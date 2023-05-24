Producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor are coming up with a new web series titled Gyaarah Gyaarah, an investigative fantasy drama series starring Kritika Kamra (Hush Hush), Dhairya Karwa (Gehraiyaan), and Raghav Juyal (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) in pivotal roles.

This is the first time that Zee5, Dharmatic Entertainment, and Sikhya Entertainment are coming together for an original web series.

Directed by Umesh Bist (Pagglait) and co-written by Puja Banerjee and Sunjoy Shekhar, Gyaarah Gyaarah spans three decades and timelines — 1990, 2001, and 2016 — and blends mysticism, science, and mystery to give you an edge of the seat experience.

Johar, Founder and Managing Director at Dharmatic Entertainment said, "We are extremely excited to collaborate with Sikhya Entertainment and ZEE5 for a unique investigative drama. As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences. With this alliance, we have the opportunity to bring together our shared passion for creating innovative content and telling stories that resonate with people from all walks of life. This partnership represents a unique blend of storytellers that have always supported diverse and unconventional stories, and I can't wait to see what we will create together.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor, Producer and Founder, Sikhya Entertainment said, "Partnering with Karan and Apoorva from Dharmatic Entertainment, alongside ZEE5 has been a delight. Gyaarah Gyaarah is one of our most exciting ventures, and we're so lucky to be foraying into a new space and genre. We're also reuniting with Pagglait Director, Umesh Bist, with whom we fully trust in telling this unforgettable story and leaving the audiences with intrigue and wonder.”

Johar and Monga Kapoor's studios formed an alliance, earlier this month, to produce content across both digital and theatrical formats. The former's Dharma Productions and small-screen Dharmatic Productions is one of Bollywood's biggest studios, known for helming classics such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to blockbuster projects such as Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Meanwhile, Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment leans towards the indie side, grabbing Oscars for 2018's Period. End of the Sentence, followed by The Elephant Whisperers, more recently. Both documentary shorts are now available to watch on Netflix.

Director Umesh Bist also expressed his excitement about the show. “I am happy to be a part of this team of dedicated storytellers who have an unflinching passion for good cinema. Gyaarah Gyaarah has a lot going for it in terms of the backing of the best producers, a network like Zee5 to ensure good global reach, a powerful ensemble of young and dynamic actors, and passionate writers and a talented crew. We hope to entertain many with this series," he added.

