Technology News

House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter

House of the Dragon season 2 will comprise eight episodes, with showrunner Ryan J. Condal focusing on providing a solid ending.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 16 August 2023 16:26 IST
House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter

Photo Credit: Ollie Upton/ HBO

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in a still from House of the Dragon season 1

Highlights
  • House of the Dragon season 2 is set to release sometime in 2024
  • George R.R. Martin once claimed it would take 4 seasons to finish HOTD
  • Season 2 will introduce Winterfell and the House of Stark

House of the Dragon season 2 has opted for a shorter length in runtime, composed of only eight episodes. That's two arcs shorter than the critically-acclaimed first season, which weaved a dark fantastical tale based on George R.R. Martin's ‘Fire & Blood' novel — set 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones. While that show ended in disapproving mounds of ashes due to a rushed ending and odd creative decisions, this prequel series won its core fanbase back with a well-structured narrative about the Iron Throne's successor, and securing a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. Lowering the episode count understandably cast some doubts, and now one of its returning directors Clare Kilner has explained the reason why.

“There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour,” director Kilner told The Hollywood Reporter. “Ryan's [J. Condal] decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they're jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events.” This reduction is easily comparable to the mistake Game of Thrones made with seasons 7 and 8, where the quality started to decline as co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss tried rushing through the events, presumably based on some footnotes author Martin gave them. The latter still hasn't finished the book series, and therefore the show lacked a solid foundation to build upon. However, with House of the Dragon season 2, the focus is to give the chapter a good start and an ending, rather than forcefully stretching or condensing/ bringing in oncoming arcs to favour a 10-episode limit.

The concern among fans partly stems from author Martin's comments from last year, where he mentioned that it would take four full House of the Dragon seasons to depict the Targaryen saga, each comprising 10 episodes. Now, if a showrunner's vision does not match the original creator/ source material's vision, it is bound to cause some level of outrage. We've seen this time and again with movies, with directors complaining that the final cut never matched their creative vision — a good example being Todd McFarlane's issues with Venom's tiny build in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3. However, in House of the Dragon's case, you need to consider that Martin was simply musing in his blog — at the early stages — and that he fully trusts Condal's creative decisions.

Condal is now credited as the sole showrunner for season 2, since his original partner Miguel Sapochnik stepped down after the first season ended. Alan Taylor, who previously directed some GoT episodes like ‘Battle of the Bastards,' came on board to assist, but in what capacity is unclear. Instead of rushing the arc like the penultimate and final seasons of Game of Thrones, Condal plans on taking his time with HOTD season 2 to ensure the story is solidly paced and the development of events feel earned. A season finale must end on the right note — a cliffhanger, for example — rather than delivering a lacklustre ending that wouldn't work well with 10 episodes. Implementing a time jump to service a better season finale would feel rushed, in turn degrading the quality and namesake the show earned. It's quality over quantity, basically.

Another thing worth noting is that ‘Fire & Blood' isn't exactly a full-blown novel like other books from Martin, instead functioning as a weird blend of an encyclopedia and a collection of short stories that explain Targaryen history. This scenario is quite reminiscent of the highly polarising The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which was also sourced from the appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien's mainline LOTR books with no guidance or direct influence, due to his passing. However, in the case of House of the Dragon, Martin is closely working alongside Condal and Taylor to ensure the best televised representation of its characters, as season 2 prepares to introduce familiar locations such as Winterfell and the House of Stark.

House of the Dragon season 2 is slated to release sometime in 2024 on JioCinema in India and Max wherever available.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
House of the Dragon Season 2

House of the Dragon Season 2

  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Olivia Cooke, Matthew Needham, Jefferson Hall, Harry Collett, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell
  • Director
    Alan Taylor
  • Producer
    Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Alan Taylor
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: house of the dragon, hotd, house of the dragon season 2, house of the dragon season 2 episodes, house of the dragon season 2 episode count, house of the dragon season 2 release window, game of thrones, game of thrones prequel, ryan j condal, clare kilner, george rr martin, hbo, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk’s X Will No Longer Allow Advertisers to Promote Their Accounts: Report
Intel, Tower Terminate Proposed $5.4 Billion Deal After Failing to Get Regulatory Approvals

Related Stories

House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Finishes Final Orbit Reduction Manoeuvre Ahead of Moon Landing
  2. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  4. iQoo Z8 Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  5. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Honor Phones in India: Details
  6. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  8. Moto E13 Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  9. Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G First Impressions
  10. iPhone 15 Plus New Leaked Renders Suggest Charging Components: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel, Tower Terminate Proposed $5.4 Billion Deal After Failing to Get Regulatory Approvals
  2. Nokia G310 5G With QuickFix Repairability, Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Debuts Alongside Nokia C210: Details
  3. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  4. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi Note 13+ Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 200-Megapixel Samsung HP3 Rear Camera
  6. Elon Musk’s X Will No Longer Allow Advertisers to Promote Their Accounts: Report
  7. Singapore’s Stablecoin Regulatory Framework Announced: All Details
  8. WhatsApp Beta Adds Screen Lock for Web Interface, Tests Support for AI-Generated Stickers on Android
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Completes Final Orbit Reduction Manoeuvre Ahead of Moon Landing
  10. Tecno Spark 20 India Launch Timeline Tipped; May Feature Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.