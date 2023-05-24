Technology News

Kohrra: Netflix Announces New Crime Drama From Paatal Lok Creator Sudip Sharma

Kohrra is described as an investigative drama that kicks off with an NRI’s murder before his wedding in the heartlands of Punjab.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 24 May 2023 18:38 IST
Kohrra: Netflix Announces New Crime Drama From Paatal Lok Creator Sudip Sharma

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Netflix India

Barun Sobti in the first look of Kohrra

Highlights
  • The series is described as an engaging investigative drama
  • Clean Slate Filmz will produce the project
  • The banner's head Karnesh Sharma will be the executive producer

Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz on Wednesday announced a new crime series, titled Kohrra.

Sudip Sharma of Pataal Lok has co-created the series with writers Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia. Sharma will also as serve showrunner with Randeep Jha as director, a press release stated.

Kohrra will feature an ensemble cast of Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary. Described as an engaging investigative drama, the show kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds, a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed.

“When Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia came to me with the idea of Kohrra, I was drawn to the possibilities of a fresh and distinct cop investigative story underlined with the complexities of human emotions.

"Together, we've tried to create a show that not only engages you and keeps you hooked throughout but also stays with you after. The collaboration with Netflix, Clean Slate Filmz, and an extraordinary cast has allowed us to create a show that hopefully will be loved by the audience," Sharma said.

Clean Slate Filmz will produce the project. The banner's founder and head Karnesh Sharma will executive produce.

Sharma said he is excited to take forward the production company's association with Netflix through Kohrra, after the movies Bulbbul and Qala.

“This is a crime investigative drama set in the heartland of Punjab that stems from the personal lives of the two cops working on the investigation and everyone else involved. Sudip, Randeep and the powerful cast have resulted in a really authentic story that we are eager to take to the audience," he added.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said the subscribers of the streaming service are eager for more compelling crime stories.

"It is a crime noir set in Punjab that explores the dynamics of family, relationships and love. Sudip Sharma's inimitable nuance and depth in storytelling, delve into crime vis-a-vis society through the eyes of this buddy cop drama. We are excited about our association with Clean Slate Filmz for yet another title with a deeply engaging story that will delight audiences," she added.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Kohrra

Kohrra

  • Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, Manish Chaudhary
  • Director
    Randeep Jha
  • Producer
    Karnesh Ssharma
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kohrra, Netflix, Clean Slate Filmz, Paatal Lok, Sudip Sharma
School of Lies, Starring Nimrat Kaur, to Release on June 2 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
Kohrra: Netflix Announces New Crime Drama From Paatal Lok Creator Sudip Sharma
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed Online Ahead of Launch: See Price, Details
  3. Motorola Edge 40 With Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  4. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
  6. iQoo Neo 8, Neo 8 Pro With 1.5K Display, 120W Charging Launched: Details
  7. Simple ONE Electric Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  8. iQoo 11S Launch Timeline and Specifications Leaked: All Details
  9. How to Edit WhatsApp Messages on iOS and Android
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Launch in India Teased by CEO Nipun Marya: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Launch Date Set for May 31, Design Teased Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  3. Tecno Camon 20, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Renders Hint at Return of Rotating Bezel: All Details
  5. Kohrra: Netflix Announces New Crime Drama From Paatal Lok Creator Sudip Sharma
  6. School of Lies, Starring Nimrat Kaur, to Release on June 2 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 100W Super Flash Charge Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Gyaarah Gyaarah: Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor Announce Zee5 Original Web Series
  9. Filmmakers at Cannes Film Festival Grapple With 'Tectonic' AI Shift
  10. Uber to Launch All-Electric Uber Green Service in India; Unveils Partnership With EV Makers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.