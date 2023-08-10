Technology News

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha trailer

King of Kotha is slated for release this Onam, August 24 in theatres across India.

By ANI | Updated: 10 August 2023 14:30 IST
Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha trailer

Photo Credit: YouTube /Zee Studios

Dulquer Salmaan in a still from the trailer of 'King of Kotha'

Highlights
  • The film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead
  • It is directed by Abhilash Joshiy
  • Dulquer also stars in the upcoming series Guns & Gulaabs

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday unveiled the official trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming action thriller film King of Kotha. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Congratulations on the impressive #KOKTrailer, @dulQuer ! Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success!”

Alongside SRK the trailer was also launched by south cinema legends Mohanlal, Suriya, and Nagarjuna. Touted to be a gangster and a high-octane action drama, the film features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead portraying a formidable contender in the high-stakes pursuit of supremacy.

The film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy and is slated for an Onam release this year on August 24.

The Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Dulquer will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming series Guns & Gulaabs. which also stars Rajkummar Rao (Monica, O My Darling), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles.

Helmed by Raj and DK the series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix from August 18.

Set in the early '90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj, the series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties. Immersed in the ‘90s, Guns & Gulaabs paints a wild, wild world in cinemascope where a high-stakes deal unfolds. Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos.

Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts, a statement read.
 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
King of Kotha

King of Kotha

  • Release Date 20 August 2023
  • Language Malayalam
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Dulquer Salmaan, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Prasanna, Shammi Thilakan, Anikha Surendran, Nyla Usha, Shanthi Krishna, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sudhi Koppa, Senthil Krishna, Saran Shakthi, Rajesh Sharma, Manju Vani, Ritika Singh
  • Director
    Abhilash Joshiy
  • Producer
    Dulquer Salmaan
Guns &amp; Gulaabs

Guns & Gulaabs

  • Release Date 18 August 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah
  • Director
    Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.
  • Producer
    Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shah Rukh Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, King of Kotha, King of Kotha release date, King of Kotha Trailer
Gran Turismo Takes a Meta Turn on Hollywood’s Newfound Video Game Adaptation Craze

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha trailer
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Phones With This Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India: Report
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM, A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  3. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  4. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  5. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  6. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
  7. Made in Heaven Season 2 to Only Murders in the Building 3: Top Web Series to Watch This Week
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  10. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Launch Next Week; Design Officially Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Beats Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in Folding Test, Survives Over 4,00,000 Folds
  2. Reliance Jio Introduces Independence Offer Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 2,999: All Details
  3. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G India Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Jailer, Starring Rajinikanth, Is Out Today in Theatres: Plot, Box Office Estimates, More
  5. Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha trailer
  6. Gran Turismo Takes a Meta Turn on Hollywood’s Newfound Video Game Adaptation Craze
  7. ZTE Blade A73 5G With Unisoc T760 SoC, 6.52-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Tipped to Pack 6GB RAM, Apple's A17 Bionic SoC Might Get an Extra GPU Core Over A16 Chip
  9. Fire-Boltt Emerald Smartwatch With 1.09-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
  10. IT Ministry Launches Indian Web Browser Development Challenge for Startups, Developers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.