Technology News

HyperOS Screenshots Leak Online Ahead of Expected Debut on Xiaomi 14 Series

Here's what Xiaomi's HyperOS skin for its upcoming smartphones might look like.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 October 2023 15:38 IST
HyperOS Screenshots Leak Online Ahead of Expected Debut on Xiaomi 14 Series

MIUI 14 (pictured) will be replaced by Xiaomi's new HyperOS

Highlights
  • HyperOS will make its debut alongside the Xiaomi 14 series
  • The new user interface appears to borrow some design elements from iOS
  • Xiaomi is yet to announce a release date for HyperOS
Advertisement

HyperOS — the successor to Xiaomi's MIUI Android skin — has leaked online ahead of its debut. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that the new operating system (OS) skin will arrive alongside the Xiaomi 14 series, and the company is rumoured to announce its latest flagship phones at the end of the month. Now, users on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo have shared several images of the upcoming HyperOS skin, showing off various aspects of the user interface.

Weibo user "Mr. Water" (translated from Chinese) leaked four screenshots of the upcoming HyperOS interface on Wednesday. The first image shows the weather app UI with the temperature at the top left corner of the screen and temperature ranges for the forecast section at the bottom of the screen. The calendar app has been updated with a rounded square design for the tiles in the month layout.

hyperos leak weibo hyperos

HyperOS home screen and quick settings section
Photo Credit: Weibo/ 水先生

 

Xiaomi's MIUI offered a control centre with quick toggles that somewhat resembled Apple's Control Centre on iOS and the new HyperOS will also offer a similar interface. The brightness and volume sliders as well as the now playing widget embedded all look very similar to the ones on iOS 17, with a slight tweak to the layout. The Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles are located at the top, while the bottom half of the screen features several quick settings toggles.

The home screen on HyperOS is shown to feature two square-shaped widgets that show the time and the weather and also show the name of the app underneath — this is another design element that appears to be inspired by Apple's operating system.

Meanwhile, another set of four screenshots shared by Weibo user Wei Xiaotian/ Alan (translated from Chinese) give us another glimpse at the upcoming HyperOS skin. The lock screen is shown to feature a large, vertically aligned digital clock that appears to be customisable.

hyperos ui leak weibo hyperos

HyperOS lock screen and customisation options
Photo Credit: Weibo/ 魏小天 (Alan)

 

Another image shows a new lock screen personalisation feature — Android 14 also introduced new lock screen customisation options on Google's Pixel phones. From the screenshot shared by the Weibo user, it appears that HyperOS will let users tap different lock screen elements to customise the font and colour options.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has already confirmed that the new HyperOS operating system skin will make its debut on the Xiaomi 14 series of smartphones. The new handsets are rumoured to make their debut on October 27, but a launch date is yet to be announced. We can expect to learn more about the operating system — and the handsets it will debut on — in the days leading up to the anticipated launch date.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HyperOS, HyperOS update, HyperOS interface, HyperOS design, HyperOS UI, Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 series, HyperOS screenshots, MIUI, Xiaomi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live on Mobile App, TV
Experience the Future: Why the Find N3 Flip Is a Must-Try!
HyperOS Screenshots Leak Online Ahead of Expected Debut on Xiaomi 14 Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  2. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus Open Launch Event Live Updates: OnePlus to Launch First Foldable
  4. Google to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
  5. Nothing OS 2.0.4 Rolling Out for Nothing Phone 1 With New Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Outperforms Galaxy S23 Ultra in Vulkan Test
  7. HyperOS Screenshots Leak Ahead of Expected Debut on Xiaomi 14 Series
  8. How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live on Mobile App, TV
  9. Netflix Geeked Week 2023 Announced: Stranger Things, Rebel Moon, More
  10. Oppenheimer to Release on Digital and Physical Media on November 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Working on Bringing Upcoming Pixel’s Repair Mode to All Android-Powered Devices: Report
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here Are Some Hand-Picked Deals on Appliances
  3. HyperOS Screenshots Leak Online Ahead of Expected Debut on Xiaomi 14 Series
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘View Once’ Mode for Voice Notes to Beta Testers on iOS, Android
  5. India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live on Mobile App, TV
  6. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 7.82-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Netflix Hikes Subscription Prices Again, Adds 8.8 Million New Subscribers
  8. Google Announces Plan to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
  9. Apple Probing Screen 'Flickering' Issue Impacting Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2: Report
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Snaps Out its Profit Streak, Registers Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Polygon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »