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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops From Apple, Asus, Dell and More

Shoppers can get instant discounts for purchases via HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 13:51 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops From Apple, Asus, Dell and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy five percent instant discount on purchases

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started in India
  • Shoppers can take advantage of direct discounts on thousands of products
  • There are coupon-based discounts
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live in India with wide-ranging discounts across categories like smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, and home appliances. It's also a great time to grab laptops from top brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus, combining strong performance, high-refresh-rate displays, premium design, and dedicated graphics cards. Amazon is offering up to 35 percent discount on best-selling laptops in the sale. Besides the direct discounts, shoppers can avail payment-based offers and exchange points. 

During the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, shoppers can take advantage of direct discounts on thousands of products. Additional savings can be ensured through exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay-based deals. HDFC Bank card users can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 on select purchases. 

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy five percent instant discount on purchases. Additionally, Amazon is providing extra discounts for Prime members. There are coupon-based discounts as well. Shoppers can also get same-day delivery or free delivery. Amazon Prime users can avail extra benefits. 

We've already pointed out the best deals on air conditioners and smart TVs. Now, here's a look at the best deals on laptops. Apple's 2026 edition MacBook Air 13 with M5 chip is currently available for Rs. 1,04,990, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 1,19,900. Similarly, the Dell 15 with Intel Core 3 14th Gen-100U chipset is priced at Rs. 49,990 in the ongoing sale, down from the original price of Rs. 53,074. Other Notable picks in this range include the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, HP Victus and Asus TUF A15. 

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Offers on Laptops

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (83CV00DFIN) Rs. 1,13,290 Rs. 77,990 Buy Now
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Rs. 81,201 Rs. 70,990 Buy Now
Asus TUF A15 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS Rs. 83,990 Rs. 67,990 Buy Now
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13, M5 chip Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 1,04,990 Buy Now
Dell 15, Intel Core 3 14th Gen-100U Rs. 53,074 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Rs. 89,999 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ 2024, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450HX (83GS00LNIN) Rs. 96,590 Rs. 77,990 Buy Now
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Asus TUF A15 Laptop

Asus TUF A15 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good value for money
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Upgradeable RAM and storage
  • Relatively light and portable
  • Bad
  • Fans can get loud when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Average quality screen
Read detailed Asus TUF A15 review
Display size 15.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Weight 2.30 kg
Dell 15 (D15260) Laptop

Dell 15 (D15260) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Graphics
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable keyboard
  • Stable everyday performance
  • Practical port selection
  • Anti-glare display
  • Bad
  • Relatively dull display colours
  • Single-channel RAM
  • 1080p-only HDMI output
Read detailed Dell 15 (D15260) review
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.66 kg
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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