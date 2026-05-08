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Sony Xperia 1 VIII Launch Date Seemingly Confirmed as Sony Teases Launch of New Xperia 1 Series Phone

The new Sony Xperia model is teased to feature a triple rear camera unit, similar to the rumoured Sony Xperia 1 VIII.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 16:30 IST
Sony Xperia 1 VIII Launch Date Seemingly Confirmed as Sony Teases Launch of New Xperia 1 Series Phone

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 1 VIII might offer up to 2 days of battery life

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Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 VIII could be offered in three colour options
  • Sony Xperia 1 VIII is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display
  • Sony has yet to confirm the name of the handset
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Sony will launch a new Xperia smartphone next week, the Japanese tech giant announced on Friday. However, the company has yet to reveal the name of the model. The upcoming handset is teased to be equipped with a triple rear camera module. The teaser also suggests the rear camera lenses' arrangement, which is similar to the leaked design of the rumoured Sony Xperia 1 VIII. The handset was recently listed on an e-commerce platform, revealing key details, including its specifications, features, and pricing. The phone is expected to succeed last year's Xperia 1 VII, which features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display.

New Sony Xperia Model Set to Launch on May 13

In a post on X, the Tokyo-based tech giant has announced that it will host an event in Japan on May 13 at 11 am local time (7:30 pm IST) to unveil a new Sony Xperia smartphone. The announcement video on YouTube features the tagline “Next ONE is coming”, which confirms that the handset will arrive as part of the company's Xperia 1 lineup.

Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the handset is now live on the company's website, hinting that the phone will feature a triple rear camera system. The camera lenses are shown to be arranged in an inverted upside-down “L” formation, which is the same as the leaked design of the purported Sony Xperia 1 VIII.

However, the company has yet to confirm the name of the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 series smartphone. Since its debut is less than a week away, more details are expected to be revealed soon.

Recently, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII was spotted on the Amazon website in Germany, revealing its key specifications, features, and pricing. The handset is expected to go on sale in the EU on June 26 in Garnet Red, Graphite Black, and Lolite Silver colour options.

Moreover, the new Sony Xperia 1 series phone will reportedly arrive with a price tag of EUR 1,868.99 (roughly Rs. 2,08,000) and GBP 1,728 (about Rs. 2,22,000) in Germany and the UK, respectively. However, these figures include the price of the Sony WH1000XM6 wireless headphones.

In terms of specifications, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII will reportedly be equipped with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It might carry a triple rear camera system, led by a primary shooter with a 24mm focal length, along with an ultrawide camera and a telephoto camera.

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Further reading: Sony Xperia 1 VIII, Sony, Sony Xperia 1 VIII Launch, Sony Xperia 1 VIII Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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