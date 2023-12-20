WhosNext2023
Technology News
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, More: December Games on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple

Other standouts include Baldur’s Gate 3’s arrival on Xbox, Lego Fortnite, and The Finals.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 December 2023 19:06 IST
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, More: December Games on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple

Photo Credit: Santa Monica Studio

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla pits Kratos against enemies from his past life in Greek mythology

Highlights
  • Resident Evil 4 remake is out now on Apple devices
  • God of War Ragnarök’s Valhalla DLC adds a lore-heavy roguelite mode
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s mechanics are quite reminiscent of Far Cry
We've reached the last month of an incredible year in gaming, closing the season with a final rush of exciting titles as the Christmas holiday period fast approaches. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X — is easily the biggest launch in December, transporting players to the never-seen-before Western Frontier of Pandora, teeming with awe-inspiring creatures and luminescent vegetation. It's a bit reminiscent of the James Cameron movies, in the sense that you awaken as a Na'vi orphan and are thrust into battle against the Resources Development Administration (RDA), the corporation looking to harvest natural resources from the beautiful alien moon planet.

By exploring its large open world and going out on hunting trips, you learn about the history of its inhabitants, which some might mistake for a virtual tour of Pandora. Others might see this as a reskinned Far Cry game — it depends on how you see the Ubisoft formula. As such, expect tons of enemy outposts to unlock, as you swap between both primitive and modern-day firearms before delving into some stealth affair, thanks to your heightened senses. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is also getting a season pass next year, adding bonus story packs that would expand on its infiltration missions. Follow that up with a free new DLC for God of War Ragnarök, which throws you into a roguelite setting accompanied by the always-jabbering Mimir. But since the game doesn't have a large weapon pool, it rewards you with Runic abilities at every checkpoint, in addition to expanding on the lore as Kratos begins facing his past demons from Greek mythology — and even wields the Blade of Olympus. God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla is out now on PS4 and PS5.

Fortnite saw a huge resurgence last month when it brought back the original core battle royale experience with classic weapons and vehicles, allowing both old and new fans to hop back in for a jolly good time. Heralding a new phase for the game, it has now launched a new experience called Lego Fortnite, which adds an element of survival-crafting on top of the block-building toy sheen the brand is notorious for. Clunkily fight off deadly creatures and hack down trees to harvest resources, which can then be used to build temporary shelters to weather the night — leveraging the same building technology that vanilla Fortnite does, as you hope from one biome to the next, each hosting different environmental conditions. It's out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Then there's The Finals, launching you into a virtual combat show, reminiscent of The Hunger Games, to hunt down opponents in a 3v3v3 arena and stack up the most cash to emerge victorious. After spending months in early access, Embark Studios made it live during The Game Awards 2023. Not to mention, Baldur's Gate 3 finally made it onto Xbox, the same day, inviting a host of new players to its Dungeons & Dragons-inspired dark fantasy realm.

Here's another big one: Resident Evil 4 Remake is out today across the Apple ecosystem — iOS, iPadOS, and macOS — with support for Universal Purchase; so, the one-time-purchase app can be used across other devices. As you'd expect, it's a basic port that puts you in the shoes of the pretty-boy cop Leon S. Kennedy, tasked with locating and saving the President's daughter from a ghoulish Spanish village. Considering this is a graphics-intensive game, don't expect anything more than an unstable 30fps and having to deal with overlay buttons, which could get annoying really fast.

With that, here's a list of all the games releasing in December 2023.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök

  • Good
  • Very cinematic
  • Writing, direction are solid
  • Character growth defined by your playstyle
  • Combat does more with less
  • Variety and diversity
  • Elemental effects look cool
  • Bad
  • Camera is too tight
  • Companions could have been more helpful
  • Too much old-school level design
  • Plays like a loot simulator in places
Read detailed Sony God of War Ragnarök review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series God of War
PEGI Rating 18+
LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite

Genre Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 7+
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III

  • Good
  • Deeply thought-out writing
  • Highly reactive world
  • In-depth character customisation
  • Charming characters; stellar voice acting
  • Combat that rewards creativity
  • Flexible navigation around the map
  • Stunning cinematics
  • No microtransactions or always-online requirement
  • Bad
  • Performance issues in Act 3
Read detailed Larian Studios Baldur's Gate III review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Baldur's Gate
PEGI Rating 18+
Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

  • Good
  • Looks amazing and is well-optimised
  • Massively improved controls
  • Characters are more suited to the times
  • You can parry incoming attacks now
  • Knife durability adds a sense of resourcefulness
  • Over-the-top action sequences
  • Gory combat
  • Bad
  • Ada Wong's voice acting feels off
  • Shadows can get too dark
  • Some bonus modes have been scrapped
Read detailed Capcom Resident Evil 4 (2023) review
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
SteamWorld Build

SteamWorld Build

Genre Simulation
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series SteamWorld
PEGI Rating 7+
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Warhammer 40,000
PEGI Rating 18+
Ready or Not

Ready or Not

Genre Shooter
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2

Genre Simulation
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series House Flipper
PEGI Rating 3+
Cookie Cutter

Cookie Cutter

Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: games, december 2023 games, games in december 2023, ps5, playstation 5, ps4, playstation 4, xbox series s, xbox series x, xbox one, nintendo switch, windows 10, windows 11, pc, ios, mac, avatar frontiers of pandora, baldurs gate 3, god of war ragnarok valhalla, steamworld build, dragon quest monsters, batman arkham, lego fortnite, warhammer 40k rogue trader, the finals, ready or not, house flipper 2, cookie cutter, granblue fantasy versus rising, resident evil 4
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Developing Video and Music Audio Sharing Feature for Android Smartphones: Report

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, More: December Games on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple
