Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 kicked off today for all users in India. It brings lucrative deals on a wide range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and other home appliances. Smartphones, in particular, can be purchased with discounts at relatively lower rates compared to their usual prices. Buyers can take advantage of price cuts of up to 40 percent on offerings from various brands such as OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Samsung. We have previously compiled a list of the best deals on premium smartphones during the sale. However, if you're eyeing a mid-range smartphone which delivers top-notch performance while also offering a good value for money, this year's Amazon Great Summer Sale has plenty of options to go for.

There's currently a great deal available on the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G. The phone usually retails for Rs. 42,999 on the e-commerce platform but is currently listed for as low as Rs. 26,999 during the Amazon sale.

Alongside discounts, Amazon offers various bank-related discounts too. HDFC Card holders are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount on credit card transactions. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users can avail of five percent cashback on purchases made during the Amazon sale. Other benefits include no-cost EMI options and up to Rs. 72,000 off on availing exchange offers.

Best Deals on Mid-Range Smartphones

