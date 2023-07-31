Technology News

One Piece, Ahsoka, Choona, and More: August Web Series on Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv

Heartstopper season 2, The Jengaburu Curse, and Only Murders in the Building season 3 are also part of the lineup.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 31 July 2023 13:22 IST
One Piece, Ahsoka, Choona, and More: August Web Series on Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv

Photo Credit: Casey Crafford/ Netflix

Emily Rudd as Nami, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro in One Piece

Highlights
  • Netflix’s One Piece live-action show premieres August 31
  • Choona stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati, and Monika Panwar
  • Rosario Dawson continues the saga of Ahsoka Tano on August 23

Just when you thought the withdrawal symptoms from the end of prime HBO shows like Barry and Succession were only going to get stronger, August is coming in hot with some absolute bangers. Netflix's adaptation of the acclaimed manga/ anime One Piece is easily the saving grace this month, where an ambitious pirate with a straw hat heads out on an epic voyage, searching every inch of the vast blue seas for a fabled treasure. The 10-episode series captures the introductory chapters — East Blue Saga — and sets sail on August 31 (close call for the month). A week before that, Ahsoka Tano is finally getting her standalone live-action series, headlined by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Ahsoka premieres August 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jimmy Sheirgill-led Choona fires things up on the Indian originals end, tracing a revenge drama with an astrological twist, where an unlikely group of six band together to take down a corrupt politician's empire. Described as a heist comedy set in Lucknow, Choona is out August 3 on Netflix. Then, Sony Liv has got a climate thriller lined up for us — delving into the exploitation of natural resources for human greed, which leads to some fatal consequences for the denizens of the mining state of Orissa. The Jengaburu Curse — created by Nila Madhab Panda (Kadvi Hawa) premieres August 9.

Other notable releases this month include the third season of Only Murders in the Building, which picks up from theatre actor Ben Glenroy's (Paul Rudd) death, as our trio of true crime-obsessed podcasters are whisked into another murder case. While the season premiere is set for August 8, Disney+ Hotstar in India may or may not delay the release by a couple of days — as we saw with The Bear season 2. You can read more about all these TV shows and more below — and feel free to discover the complete list of upcoming web series at our entertainment hub.

Gadar 2 to Blue Beetle: The Biggest Movies Releasing in August

With that, here's our TV guide to August 2023, covering releases on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Sony Liv.

Physical season 3

When: August 2
Where: Apple TV+

It's a bit baffling to see Apple TV+'s Physical not getting the attention it deserves, because that's where Rose Byrne puts forward her best performance. Tormented housewife Sheila Rubin (Byrne) is headed on a healthy path to recovery, having established her aerobics video class and thriving in her business' success — expanding into meditation courses, Lamaze, and pottery classes. Sheila is on the precipice of something huge, that is until Kelly Kilmartin (Zooey Deschanel), a new fitness instructor on the rise starts stealing the thunder, threatening to take away everything she's worked for. Given Sheila's past with her inner demons, you might as well expect this new character to occasionally invade her mind, stirring doubts about her fitness empire and self-image.

The world of aerobics was a source for Sheila to find release and empowerment, and with this new threat rising on the surface, she digs deep to uncover any secrets that could harm Kelly's reputation — starting with her arrest records, followed by a face-to-face confrontation that only screams trouble. This unhinged season marks the final chapter of Physical, which is still poised to leave some things open-ended for its fans. Much of the original cast reprise their roles, including Rory Scovel (Babylon) as Sheila's husband Danny Rubin, Paul Sparks (House of Cards) as her lover John Breem, and Dierdre Friel as her wise friend Greta Hauser.

The first two episodes of Physical season 3 are out August 2 on Apple TV+, after which it will follow a weekly release schedule — dropping every Wednesday — until September 27.

Choona

When: August 3
Where: Netflix

Jimmy Sheirgill (A Wednesday!) plays Shukla, a corrupt politician obsessed with astrology, in this heist comedy from Pushpendra Nath Misra, as he navigates his plan to overthrow the government and become the next CM of his state. However, he has a quirk — his day-to-day activities are carefully planned based on whether the stars and planets align in his favour, which also determines whether it's the right time for him to commit an act of violence. In his meteoric rise to the top, Shukla has created a bunch of enemies, all of whom were somehow wronged by him, now looking for revenge by conjuring a disorganised plan to steal Rs. 600 crore from under his nose.

