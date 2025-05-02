HeartBeat Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

HeartBeat is a series of doctors who work dedicatedly in a multispeciality hospital. This medical drama with season 2 brings back the intense world of surgical interns, trying to balance between the loss, life and leadership at RK Multispeciality Hospital. The story revolves around personal stakes, and the hustling life of doctors with medical emergencies testing the resilience, choices and ethics, leading to make-or-break their careers. The story is gripping with an emotional approach that captures the heart of the audience during season 1.

When and Where to Watch Heartbeat Season 2

This medical drama, HeartBeat season 2, will be airing on JioHotstar, as per a post of JioHotstar Tamil on X on April 30, 2025. The series' release date is still kept hidden by the makers. However, it will most probably be released during mid-2025.

Trailer and Plot

The HeartBeat Season 2 trailer has not been released. However, the first season trailer has shown Rina, an intern, who enters the hospital during her first day and is trying to manage the fast-moving life of the hospital, including rush, responsibilities and emergencies. She works under Dr. Radhi, her strict chief. Amidst this, she is also trying to manage her personal life. The trailer also highlights the bond between the doctors. Reena encounters someone who triggers her oxytocin. Season 1 won many hearts, and now the audience is anticipating the next one.

Cast and Crew

HeartBeat Season 2 casts Anjali Rao, Rahul Dev, Sudev Nair, Dev Shetty, and Shraddha Srinath. There are new characters too in the new season, which are unrevealed. The story is written and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan under the production of Stone Bench Films.

Reception

Season 1 gained good reviews with an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10. The season has been appreciated for engaging the audience by portraying the medical drama genre in Indian web series. There are anticipations for Season 2 among the viewers on social media and it has already made a place in their hearts.