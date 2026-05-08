Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on iQOO Smartphones During Amazon's Sale

From iQOO 15 and iQOO 15R to iQOO Neo 10, here are the best deals on iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 14:04 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on iQOO Smartphones During Amazon's Sale

The iQOO 15R (pictured) can be purchased with a discount during Amazon sale

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale is live for Prime members in India
  • There are discounts, bank offers on iQOO smartphones
  • Customers can avail of no-cost EMI options on select models
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live in India. Currently available for Prime members, the annual sale event brings lucrative deals and discounts across multiple categories, including smartphones, laptops, fashion, and home appliances. Customers can avail of direct price cuts, bank offers, and bundled deals to grab products at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. If you've been looking to upgrade to a performance-centric smartphone, then there are great deals on iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

A notable deal is currently live on the flagship iQOO 15. The handset is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 76,999. During the sale, customers can purchase it for as low as Rs. 66,999, inclusive of the bank offer.

VoltAmazon Great Summer Sale Discussion
Explore More...

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on iQOO Smartphones

On top of the discounted prices, HDFC Bank card users can claim a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,500. Amazon also offers No Cost EMI options, making high-value purchases more accessible. Coupons and exchange deals can further reduce the effective price, helping buyers maximise their savings.

Some of the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits, which will require customers to purchase products using a specific bank card or claiming a coupon that offers an additional discount.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
iQOO Neo 10 Rs. 45,999 Rs. 34,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15R Rs. 53,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z11x 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 66,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10R 5G Rs. 23,499 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 lite 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 13,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
iQOO Z10R 5G

iQOO Z10R 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast HDR-capable curved-edge display
  • Smooth software experience
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Only 2 years OS and 3 years of SMRs
  • Jarring haptics
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z10R 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops From Apple, Asus, Dell and More

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on iQOO Smartphones During Amazon's Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Launches Fitbit Air as a Competitor to Whoop
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Review
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Phone Deals on OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi and More
  4. Anthropic Releases Claude Add-Ins for Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word
  5. NoiseFit Halo 3 With Up to 7 Days of Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. NoiseFit Halo 3 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 7 Days of Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Vivo X500 Series Could Comprise at Least Three Models Recently Listed on IMEI Database
  3. Resident Evil Requiem's Free Minigame Mode, Leon Must Die Forever, Is Now Available
  4. Apple's AirPods With Built-In Cameras Said to Enter Advanced Testing Phase, Could Launch Soon
  5. Bumble to Kill Swipe, Replace It With Something ‘Revolutionary’: Report
  6. Sony Xperia 1 VIII Launch Date Seemingly Confirmed as Sony Teases Launch of New Xperia 1 Series Phone
  7. CMF Watch 3 Pro With Dual-Band GPS, Up to 13 Days Battery Life Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Refreshes Mini LED TV Lineup in India With NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, 144Hz Screens: Price, Features
  9. Netflix Is Reportedly Testing an AI-Powered Voice Search Feature
  10. Itel Zeno 200 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »