Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Shares Fall 6 Percent After Quarterly Profit Slides, Gaming and Image Sensors Demand Sparks Concerns

Sony Shares Fall 6 Percent After Quarterly Profit Slides, Gaming and Image Sensors Demand Sparks Concerns

The PlayStation 5 console launched in late 2020 but supply was badly affected by supply chain problems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 August 2023 10:10 IST
Sony Shares Fall 6 Percent After Quarterly Profit Slides, Gaming and Image Sensors Demand Sparks Concerns

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sony is also a leading maker of image sensors used in cameras

Highlights
  • Sony said July promotions are improving sales momentum for the PS5
  • PlayStation 5 sales were below expectations in the April-June quarter
  • Sony also revised down its image sensors expectations

Shares in Japan's Sony fell 6 percent in Tokyo trade after first-quarter profit tumbled, with the entertainment conglomerate reporting lacklustre performances by its movie and financial divisions.

Operating profit slid 31 percent and comments by Sony executives over demand for its games and image sensors units also sparked concern.

The PlayStation 5 console launched in late 2020 but supply was badly affected by supply chain problems during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite an easing of those snarls, Sony said sales were below expectations in the April-June quarter. It is targeting sales of 25 million units for the full year.

Sony sold 3.3 million PS5 units in quarter. By comparison, Nintendo's Switch console, which is in its seventh year on the market, sold 3.9 million units in the same period as consumers rushed to play the latest "Zelda" title.

Sony said promotions that began are July are improving sales momentum for the PS5.

"Sony started discounting the PS5 in the West, which is never a good sign," said Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy.

"The company has a lot of work to do, first and foremost to make sure those blockbuster first-party games come out quicker."

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2" is due for release in October ahead of the key year-end shopping season. Its predecessor has sold more than 13 million units.

Sony, a leading maker of image sensors used in cameras, also revised down its expectations for a gradual recovery in the smartphone market, saying it now does not expect one until 2024 at the earliest due to weak demand in major markets.

The company trimmed cut its annual operating profit forecast for the unit by 10 percent, citing the impact of lower sales.

Adjustment to procurement by smartphone manufacturers is having a large impact in the second quarter, Sony said.

The current financial year "will be tough" for the sensors division, Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a client note, adding that higher margins are expected in the following year.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony shares, Sony Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Zelda, Spiderman 2, Marvel
Elon Musk’s X Fined $350,000 by US Appeals Court Over Donald Trump's Records

Related Stories

Sony Shares Fall 6 Percent After Quarterly Profit Slides, Gaming and Image Sensors Demand Sparks Concerns
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  2. Imax and Laser Projection Cost More in Theatres, but It’s Worth It
  3. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Launch Next Week; Design Officially Revealed
  4. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  5. Micromax Reportedly Exploring an EV Venture Amid Declining Phone Sales
  6. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
  7. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors, Purported Case Leak Ahead of Debut
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  10. WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Share Screen During Video Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese Tech Firms Baidu, TikTok-owner ByteDance, Tencent, Alibaba Order Nvidia AI Chips Worth $5 Billion: Report
  2. Sony Shares Fall 6 Percent After Quarterly Profit Slides, Gaming and Image Sensors Demand Sparks Concerns
  3. Elon Musk’s X Fined $350,000 by US Appeals Court Over Donald Trump's Records
  4. Digital Personal Data Protection Law Expected to Be Implemented Within 10 Months: IT Minister
  5. US Government Launches Cyber Contest on AI to Find and Fix Security Flaws
  6. Epic's Bid to Let App Store Order Take Effect in Apple Case Refused by US Supreme Court
  7. News Organisations Call for Regulations on Content Use by AI Makers, Reveals Letter
  8. Apple Music Reportedly Rolling Out Discovery Station to Subscribers: Details
  9. Eicher Partners With Amazon to Deploy Electric Trucks for Middle, Last-Mile Deliveries
  10. Binance Gets Fully Licenced in Pro-Bitcoin El Salvador Amid Tussle with US SEC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.