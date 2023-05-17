Technology News

Johnny Depp Returns to the Big Screen at Cannes Film Festival as Louis XV

The biopic, Jeanne du Barry, follows the French King Louis XV’s eponymous famous mistress, who climbs the social ladder one by one.

By Benoit Berthelot, Bloomberg | Updated: 17 May 2023 15:19 IST
Johnny Depp Returns to the Big Screen at Cannes Film Festival as Louis XV

Photo Credit: Cannes

Johnny Depp (L) and Maiwenn Le Besco (R) in a still from Jeanne du Barry

Highlights
  • Cannes is among the world’s most glamorous film festivals
  • Twenty-one films will compete this year to win the Palme d’Or
  • Jeanne du Barry will be streamed on Netflix in France starting next year

Johnny Depp will open this year's Cannes Film Festival in his French-language portrayal of King Louis XV, the actor's first appearance in movie theatres since his widely followed defamation trial with his ex-wife last year.

Jeanne du Barry, a film about the king's famous mistress, will kick off the festival, which opens Tuesday and will run for two weeks in the South of France. The film, which got some backing from streaming giant Netflix, is directed by Maiwenn Le Besco, who also plays Madame du Barry, the famous mistress of the 18th-century French king.

Cannes is among the world's most glamorous film festivals, attracting movie stars, billionaires, industry executives, paparazzi, and fans to the French Riviera to attend premieres and haggle for worldwide movie rights at the concurrent film market.

Twenty-one films will compete this year to win the Palme d'Or, the festival's highest award, with entries stretching from Brazil to Senegal, and featuring directors including Wes Anderson, Wim Wenders and Ken Loach. Screenings of films not in line for the top prize include Jeanne du Barry as well as Walt Disney's upcoming Indiana Jones and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, produced by Apple.

Jeanne du Barry, to be released in French cinemas on Tuesday, was produced by Paris-based Why Not Productions on a budget of EUR 20.6 million ($22.4 million, or roughly Rs. 185 crore) according to the cinefinance.info database. The financing plan shows that Netflix paid EUR 3 million (about Rs. 25 crore) to stream the film. It is due to be streamed on Netflix in France starting next year.

It's Depp's first cinema role since the live-streamed and widely followed defamation trial last year pitted him against his ex-wife Amber Heard, following accusations of domestic violence. The jury awarded Depp $10 million (about Rs. 82 crore) in compensatory damages, and both sides dismissed their appeals in December to settle the dispute.

Early reviews of the film, which was partly shot in the Versailles Palace, were mixed, describing it as a lavish period piece. A critic from Le Figaro described Depp as “struggling to hide his American accent” in the film. “He sometimes seems to wonder if he hasn't woken up in the middle of a costume party in a New York club,” the reviewer wrote.

Depp was likely paid EUR 320,000 (about Rs. 2.8 crore) for acting in the film, according to the film database, a fraction of what he made for starring in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The actor hasn't signed for a new Hollywood project since the trial, but he recently renewed a deal to be the image of the Dior perfume for a record $20 million (about Rs. 165 crore), according to Variety.

Le Besco said she asked Depp to play the part before the trial and didn't hesitate to keep him for the role afterwards. She has previously directed critically acclaimed films such as Polisse and Mon Roi, which both won awards at Cannes.

During a press conference on Monday, the head of the festival, Thierry Frémaux, said he was only interested in Depp as an actor, whom he found “extraordinary” in the part. Depp's next cinema project will see him direct and co-produce Modi, a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani starring Al Pacino to be shot this fall in Budapest, according to Deadline.

A spokesperson for Depp declined to comment further on the role.

This year, the film festival could be disrupted by protests over a pension reform passed by Emmanuel Macron's government, with one of the leading unions in the country threatening to cut the electricity to interrupt the festival.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Johnny Depp, King Louis XV, Jeanne du Barry, Cannes Film Festival, Netflix
Bitcoin Ordinals Cross 7 Million Mark, Indian Web3 Insiders Say NFTs are Here to Stay

Related Stories

Johnny Depp Returns to the Big Screen at Cannes Film Festival as Louis XV
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Debuts Live Speech, Personal Voice and More for iPhone, iPad, Mac
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
  3. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  4. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Vivo V29e With Dimensity 7000 Series SoC May Debut on This Date
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Geekbench Listing Suggests Key Specifications: Check Here
  8. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
  9. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Launch Date Set; Leaked Images Suggest New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG and TUF Gaming Laptops With Mid-Range Nvidia RTX GPUs Launched in India: All Details
  2. PVR-INOX Will Shut Down Around 50 Loss-Making Cinema Screens Over the Next 6 Months
  3. Hyundai Ties Up With Shell to Install Fast EV Chargers at 36 Dealerships Across India
  4. Fire-Boltt Shark Smartwatch With 1.83-Inch HD Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. Johnny Depp Returns to the Big Screen at Cannes Film Festival as Louis XV
  6. Bitcoin Ordinals Cross 7 Million Mark, Indian Web3 Insiders Say NFTs are Here to Stay
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Set for May 24; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Teased
  8. Overwatch 2’s PvE Hero Mode Has Been Cancelled to Focus on Live Game
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price Leaked; 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped
  10. China Shuts Down Over 1,00,000 Fake News Social Media Accounts, Ramps Up Content Cleanup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.