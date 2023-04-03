Technology News

John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Chad Stahelski Open to a Fifth Movie With Keanu Reeves

John Wick: Chapter 4 has earned $245 million (roughly Rs. 2,020 crore) worldwide in its second weekend run.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 April 2023 13:05 IST
John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Chad Stahelski Open to a Fifth Movie With Keanu Reeves

Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Keanu Reeves in a still from John Wick: Chapter 4

Highlights
  • John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in India on March 24
  • The film was shot around Japan, France, Jordan, Germany and New York
  • John Wick 4 has action scenes set around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski says he is open to working on a fifth film in the popular assassin series, starring Keanu Reeves.

The fourth film in the franchise has already earned $245 million (roughly Rs. 2,020 crore) worldwide at the box office in its second weekend run, according to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's very flattering for them to come back and, you know, say ‘We want more' and it's not just a cash grab. It's legitimately the audience wants more", Stahelski said in a new episode of THR's Behind the Screen podcast series.

I think we all need that little bit of time to go, ‘Whew. Let's see what's next.' … If Keanu and I, a few months from now sit down at a whiskey bar in Japan again and go, ‘Yep, we'll never do another one of those,' and then all of a sudden go, ‘Yeah, but I got an idea,' we're open to it,” he added.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was shot around Japan, France, Jordan, Germany and New York.

The new movie has been praised for action scenes set around Paris' Arc de Triomphe and another on the 270 steps that lead to the hilltop Sacré Cœur Basilica in the French capital.

The director, who was joined by cinematographer Dan Laustsen and editor Nathan Orloff on the podcast, detailed how they shot the scenes in Paris.

“We were (scouting) at the top of Sacré Cœur, the sun had just set. We looked down the stairs from the top, and went, ‘Oh, somebody's going down this,'” said the director, adding “literally we're like, not only is he going down this, we're gonna have John Wick fight his way up. We're gonna throw him back down and then we're gonna have him and Donnie [Yen's] character Caine do the Butch and Sundance thing and get to the top… We'll do the music and we'll make it like a Western. We'll have him fight all the way to the top and bond just so we can see who kills each other at the top.”

The John Wick series centres around the eponymous assassin played by Reeves. The action franchise started with 2014's John Wick, which followed a retired assassin who returns to the world he had left behind to avenge the killing of a pup which was the final gift to him from his wife.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4

  • Release Date 24 March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama
  • Director
    Chad Stahelski
  • Producer
    Chad Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: John Wick, John Wick 5, John Wick Chapter 4, Chad Stahelski, Keanu Reeves
BTC Sees No Big Price Change Entering April, Most Altcoins Record Fluctuation
Apple watchOS 10 Expected to Be “Fairly Extensive Upgrade”: Report

Related Stories

John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Chad Stahelski Open to a Fifth Movie With Keanu Reeves
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple watchOS 10 to Be “Fairly Extensive Upgrade”: Gurman
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 732G SoC Unveiled: Details
  4. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  5. Nokia C12 Plus With 4,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  7. All Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in April 2023
  8. All Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in March 2023
  9. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Out Now as VOD on YouTube, Apple TV: Details
  10. What John Wick 4 Director Chad Stahelski Said About a Fifth Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With a 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Vince McMahon’s WWE Nearing Deal to Merge with UFC Owner Endeavor Group: Report
  3. Renesas Seeks Local Production of Chipset Developed With Tata Consultancy Services
  4. Tesla Announces Record Quarterly Deliveries After Slashing Prices, Up 4 Percent From Q4 2022
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled: Specifications
  6. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now Available to Watch On-Demand on YouTube and Apple TV
  7. John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Chad Stahelski Open to a Fifth Movie With Keanu Reeves
  8. India’s Debated 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Transfers Added Millions to Government Treasury: Details
  9. Apple watchOS 10 Expected to Be “Fairly Extensive Upgrade”: Report
  10. iQoo 11S Model Number, Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked Online: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.