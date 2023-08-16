Technology News

Intel, Tower Terminate Proposed $5.4 Billion Deal After Failing to Get Regulatory Approvals

Intel, which had decided to buy Tower last year, will pay a termination fee of $353 million (roughly Rs. 2,936 crore) to the latter, the company said in a statement.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 August 2023 17:21 IST
Intel, Tower Terminate Proposed $5.4 Billion Deal After Failing to Get Regulatory Approvals

Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel had decided to buy Tower last year

Highlights
  • Intel was investing in its foundry business
  • Intel had agreed to spend $25 billion on a new factory in Israel
  • Tower's Nasdaq-listed shares ended trading at $33.78 on Tuesday

Intel and Israeli contract chipmaker Tower Semiconductor's proposed $5.4 billion (roughly Rs. 44,919 crore) deal has been mutually terminated as they were unable to get timely regulatory approvals, the companies said on Wednesday.

Shares of the Israeli company fell about 9 percent in the United States as well as Tel Aviv.

Intel, which had decided to buy Tower last year, will pay a termination fee of $353 million (roughly Rs. 2,936 crore) to the latter, the company said in a statement.

Tower and Intel did not provide details on the regulatory approvals.

Reuters reported late on Tuesday that Intel would drop the deal once their contract expired without regulatory approval from China.

"After careful consideration and thorough discussions and having received no indications regarding certain required regulatory approval, both parties have agreed to terminate their merger agreement having passed August 15, 2023, outside date," Tower Semiconductor said in a statement.

The development underscores how tensions between the United States and China over issues including trade, intellectual property, and the future of Taiwan are spilling over into corporate dealmaking, especially when it comes to technology companies.

Last year, DuPont De Nemours scrapped its $5.2 billion (roughly Rs. 43,274 crore) deal to buy electronics materials maker Rogers Corp after delays in securing approval from Chinese regulators.

Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger had said he was trying to get the Tower deal approved by Chinese regulators and had visited the country as recently as last month to meet with government officials.

But Gelsinger also said Intel was investing in its foundry business, which makes chips for other companies, irrespective of the Tower deal. 

In June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Intel had agreed to spend $25 billion (roughly Rs. 2,08,002 crore) on a new factory in Israel, the largest-ever international investment in the country.

Investors had given up hope on the Tower deal as a result. Tower's Nasdaq-listed shares ended trading at $33.78 (roughly Rs. 2,800) on Tuesday, a steep discount from the $53 (roughly Rs. 4,400) per share deal price.

In the second quarter, Intel's foundry business reported revenue of $232 million (roughly Rs. 1,930 crore), up from $57 million (roughly Rs. 474 crore) a year earlier, as it made advances on rivals such as industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

The rise in foundry sales came from "advanced packaging," a process in which Intel can combine pieces of chips made by another company to create a more powerful chip.

Demand for Intel's chips has cooled after two years of strong growth driven by remote work during the pandemic, leading the chipmaker to turn to cost cuts. It has committed to trimming $3 billion (roughly Rs. 24,964 crore) in costs this year, with an aim of saving between $8 billion (roughly Rs. 66,569 crore) and $10 billion (roughly Rs. 83,219 crore) by the end of 2025. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Semiconductor
House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter

Related Stories

Intel, Tower Terminate Proposed $5.4 Billion Deal After Failing to Get Regulatory Approvals
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Finishes Final Orbit Reduction Manoeuvre Ahead of Moon Landing
  2. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  4. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  5. iQoo Z8 Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  6. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Honor Phones in India: Details
  8. Tecno Spark 20 Tipped to Debut Soon in India With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Watch 5 Get These New Features
  10. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Debuts at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Reddit Fined in Russia for First Time for Not Deleting 'Banned Content': Report
  2. Google to Let Users Try Its AI Tool on Select Websites to Summarise Long Articles, Information
  3. Telegram Stories With Support for Editing, Dual Camera Mode and More Rolled Out for All Users
  4. Intel, Tower Terminate Proposed $5.4 Billion Deal After Failing to Get Regulatory Approvals
  5. Nokia G310 5G With QuickFix Repairability, Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Debuts Alongside Nokia C210: Details
  6. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  7. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi Note 13+ Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 200-Megapixel Samsung HP3 Rear Camera
  9. Elon Musk’s X Will No Longer Allow Advertisers to Promote Their Accounts: Report
  10. Singapore’s Stablecoin Regulatory Framework Announced: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.