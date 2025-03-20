Technology News
Touch Me Not Telugu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Touch Me Not, a gripping crime thriller starring Navdeep and Dheekshith Shetty, streams on JioHotstar from April 4.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 March 2025 21:50 IST
Touch Me Not Telugu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Touch Me Not Telugu thriller premieres on JioHotstar on April 4

  • Touch Me Not Telugu thriller premieres on JioHotstar on April 4
  • Navdeep and Dheekshith Shetty star in this psychometry-based series
  • The show is an adaptation of the 2019 K-drama He is Psychometric
A gripping Telugu crime thriller, Touch Me Not, is set to make its digital debut, featuring Kannada actor Dheekshith Shetty in his first Telugu role alongside Navdeep. Centred on the unique concept of psychometry, the series explores a chilling investigation where every revelation comes with deadly consequences. The much-anticipated show has been in production for an extended period and is now ready for its premiere. Fans can expect a suspense-filled experience when Touch Me Not begins streaming on JioHotstar from April 4, 2025.

When and Where to Watch ‘Touch Me Not'

The seven-episode series Touch Me Not will be available for streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. It will premiere on April 4, 2025, marking a significant release in the Telugu thriller genre. The show's digital launch brings an intense mystery narrative to viewers, with a plot that blends crime, suspense, and supernatural elements.

Official Trailer and Plot of ‘Touch Me Not'

The psychological thriller revolves around Rishi, a teenager with psychometric abilities, portrayed by Dheekshith Shetty. His gift allows him to access past events related to any object he touches, leading him into the depths of a dangerous serial killer case. As he uses his unique skill to uncover hidden truths, those involved in the investigation face perilous outcomes. The official trailer teases high-stakes suspense, revealing a tense atmosphere where secrets come at a deadly cost. The series serves as an adaptation of the 2019 Korean drama He is Psychometric, incorporating regional storytelling elements to appeal to Telugu audiences.

Cast and Crew of ‘Touch Me Not'

Directed by Ramana Teja, Touch Me Not is produced by Guru Films and Sunitha Tati. The screenplay adaptation has been crafted by Chaarvi Murari, with Telugu dialogues written by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi. Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the music, while Gokul Bharathi handles cinematography. Anwar Ali serves as the editor, and Kiran Kumar Manne takes charge as the art director. The cast includes Babloo Prithiveeraj, Komalee Prasad, Sanchitha Poonacha, Harsha Vardhan, Devi Prasad, Raja Ravindra, Anish Kuruvilla, Kriti Chug, and several other notable actors in pivotal roles.

Touch Me Not Telugu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