The heist team includes an astrologer (Atul Srivastava), a past love interest (Monika Panwar), a mute man (Chandan Roy), a shape-shifting informer (Namit Das), a small-time crook and student leader (Aashim Gulati), an alcoholic contractor (Vikram Kochhar), and a demoted police officer (Gyanendra Tripathi). Only one problem though - Shukla's party office is heavily fortified with armed men, over 100 physically-fit goon-ish workers, and CCTV cameras on every corner. Our band of infiltrators, on the other hand, are ordinary townsfolk with no experience ziplining from a window, forcing them to rely on astrology to fool or rather, apply choona to the man.

All eight episodes of Choona drop August 3 on Netflix.

Watch the Trailer for Jimmy Sheirgill-led Choona, Coming to Netflix

tv series in august 2023 choona tv series in august 2023 choona

Jimmy Shergill (centre) in a still from Choona
Photo Credit: Netflix

Heartstopper season 2

When: August 3
Where: Netflix

Having just come out to his mother in the season finale of Heartstopper, Nick (Kit Connor) is ready to explore his newly-forged relationship with Charlie (Joe Locke), which he still finds a bit weird considering they started out as best friends. With exams on the horizon and a school trip to Paris — couldn't be more romantic — tough, footballing jock Nick must figure out what it means for him to be bisexual, as he grapples with the weight of having to reveal his sexuality publicly. Charlie, being the concerned boyfriend that he is, wants to ensure that his partner's coming out experience isn't as traumatic as his own, promising a fairytale romance in season 2.

Let's not ignore their close friends either, particularly Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao), who struggle to keep their friendly relationship platonic, while Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kissy Edgell) face unforeseen challenges in their relationship. Charlie is a bit envious of the latter though, as Nick's inkling to maintain a public image as a straight sportsperson prevents them from openly reciprocating their love for each other. It's good that Alice Oseman, the person who wrote and drew the original Heartstopper webtoons and graphic novels, is the lead writer on the Netflix show as well — ensuring that her true vision is portrayed on the screen.

Season 2 brings a bunch of returning characters, including Tobie Donovan as the quiet kid Isaac, Sebastian Croft as the misguided Ben, and Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman (The Favourite) as Nick's accepting mother Sarah Nelson.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

When: August 4
Where: Amazon Prime Video

When Alice Hart (Alycia Debnam-Carey) was little, she was involved in a mysterious yet tragic fire accident, losing her parents in the process and being moved to live with her estranged grandmother June (Sigourney Weaver) at the Thronfield flower farm. Growing older and developing a strange connection with the Australian native flowers, she learns some revealing secrets about herself and her family's past — a betrayal of her trust that causes her to leave and carve out her own story. It is implied that June's farm is, in fact, a refuge for traumatised people, who like the nine-year-old Alice were broken.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart draws from the eponymous 2018 novel by Holly Ringland, which uses the vast open spaces of central Australia to convey a moody survival thriller that's shot in atmospheric quality. It's a tale spanning two decades, transcending between flashbacks of Alice's time with her violent father, some good memories with her mom at the beach, and a celestial crater in the central desert. The seven-episode series also stars Alyla Browne as the young Alice Hart, Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers) as a concerned woman at the farm Sally Morgan, Leah Purcell (Wentworth) as Twig North, and Frankie Adams (The Expanse) as Candy Blue.

All seven episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart are directed by Glendyn Ivin (Safe Harbour), and they'll be available to stream August 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Only Murders in the Building season 3

When: August 8
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Only Murders in the Building season 3 picks up exactly where we left off, with Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) dying on stage during the opening night of Oliver's (Martin Short) Broadway play. With his leading man no longer alive, the only way to continue his show would be to once again team up with his true crime-loving podcast group — Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Charles (Steve Martin) — and find the killer. Every cast member's photo is pinned up on a wall, turning them all into suspects in the whodunnit mystery, which would occasionally jump back in time to reveal their relationships with Ben. Prolific Academy Award nominee Meryl Streep is joining the cast this time as Loretta, who's had some friction with Ben for being a bad performer at table reads. She wants the part in the theatre play, but Ben wanted her out, giving her the motive to kill.

Then there's the TikTok-addicted starlet Kimberly (Ashley Park) who is accused of doing it as part of an internet meme, and an unnamed documentarian played by Jesse Williams (The Cabin in the Woods) who seems way too interested in the murder investigations proceedings — to the point where he goes on a date with Mabel. There's a lot to unpack in this new season, from dance and musical performances to a collapsing theatre, to Charles and Oliver struggling with Gen-Z terms, and even Mabel showing up in a wedding dress.

The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 3 are currently set to drop August 8 on Disney+ Hotstar, albeit this could get delayed by a few days going by past record. The remaining eight episodes will follow a weekly release schedule — every Tuesday — until October 3.

