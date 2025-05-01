Technology News
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Mid-Range Smartphones

Amazon offers up to Rs. 72,000 on availing exchange offers during the sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 16:50 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Mid-Range Smartphones

Both Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G are available with hefty discounts on Amazon

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is available for Rs. 26,999 during the sale
  • Buyers can get up to 40 percent discounts on mid-range smartphones
  • Other benefits include no-cost EMI option, exchange bonus and bank offers
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 kicked off today for all users in India. It brings lucrative deals on a wide range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and other home appliances. Smartphones, in particular, can be purchased with discounts at relatively lower rates compared to their usual prices. Buyers can take advantage of price cuts of up to 40 percent on offerings from various brands such as OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Samsung. We have previously compiled a list of the best deals on premium smartphones during the sale. However, if you're eyeing a mid-range smartphone which delivers top-notch performance while also offering a good value for money, this year's Amazon Great Summer Sale has plenty of options to go for.

There's currently a great deal available on the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G. The phone usually retails for Rs. 42,999 on the e-commerce platform but is currently listed for as low as Rs. 26,999 during the Amazon sale.

Alongside discounts, Amazon offers various bank-related discounts too. HDFC Card holders are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount on credit card transactions. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users can avail of five percent cashback on purchases made during the Amazon sale. Other benefits include no-cost EMI options and up to Rs. 72,000 off on availing exchange offers.

Best Deals on Mid-Range Smartphones

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
iQOO Neo 10R Rs. 31,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 4 5G Rs. 32,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 14 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Oppo F29 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
Realme GT 6T 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 24,748 Buy Now
Honor 200 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 24,998 Buy Now

 

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Offers, Amazon, Amazon Sale, mid range smartphones, OnePlus Nord 4, Samsung Galaxy A55, Realme GT 6T, Oppo F29, Honor 200
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
DeepSeek Prover V2, an Open-Source Mathematics-Focused AI Model, Released
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Offers on Thin and Light Laptops

