Amazon Great Summer Sale is live for Prime members in India
There are discounts, bank offers on iQOO smartphones
Customers can avail of no-cost EMI options on select models
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live in India. Currently available for Prime members, the annual sale event brings lucrative deals and discounts across multiple categories, including smartphones, laptops, fashion, and home appliances. Customers can avail of direct price cuts, bank offers, and bundled deals to grab products at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. If you've been looking to upgrade to a performance-centric smartphone, then there are great deals on iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.
A notable deal is currently live on the flagship iQOO 15. The handset is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 76,999. During the sale, customers can purchase it for as low as Rs. 66,999, inclusive of the bank offer.
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on iQOO Smartphones
On top of the discounted prices, HDFC Bank card users can claim a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,500. Amazon also offers No Cost EMI options, making high-value purchases more accessible. Coupons and exchange deals can further reduce the effective price, helping buyers maximise their savings.
Some of the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits, which will require customers to purchase products using a specific bank card or claiming a coupon that offers an additional discount.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
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