The Jengaburu Curse

When: August 9
Where: Sony Liv

There's something amiss about the small town of Jengaburu, Orissa, which recently started receiving deals worth hundreds of crores, turning it into a lavish metropolitan hub. Priya Das (Faria Abdullah), a London-based financial analyst, who returned home when her father went missing, finds the advancement quite perplexing and gets dragged into a dark international conspiracy surrounding an illegal mining operation. Around 3,000 feet under the ground, an agency seems to have excavated strange radicals that are tied to a secret nuclear operation, with its unsuspecting miners suffering deaths in hundreds due to radiation exposure.

It's a bit hard to ascertain what The Jengaburu Curse's plot is, but it's implied that the Bondriya tribe was wiped out from the map to exploit resources from their original dwelling. Nila Madhab Panda's — best known for Kadvi Hawa — climate-fiction series delves into how the notion of how exploitation of natural resources to satisfy human greed could have fatal consequences. The show also stars Nassar (Ponniyin Selvan: I), Makarand Deshpande (The Fame Game), and Sudev Nair (Monster).

All seven episodes of The Jengaburu Curse will be available to stream August 9 on Sony Liv.

Strange Planet

When: August 9
Where: Apple TV+

Strange Planet is set in a whimsical pastel landscape of cotton candy pink and light purple, where a group of lanky beings explore the absurdity of everyday human life. A lot of it goes over their heads though, from the concept of drinking ‘jitter liquid' (coffee), understanding what irony means, or why anyone would trash their place with confetti for celebrations. Other times, they'll embark on epic adventures soaring around in a hot air balloon and remaining bizarrely calm when their flight crash-lands into the sea, all while coming to terms with their existence's ruleset where both good and bad moments will pass by eventually.

The 10-episode show is based on author Nathan W. Pyle's eponymous graphic novel and social media posts, offering a perceptive look at a distant world similar to ours. He also serves as co-creator on the show, partnering with Dan Harmon, best known for making Rick and Morty. It stars the voices award nominees Danny Pudi (Community), Lori Tan Chinn (Turning Red), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), and Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married).

The first three episodes of Strange Planet are out August 9 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Wednesday until September 27.

Ahsoka

When: August 23
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Following her brief appearance in The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson returns as Ahsoka Tano, the Togruta Jedi on the prowl for a bigger fish - Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) - who is bound to return as heir to the Galactic Empire. The women of Star Wars: Rebels take centre stage in the series, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) assuming the role of ace pilot general Hera Syndulla and Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Guns Akimbo) as the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren. The latter has a strained history with her master Ahsoka, who abandoned her mid-training, just like Anakin Skywalker did to the Togruta years ago. Speaking of which, Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as the said Jedi Knight, who would eventually be known as Darth Vader.

Regardless of their personal feelings for each other, the trio launch into the galaxy far, far away to prevent another war. Lucasfilm isn't too keen on providing plot details for Ahsoka, though I really hope it answers the burning question of how the aforementioned Sabine, who was once in possession of the Darksaber, lost it to Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). We'd also be treated to a cinematic lightsaber battle between Ahsoka and Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), ally to Thrawn and master to the dark Force user Shin (Ivanna Sakho). Marking Stevenson's first release since his demise in May, Ahsoka is being brought to the small screen by showrunner and writer Dave Filoni, who's been involved in pretty much every Star Wars TV project with Jon Favreau.

Ahsoka debuts August 23 with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. It will then follow a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday until October 4.

One Piece

When: August 31
Where: Netflix

Let's be honest, Netflix hasn't had the best track record when it comes to adapting anime to a live-action medium, with key examples of failure being Cowboy Bebop and Death Note. A One Piece adaptation has been gestating for years now, with the streamer ordering a 10-episode first season that would chronicle the East Blue Saga — which looks wackily promising. In it, you follow Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), an enthusiastic loudmouthed pirate possessing a rubber-like body, on a quest to find the ultimate titular treasure. But before setting sail on a perilous adventure across the Grand Line, he must find a ship and more importantly, assemble a crew of adept pirates — or rather, comrades — whom he could trust blindfolded.

We'll meet the green-haired triple swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), the enigmatic thief Nami (Emily Rudd), the cunning Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and the uber-talented romantic chef Sanji (Taz Skylar), who seeks the fabled All Blue, which holds fish from all four seas. The villainous Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) will also make an appearance, being able to split his body into pieces and command each part to do his bidding. You'll encounter more such out-of-the-box characters, who've consumed the Devil's Fruit to gain superhuman abilities — one of them being Luffy himself, who can stretch his appendages like rubber to perform wildly dynamic finishing moves like the infamous Gum-Gum Pistol attack.

