Crime Patrol Now Streaming on Netflix, New Episodes Every Monday

Crime Patrol is now streaming on Netflix, bringing real-life crime cases to a wider audience.

Updated: 17 March 2025 21:55 IST
Crime Patrol Now Streaming on Netflix, New Episodes Every Monday

Photo Credit: Netflix

Crime Patrol is now available on Netflix for streaming

Highlights
  • Crime Patrol is now available on Netflix for streaming
  • New episodes will release every Monday on the platform
  • Fans share their excitement and reactions online
Sony TV's long-running crime anthology series Crime Patrol has made its way to Netflix. The streaming platform released the first batch of episodes on March 17, with new episodes set to arrive every Monday. Hosted by Anup Soni, the series has been a staple for crime drama enthusiasts, known for its depiction of real-life cases. Fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many expressing their surprise and excitement over the show's arrival on Netflix.

When and Where to Watch Crime Patrol

Crime Patrol is now available to stream on Netflix, with new episodes releasing weekly on Mondays. The show continues to focus on real-life crimes from across India, aiming to spread awareness and highlight the importance of law enforcement.

Official Trailer and Plot of Crime Patrol

Netflix India announced the show's arrival with a social media post that read, "Now every crime of the city will be controlled by law. Watch the new episode of Crime Patrol City Crimes, every Monday on Netflix." While no separate trailer has been released for the streaming version, the show retains its signature format of dramatized real-life crime cases, with a focus on investigation and justice.

Cast and Crew of Crime Patrol

Anup Soni, a familiar face for viewers of Crime Patrol, continues as the host, guiding audiences through each case with his composed narration. The show has featured various actors in episodic roles over the years, with a team of writers, directors, and law enforcement consultants ensuring authenticity in its storytelling.

Crime Patrol, Netflix India, Crime Shows, True Crime, Sony TV, Indian Web Series, Streaming, Crime Drama
Crime Patrol Now Streaming on Netflix, New Episodes Every Monday
