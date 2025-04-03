Technology News
OTT Releases This Week (Mar 31 - Apr 6): A Real Pain, Test, Kraven the Hunter, and More

Check out what's streaming this week!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 April 2025 13:15 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Mar 31 - Apr 6): A Real Pain, Test, Kraven the Hunter, and More

This week’s OTT releases bring a mix of comedy, thriller, and drama.

Highlights
  • ‘A Real Pain’ follows two cousins on a chaotic Jewish heritage tour
  • ‘Test’ explores life-altering choices during an intense cricket match
  • ‘Chamak – The Conclusion’ unveils secrets behind a murder mystery
Every week, OTT platforms come up with fresh content. Sports drama, courtroom thrillers and everything you would want on a weekend binge will be on your screens this week through different platforms. Whether you want to watch a Jewish heritage tour of two cousins or sequels of highly acclaimed shows, your weekend will be anything but boring. Here is a list of OTT releases for this week that you can enjoy watching.

A Real Pain

  • Release Date: April 3
  •  Genre: Comedy-Drama
  •  Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar
  •  Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, Daniel Oreskes

A Real Pain is a comedy-drama written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. The film follows two cousins who go on a Jewish heritage tour in Poland after the passing of their grandmother. Jesse Eisenberg plays David Kaplan. He is a man who struggles with anxiety and overthinking. Kieran Culkin takes on the role of Benjamin Kaplan. He has a carefree and spontaneous nature. The journey was meant to honour their grandmother's roots. But, soon enough, it becomes a test of patience as long-buried tensions come to the surface. Clashes between their contrasting personalities turn the experience into a chaotic tour. 

Test

  • Release Date: April 4
  • Genre: Sports Drama
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, Kaali Venkat, Nassar, Vinay Varma, Aadukalam Murugadoss, M. J. Shriram, Ajit Koshy

The Tamil sports drama Test has been directed by Sashikanth. The film presents the struggles of three individuals whose lives take an unexpected turn during a high-stakes cricket test match between India and Pakistan. R. Madhavan plays the role of scientist Saravanan. Nayanthara plays Kumudha Saravanan, a teacher and his wife. Siddharth appears as Arjun, who is a cricketer with a celebrated career. They cross paths at a crucial moment. It leads them to make choices that will change the course of their life. The intensity of the match runs parallel to the dilemmas faced by the characters. Challenges that they did not see coming push them to the edge. It forces them to confront their fears. The film explores how personal and professional decisions can redefine a person's destiny.

Chamak – The Conclusion

  • Release Date: April 4
  •  Genre: Musical Crime Thriller
  •  Where to Watch: Sony LIV
  •  Cast: Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Grewal, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, Akasa Singh, Navneet Nishan, Rakesh Bedi, Mahabir Bhullar, Hobby Dhaliwal, Saran Kaur, Ankita Goraya, Dhanveer Singh, Rajdip Shoker

Chamak - The Conclusion is the second installation of Chamak. It is directed by Rohit Jugraj. Paramvir Singh Cheema returns as Kaala. He is a man determined to get to the truth about his father's murder. His journey leads to unexpected revelations. The deeper he digs, the more unsettling secrets come to light. His pursuit of justice is met with resistance. It is especially opposed by Pratap Deol, played by Manoj Pahwa and Guru Deol, portrayed by Mohit Malik. The struggle to establish his father's legacy again becomes increasingly dangerous. His family's involvement complicates the case further. A tense atmosphere builds as Kaala gets closer to solving the mystery surrounding his father's death.

Adrishyam – Season 2

  • Release Date: April 4
  •  Genre: Mystery Thriller
  •  Where to Watch: Sony LIV
  •  Cast: Tarun Anand, Prashant Nadkarni, Eijaz Khan. Ravi Verma, Shreya Jha, Divyanka Tripathi, Parvati Sehgal, Meghan Jadhav, Kabeer, Gaurav Pancha, Amit Anand Raut, Shraddha Kaul, Shweta Ojha

The story of the Bharat Intelligence Agency's undercover intelligence officers will be carried over into the second season of the mystery thriller Adrishyam. While on national security assignments, they operate covertly. Pooja Gor plays Parvati, while Eijaz Khan plays Ravi.  The dedication of the agents to their duty and their dual lives are examined throughout the season. The plot revolves around their battle to strike a balance between duty and secrecy.

Kraven the Hunter

  •   Release Date: March 31
  •  Genre: Superhero Action Thriller
  •  Where to Watch: Netflix
  •  Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Masha Vasyukova, Murat Seven, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Tom Reed, Guillaume Delaunay

Kraven the Hunter is now available on the streaming platform, Netflix. The movie is directed by J. C. Chandor. It follows the story of Sergei Kravinoff. He has decided to establish himself as the greatest hunter. His struggles and ambitions shape the storyline. His relationship with his father, Nikolai Kravinoff, is also explored. Nikolai is shown as a powerful crime lord involved in illegal activities. The movie explores father-son dynamics as well as power struggles. 

Juror #2

  • Release Date: April 1
  • Genre: Legal Thriller, Drama
  • Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar
  • Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J. K. Simmons, Kiefer Sutherland, Chris Messina, Zoey Deutch, Gabriel Basso, Leslie Bibb, Cedric Yarbrough, Adrienne C. Moore, Amy Aquino

Juror #2, directed by Clint Eastwood is all set to bring legal thriller for digital streaming. Nicholas Hoult plays Justin Kemp who is a journalist battling alcoholism. He is called for jury duty in a murder case where James Sythe faces trial for killing Kendall Carter. But, Justin carries a secret. He was driving through the area on the night of the crime and hit something. He had assumed it was an animal. Realisation dawns that it was not. The dilemma of revealing the truth or staying silent sets the stage for this drama.


Pulse

  • Release Date: April 3
  •  Genre: Medical Drama
  •  Where to Watch: Netflix
  •  Cast: Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Daniela Nieves, Chelsea Muirhead, Jessy Yates, Santiago Segura, Sophia Torres, Danny Winn, Kathryn Smith-McGlynn, Michael William Freeman

A new medical drama has been set in one of Miami's busiest trauma centres. The story follows Dr Danielle Simms. She works as an emergency room doctor. She is unexpectedly promoted to Chief Resident. This happens after the current Chief Resident is suspended. Her leadership skills are tested as she takes charge of the resident team. Along with handling medical emergencies, she faces personal challenges. The fast-paced environment of the ER brings high-pressure situations. Professional and personal relationships add layers to the story.
 

Other OTT Release This Week

**Title** **Streaming Platform** **Release Date**
The Divorce Insurance Amazon Prime Video Mar-31
Nimesh Patel: Instant Karma Netflix Apr-01
I Love You Just a Little Bit Netflix Apr-01
The Bondsman Amazon Prime Video Apr-03
Devil May Cry Netflix Apr-03
Banger Netflix Apr-03
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S3 Netflix Apr-03
Karma Netflix Apr-04
Guna Guna Istri Muda Netflix Apr-04
Kingston ZEE5 Apr-04
Touch Me Not Jio Hotstar Apr-04
Yaiba: Samurai Legend Netflix Apr-05
Witch Watch Netflix Apr-06