Yes, this means that a lot of the fight sequences will be reliant on heavy CGI work, which if not detailed enough can be a point of criticism for fans. Not to mention, Netflix is condensing the first 100 chapters of the East Blue Saga manga into a mere 10 episodes, which could leave out a chunk of character development. Only time will be the judge of how the One Piece live-action series plays out, though the original mangaka Eiichiro Oda remarked that numerous reshoots were done until he got what felt genuine to his vision.

All 10 episodes of the One Piece live-action series are out August 31 on Netflix.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Physical Season 3

Physical Season 3

  • Release Date 2 August 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Rose Byrne, Zooey Deschanel, Rory Scovel, Paul Sparks, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Dierdre Friel
  • Director
    Stephanie Laing
  • Producer
    Annie Weisman
Choona

Choona

  • Release Date 3 August 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Monika Panwar, Gyanendra Tripathi, Chandan Roy, Atul Srivastava, Niharika Lyra Dutt
  • Director
    Pushpendra Nath Misra
Heartstopper Season 2

Heartstopper Season 2

  • Release Date 3 August 2023
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Sebastian Croft, Olivia Colman
  • Producer
    Patrick Walters, Alice Oseman, Euros Lyn
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

  • Release Date 4 August 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Alyla Browne, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Jack Latorre, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Sebastián Zurita, Shareena Clanton
  • Director
    Glendyn Ivin
  • Producer
    Steve Hutensky, Sarah Lambert, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Sigourney Weaver, Allie Goss, Glendyn Ivin
Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Only Murders in the Building Season 3

  • Release Date 8 August 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, Cara Delevingne
  • Producer
    Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Jamie Babbit, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, John Hoffman, Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti, Kristin Bernstein
The Jengaburu Curse

The Jengaburu Curse

  • Release Date 9 August 2023
  • Genre Crime
  • Cast
    Faria Abdullah, Nassar, Makrand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deepak Sampat, Hitesh Dave, Melanie Gray, Charlie Allen, Sabrina Nabi, Mark Adams
  • Director
    Nila Madhab Panda
  • Producer
    Mantri Abhishek, Priyesh Kaushik
Strange Planet

Strange Planet

  • Release Date 9 August 2023
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, Danny Pudi, Hannah Einbinder, James Adomian, Cedric Yarbrough, Beth Stelling
  • Director
    Charlie Gavin, Mike Roberts
  • Producer
    Dan Harmon, Nathan W. Pyle, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lauren Pomerantz, Amalia Levari, Steve Levy, Taylor Alexy
Ahsoka

Ahsoka

  • Release Date 23 August 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead
  • Producer
    Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau
One Piece

One Piece

  • Release Date 31 August 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy
  • Cast
    Iñaki Godoy, Peter Gadiot, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar, Jacob Gibson, McKinley Belcher III, Jeff Ward, Langley Kirkwood, Sven Ruygrok, Craig Fairbrass, Len-Barry Simons, Alexander Maniatis, Chioma Antoinette Umeala, Celeste Loots
  • Director
    Marc Jobst, Tim Southam
  • Producer
    Tetsu Fujimura, Marc Jobst, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Eiichiro Oda
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: netflix, netflix india, disney plus hotstar, apple tv plus, amazon prime video, sony liv, august web series, august tv show, august ott, web series 2023, shows in august 2023, one piece, inaki godoi, eiichiro oda, one piece live action, ahsoka, rosario dawson, mary elizabeth winstead, natasha liu bordizzo, heartstopper season 2, only murders in the building season 3, selena gomez, choona, jimmy sheirgill, aashim gulati, monika panwar, vikram kochhar, physical season 3, rose byrne, zooey deschanel, the jengaburu curse, the lost flowers of
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 12 Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Might Include Periscope Zoom Camera

Related Stories

One Piece, Ahsoka, Choona, and More: August Web Series on Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12's New Leak Suggests Upgraded Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Dates Announced: What to Expect
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Might Get a New Stronger Frame: Check Details
  4. Elon Musk Draws Heat From San Francisco Over Giant X Office Logo: Details
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  7. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  9. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
  10. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Might Include Periscope Zoom Camera
  2. Foxconn Unit FII to Sign $194 Million Agreement to Set Up Components Factory in Tamil Nadu
  3. Oppo A78 4G India Launch Confirmed, Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Dates Announced: Discounts, Deals and Bank Offers Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Use Titanium Chassis, Galaxy S24+ Said to Pack Larger Display Than Predecessor
  6. Bitcoin Fails to Reach $30,000, Ether Marks Eighth Anniversary With Loss
  7. Elon Musk Draws Heat From San Francisco Over Giant X Office Logo After Removal of Twitter Sign
  8. Walmart Buys Out Tiger Global’s Stake in Flipkart for $1.4 Billion: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. Honor Pad X9 With 11.5-Inch Display, 6 Surround Speakers Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.