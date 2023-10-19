HyperOS — the successor to Xiaomi's MIUI Android skin — has leaked online ahead of its debut. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that the new operating system (OS) skin will arrive alongside the Xiaomi 14 series, and the company is rumoured to announce its latest flagship phones at the end of the month. Now, users on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo have shared several images of the upcoming HyperOS skin, showing off various aspects of the user interface.

Weibo user "Mr. Water" (translated from Chinese) leaked four screenshots of the upcoming HyperOS interface on Wednesday. The first image shows the weather app UI with the temperature at the top left corner of the screen and temperature ranges for the forecast section at the bottom of the screen. The calendar app has been updated with a rounded square design for the tiles in the month layout.

HyperOS home screen and quick settings section

Photo Credit: Weibo/ 水先生

Xiaomi's MIUI offered a control centre with quick toggles that somewhat resembled Apple's Control Centre on iOS and the new HyperOS will also offer a similar interface. The brightness and volume sliders as well as the now playing widget embedded all look very similar to the ones on iOS 17, with a slight tweak to the layout. The Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles are located at the top, while the bottom half of the screen features several quick settings toggles.

The home screen on HyperOS is shown to feature two square-shaped widgets that show the time and the weather and also show the name of the app underneath — this is another design element that appears to be inspired by Apple's operating system.

Meanwhile, another set of four screenshots shared by Weibo user Wei Xiaotian/ Alan (translated from Chinese) give us another glimpse at the upcoming HyperOS skin. The lock screen is shown to feature a large, vertically aligned digital clock that appears to be customisable.

HyperOS lock screen and customisation options

Photo Credit: Weibo/ 魏小天 (Alan)

Another image shows a new lock screen personalisation feature — Android 14 also introduced new lock screen customisation options on Google's Pixel phones. From the screenshot shared by the Weibo user, it appears that HyperOS will let users tap different lock screen elements to customise the font and colour options.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has already confirmed that the new HyperOS operating system skin will make its debut on the Xiaomi 14 series of smartphones. The new handsets are rumoured to make their debut on October 27, but a launch date is yet to be announced. We can expect to learn more about the operating system — and the handsets it will debut on — in the days leading up to the anticipated launch date.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.