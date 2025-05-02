Technology News
English Edition

HeartBeat Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

HeartBeat Season 2 continues the journey of surgical interns at RK Multispeciality Hospital, streaming mid-2025 on JioHotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2025 11:57 IST
HeartBeat Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Youtube/Coffee Kadai

The cast of HeartBeat returns in Season 2, bringing fresh challenges and deeper stories

Highlights
  • Season 2 premieres mid-2025 exclusively on JioHotstar
  • Deepak Sundarrajan returns as writer and director
  • The ensemble cast reprises their roles, introducing new characters and
Advertisement

HeartBeat is a series of doctors who work dedicatedly in a multispeciality hospital. This medical drama with season 2 brings back the intense world of surgical interns, trying to balance between the loss, life and leadership at RK Multispeciality Hospital. The story revolves around personal stakes, and the hustling life of doctors with medical emergencies testing the resilience, choices and ethics, leading to make-or-break their careers. The story is gripping with an emotional approach that captures the heart of the audience during season 1.

When and Where to Watch Heartbeat Season 2

This medical drama, HeartBeat season 2, will be airing on JioHotstar, as per a post of JioHotstar Tamil on X on April 30, 2025. The series' release date is still kept hidden by the makers. However, it will most probably be released during mid-2025.

Trailer and Plot

The HeartBeat Season 2 trailer has not been released. However, the first season trailer has shown Rina, an intern, who enters the hospital during her first day and is trying to manage the fast-moving life of the hospital, including rush, responsibilities and emergencies. She works under Dr. Radhi, her strict chief. Amidst this, she is also trying to manage her personal life. The trailer also highlights the bond between the doctors. Reena encounters someone who triggers her oxytocin. Season 1 won many hearts, and now the audience is anticipating the next one.

Cast and Crew

HeartBeat Season 2 casts Anjali Rao, Rahul Dev, Sudev Nair, Dev Shetty, and Shraddha Srinath. There are new characters too in the new season, which are unrevealed. The story is written and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan under the production of Stone Bench Films.

Reception

Season 1 gained good reviews with an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10. The season has been appreciated for engaging the audience by portraying the medical drama genre in Indian web series. There are anticipations for Season 2 among the viewers on social media and it has already made a place in their hearts.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HeartBeat Season 2, JioHotstar Originals, Medical Drama Series
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
DeepSeek Prover V2, an Open-Source Mathematics-Focused AI Model, Released
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Mid-Range Smartphones
HeartBeat Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More
  2. OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  3. Sony Xperia 1 VII May Debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM
  4. Global iQOO Neo 10 Model Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  5. Best Offers on Premium Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Outsold Other S25 Models in Global Markets
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. New Study Suggests Yellowstone May Help Solve the World's Helium Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor, 12GB of RAM
  2. Android 16 to Arrive With Redesigned Quick Settings, Visual Enhancements and New Animations: Report
  3. Google's NotebookLM Android, iOS Apps Listed on App Stores Ahead of Launch at Google I/O 2025
  4. New Study Suggests Yellowstone May Help Solve the World’s Helium Crisis
  5. Honor Teases Launch of New Smartwatches; Honor Watch 5 Ultra Could Debut Soon
  6. Bitcoin Price Crosses $96,000 for the First Time Since March, Ongoing Rally Boosts Altcoin Prices
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Outsold Galaxy S25 and S25+ Combined in Global Markets
  8. 3 Roses Season 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Girl-Centric Telugu Drama Series Online?
  9. The Better Sister OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Paraman Now Streaming On Sun NXT: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »