt, and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard. Ted Lasso season 2 was awarded four Emmys last year, including Best Comedy Series and a best actor award for Sudeikis.

Ted Lasso season 3 releases March 15 on Apple TV+.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
