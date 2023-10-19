Technology News

India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live on Mobile App, TV

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: The India vs Bangladesh World Cup match kicks off at 2 pm IST.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 19 October 2023 18:24 IST
India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live on Mobile App, TV

Photo Credit: Twitter/ BCCI

India stands second on the leaderboard, while Bangladesh is sixth

Highlights
  • The match is scheduled to take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune
  • India has a three-game unbeaten record in the World Cup
  • Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian team as captain
Advertisement

India and Bangladesh are prepared for their much-awaited clash later today during the 17th ODI World Cup 2023 match. Their rivalry might not have the same charm as Team Blue's recently concluded victory against Pakistan, but Bangladesh has had some surprising turns in recent years. The overall ODI record between the two stands at 31-8 in India's favour, with the team looking phenomenal after having secured a clean streak of three consecutive wins in this global tournament — placing second on the table with six points. Conversely, Bangladesh has recorded one win in three games and sits at the sixth position.

The IND v BAN match will be played at the MCA Stadium (Maharashtra Cricket Association) in Pune, marking their first ODI encounter since the Asia Cup in September, with the latter winning in the final over. Weather reports suggest that skies should be clear during the first chunk of the match, albeit some showers are expected around sunset. Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team, with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah being key players to watch out for. On the opponent's end, we've got Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim as standouts.

How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket World Cup Match for Free

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match will be available to stream free on Disney+ Hotstar via mobile app, web browser, or even a Smart TV. The match kicks off at 2 pm IST, with the coin toss scheduled for 1:30 pm IST. Luckily, all World Cup matches are available to stream for free this year. However, if you like any of Hotstar's other big offerings, such as original shows or movies, you can get a subscription via prepaid recharge or sign up for one directly from the streamer.

It is worth mentioning that the free livestream of World Cup matches is available in a lower resolution SD quality only, available across all supported devices. However, those wanting HD (720p) clarity on theirs can simply buy a Mobile plan subscription, though you'll be limited to one active device at a time. Those who're subscribed to the Rs. 899 Super plan or the high-tier Rs. 1,499 Premium plan gain access to full-HD 1080p and 4K Ultra HD streaming, respectively. The former allows for two devices to be logged into the same account at a time, while the latter bumps it up to four devices.

Here's a list of broadcast channels to watch India vs Bangladesh live streaming on TV

All World Cup 2023 matches are being broadcast by Star Sports Network, so you can expect similarly branded channels to telecast the games. The eligible TV channels are as follows, and you can cross-check their availability on Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Tata Play, and Videocon D2H.

  • Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
  • Star Sports 1 Hindi
  • Star Sports 1 HD
  • Star Sports 1
  • Star Sports 1 Telugu HD
  • Star Sports 1 Telugu
  • Star Sports 1 Tamil HD
  • Star Sports 1 Tamil
  • Star Sports 1 Kannada

India World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh World Cup Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket World Cup Match in the US

Cricket fans in the US can head over to Willow TV (cable channel) to watch India vs Bangladesh live. That said, the digital streaming rights are with ESPN, so you can fire up and subscribe to the ESPN+ app to catch all upcoming cricket matches.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket World Cup Match in the UK

As with all major sporting events, Sky Sports is the leading sports entertainment provider in the UK and will be available to stream via the Sky Go service, available across Android and iOS devices.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket World Cup Match in Canada

Just like in the US, Canadians will be able to livestream the India vs Bangladesh match using the Willow TV service, which also includes the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the package.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket World Cup Match in Australia

Fox Sports channels are broadcasting live cricket matches in Australia.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket World Cup Match in Pakistan

Both PTV Sports and ARY will be live-streaming this year's World Cup in Pakistan.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: india vs Bangladesh, india vs Bangladesh world cup 2023, india vs Bangladesh match, india vs Bangladesh livestream, india vs Bangladesh how to watch, india vs Bangladesh where to watch, india vs Bangladesh live broadcast, india vs Bangladesh squad, icc world cup 2023
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘View Once’ Mode for Voice Notes to Beta Testers on iOS, Android
HyperOS Screenshots Leak Online Ahead of Expected Debut on Xiaomi 14 Series
India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live on Mobile App, TV
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  2. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  3. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Outperforms Galaxy S23 Ultra in Vulkan Test
  5. Google to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
  6. Nothing OS 2.0.4 Rolling Out for Nothing Phone 1 With New Features
  7. OnePlus 12 Display Might Be Brighter Than Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 15 Pro
  8. OnePlus Open Launch Event Live Updates: OnePlus to Launch First Foldable
  9. Oppenheimer to Release on Digital and Physical Media on November 21
  10. Honor Play 8T With Large 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Working on Bringing Upcoming Pixel’s Repair Mode to All Android-Powered Devices: Report
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here Are Some Hand-Picked Deals on Appliances
  3. HyperOS Screenshots Leak Online Ahead of Expected Debut on Xiaomi 14 Series
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘View Once’ Mode for Voice Notes to Beta Testers on iOS, Android
  5. India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live on Mobile App, TV
  6. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 7.82-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Netflix Hikes Subscription Prices Again, Adds 8.8 Million New Subscribers
  8. Google Announces Plan to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
  9. Apple Probing Screen 'Flickering' Issue Impacting Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2: Report
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Snaps Out its Profit Streak, Registers Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Polygon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »