India and Bangladesh are prepared for their much-awaited clash later today during the 17th ODI World Cup 2023 match. Their rivalry might not have the same charm as Team Blue's recently concluded victory against Pakistan, but Bangladesh has had some surprising turns in recent years. The overall ODI record between the two stands at 31-8 in India's favour, with the team looking phenomenal after having secured a clean streak of three consecutive wins in this global tournament — placing second on the table with six points. Conversely, Bangladesh has recorded one win in three games and sits at the sixth position.

The IND v BAN match will be played at the MCA Stadium (Maharashtra Cricket Association) in Pune, marking their first ODI encounter since the Asia Cup in September, with the latter winning in the final over. Weather reports suggest that skies should be clear during the first chunk of the match, albeit some showers are expected around sunset. Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team, with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah being key players to watch out for. On the opponent's end, we've got Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim as standouts.

How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket World Cup Match for Free

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match will be available to stream free on Disney+ Hotstar via mobile app, web browser, or even a Smart TV. The match kicks off at 2 pm IST, with the coin toss scheduled for 1:30 pm IST. Luckily, all World Cup matches are available to stream for free this year. However, if you like any of Hotstar's other big offerings, such as original shows or movies, you can get a subscription via prepaid recharge or sign up for one directly from the streamer.

It is worth mentioning that the free livestream of World Cup matches is available in a lower resolution SD quality only, available across all supported devices. However, those wanting HD (720p) clarity on theirs can simply buy a Mobile plan subscription, though you'll be limited to one active device at a time. Those who're subscribed to the Rs. 899 Super plan or the high-tier Rs. 1,499 Premium plan gain access to full-HD 1080p and 4K Ultra HD streaming, respectively. The former allows for two devices to be logged into the same account at a time, while the latter bumps it up to four devices.

Here's a list of broadcast channels to watch India vs Bangladesh live streaming on TV

All World Cup 2023 matches are being broadcast by Star Sports Network, so you can expect similarly branded channels to telecast the games. The eligible TV channels are as follows, and you can cross-check their availability on Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Tata Play, and Videocon D2H.

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 Telugu HD

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Tamil HD

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Kannada

India World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh World Cup Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket World Cup Match in the US

Cricket fans in the US can head over to Willow TV (cable channel) to watch India vs Bangladesh live. That said, the digital streaming rights are with ESPN, so you can fire up and subscribe to the ESPN+ app to catch all upcoming cricket matches.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket World Cup Match in the UK

As with all major sporting events, Sky Sports is the leading sports entertainment provider in the UK and will be available to stream via the Sky Go service, available across Android and iOS devices.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket World Cup Match in Canada

Just like in the US, Canadians will be able to livestream the India vs Bangladesh match using the Willow TV service, which also includes the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the package.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket World Cup Match in Australia

Fox Sports channels are broadcasting live cricket matches in Australia.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket World Cup Match in Pakistan

Both PTV Sports and ARY will be live-streaming this year's World Cup in Pakistan.

