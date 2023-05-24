Kohrra: Netflix Announces New Crime Drama From Paatal Lok Creator Sudip Sharma

Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz on Wednesday announced a new crime series, titled Kohrra.

Sudip Sharma of Pataal Lok has co-created the series with writers Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia. Sharma will also as serve showrunner with Randeep Jha as director, a press release stated.

Kohrra will feature an ensemble cast of Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary. Described as an engaging investigative drama, the show kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds, a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed.

“When Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia came to me with the idea of Kohrra, I was drawn to the possibilities of a fresh and distinct cop investigative story underlined with the complexities of human emotions.

"Together, we've tried to create a show that not only engages you and keeps you hooked throughout but also stays with you after. The collaboration with Netflix, Clean Slate Filmz, and an extraordinary cast has allowed us to create a show that hopefully will be loved by the audience," Sharma said.

Clean Slate Filmz will produce the project. The banner's founder and head Karnesh Sharma will executive produce.

Sharma said he is excited to take forward the production company's association with Netflix through Kohrra, after the movies Bulbbul and Qala.

“This is a crime investigative drama set in the heartland of Punjab that stems from the personal lives of the two cops working on the investigation and everyone else involved. Sudip, Randeep and the powerful cast have resulted in a really authentic story that we are eager to take to the audience," he added.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said the subscribers of the streaming service are eager for more compelling crime stories.

"It is a crime noir set in Punjab that explores the dynamics of family, relationships and love. Sudip Sharma's inimitable nuance and depth in storytelling, delve into crime vis-a-vis society through the eyes of this buddy cop drama. We are excited about our association with Clean Slate Filmz for yet another title with a deeply engaging story that will delight audiences," she added.

