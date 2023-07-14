Technology News

Oppenheimer Cast Walk Out of London Premiere in Solidarity With the Actors’ Strike

Since there was a possibility of an actors’ strike kicking in, Oppenheimer’s premiere was moved up by an hour, just the previous night.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 14 July 2023 16:03 IST
Oppenheimer Cast Walk Out of London Premiere in Solidarity With the Actors’ Strike

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Cillian Murphy in and as Oppenheimer

Highlights
  • Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer releases July 21 in theatres worldwide
  • This is the first double strike — writers and actors union — since 1960
  • House of the Dragon season 2 will resume filming normally in the UK

Oppenheimer's cast walked out of its London premiere late on Thursday, in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) actors' strike. While buzz for the new Christopher Nolan film was strong at Leicester Square, the possibility of a strike caused the crew to push the premiere event up by an hour, only the previous night. As the actors' union was unable to come to an equitable deal with movie studios — for proper residual payments — the strike was called upon with a 98 percent vote approval margin, causing Oppenheimer's cast to leave from the venue in order to adhere to the terms of the union.

“I think right now we are just sorting of… I hope everyone makes a fair deal and we are here to celebrate this movie,” star Emily Blunt told Deadline, during the Oppenheimer red carpet event. “And if they call it, we'll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone… We are gonna have to. We are gonna have to. We will see what happens. Right now it's the joy to be together.” Co-star Matt Damon echoed her sentiments, adding that his and Ben Affleck's independent studio, Artists Equity, just shut down production on an undisclosed film, waiting for things to resolve between SAG-AFTRA and the studios. SAG-AFTRA is a union representing about 160,000 film and TV actors and media professionals primarily in the United States, whose leadership claims that its deal with movie studios for appropriate pay is not fair. “It's the difference between having healthcare and not for a lot of actors, and we gotta do what's right by them,” Damon said.

The last time the entertainment industry faced a double strike was in 1960, with both writers and actors voicing their concerns for appropriate payments, arising from the dawn of television. At the time, they together won residuals for repeated TV reruns and broadcast for movies and shows, in addition to welfare. Residuals payments are helpful for artists when they are in between projects. Now, in 2023, with streaming services taking the lead, companies like Netflix and Disney+ don't disclose viewing figures for their shows, essentially offering a flat rate, regardless of how much a program might surge in popularity. Making things worse is the debate about the use of AI in film production, like using apps such as ChatGPT to write full-blown movie scripts — directly affecting the jobs and livelihood of writers.

AMPTP, the organisation bargaining on behalf of major studios claimed in a statement that it presented SAG-AFTRA with a deal that promised ‘historic pay and residual increases' alongside higher caps on pension and healthcare contributions, and even a ‘groundbreaking AI proposal.' Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA's COO responded to the offer claiming that AMPTP had been devaluing the work of actors. As for the artificial intelligence proposal, it was revealed that production studios wanted to pay background performers for one day of work in exchange for the rights to their digital likeness for eternity, without compensation or further consent. The bizarre situation mirrors Black Mirror's ‘Joan is Awful' episode from season 6, where studios acquired rights to scan and use actors' digital likenesses forever.

The strikes have caused movies and TV series productions to get delayed or halted until further notice when new bargaining agreements are met. However, a report from Variety suggests that filming on the Emmy-nominated House of the Dragon will continue normally in the UK. The HBO series' cast is composed of primarily UK-based actors who do not work under America's SAG-AFTRA contracts, but rather under the British acting union Equity, whose trade laws prevent them from striking in solidarity with international unions. Equity also put out a guide for its 47,000 members, stating that performers joining the strike will have no protection against dismissal or breaking the contract. It's worth mentioning that the ongoing writers' strike had no effect on House of the Dragon's filming since scripts for season 2 were completed long before, and now creator Ryan J. Condal is strictly involved in a non-writing capacity.

Oppenheimer releases July 21 in theatres worldwide, while the second season of House of the Dragon is expected to release in 2024.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Olli Haaskivi, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh
  • Director
    Christopher Nolan
  • Producer
    Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: oppenheimer, oppenheimer premiere, oppenheimer cast walkout, oppenheimer sag aftra, oppenheimer actors strike, actors strike, writers strike, writers guild, screen actors guild, emily blunt, matt damon, christopher nolan, house of the dragon, house of the dragon season 2, house of the dragon season 2 filming
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Successful, Lander Expected to Land on Moon on August 23
Poco C51 Gets a Rs. 2,500 Discount With an Airtel Prepaid Connection: All Details

Related Stories

Oppenheimer Cast Walk Out of London Premiere in Solidarity With the Actors’ Strike
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  2. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  3. Live: Best Amazon Prime Day Early Deals of 2023
  4. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Infinix Hot 30 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: See Price
  6. Infinix Hints at Plan to Copy the Nothing Phone 2, Carl Pei Reacts
  7. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  8. Google Play Games for PC Beta Launches in India With These Games
  9. Foxconn May Partner With TSMC, TMH to Set Up Fabrication Units in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Again: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 to Go on Sale in India During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Price, Launch Offers
  2. Coinbase’s Self-Custody Wallet Service Gets Messaging Feature: All Details
  3. Poco C51 Gets a Rs. 2,500 Discount With an Airtel Prepaid Connection: All Details
  4. Oppenheimer Cast Walk Out of London Premiere in Solidarity With the Actors’ Strike
  5. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Successful, Lander Expected to Land on Moon on August 23
  6. Infinix Hot 30 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Music NFT Startup ‘Sound’ Bags $20 Million in Funding, Snoop Dogg and a16z Pour Millions
  8. Google Play Games for PC Beta Launches in India, Brings Select Android Games to Windows PCs
  9. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  10. EU Law to Bring Back User Replaceable Batteries on Smartphones by 2027: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.