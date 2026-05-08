Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live in India. Currently available for Prime members, the annual sale event brings lucrative deals and discounts across multiple categories, including smartphones, laptops, fashion, and home appliances. Customers can avail of direct price cuts, bank offers, and bundled deals to grab products at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. If you've been looking to upgrade to a performance-centric smartphone, then there are great deals on iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

A notable deal is currently live on the flagship iQOO 15. The handset is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 76,999. During the sale, customers can purchase it for as low as Rs. 66,999, inclusive of the bank offer.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on iQOO Smartphones

On top of the discounted prices, HDFC Bank card users can claim a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,500. Amazon also offers No Cost EMI options, making high-value purchases more accessible. Coupons and exchange deals can further reduce the effective price, helping buyers maximise their savings.

Some of the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits, which will require customers to purchase products using a specific bank card or claiming a coupon that offers an additional discount.

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