Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live in India with wide-ranging discounts across categories like smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, and home appliances. It's also a great time to grab laptops from top brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus, combining strong performance, high-refresh-rate displays, premium design, and dedicated graphics cards. Amazon is offering up to 35 percent discount on best-selling laptops in the sale. Besides the direct discounts, shoppers can avail payment-based offers and exchange points.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, shoppers can take advantage of direct discounts on thousands of products. Additional savings can be ensured through exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay-based deals. HDFC Bank card users can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 on select purchases.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy five percent instant discount on purchases. Additionally, Amazon is providing extra discounts for Prime members. There are coupon-based discounts as well. Shoppers can also get same-day delivery or free delivery. Amazon Prime users can avail extra benefits.

We've already pointed out the best deals on air conditioners and smart TVs. Now, here's a look at the best deals on laptops. Apple's 2026 edition MacBook Air 13 with M5 chip is currently available for Rs. 1,04,990, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 1,19,900. Similarly, the Dell 15 with Intel Core 3 14th Gen-100U chipset is priced at Rs. 49,990 in the ongoing sale, down from the original price of Rs. 53,074. Other Notable picks in this range include the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, HP Victus and Asus TUF A15.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Offers on Laptops

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