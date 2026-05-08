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Motorola Razr Fold First Impressions

The Motorola Razr Fold is finally here as the brand’s first book-style foldable smartphone. Check out the first impressions to know more. 

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 May 2026 18:17 IST
Motorola Razr Fold First Impressions
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Highlights
  • Motorola Razr Fold comes with an aluminium frame
  • The handset features an 8.1-inch OLED primary display
  • The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
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Motorola was one of the first brands to introduce a foldable smartphone way back in 2019. The Motorola Razr, the first clamshell foldable smartphone, was born to pay tribute to the OG Razr. Since then, the brand has introduced multiple iterations of the clamshell fold with its Razr series. However, what was missing was the presence of book-style foldable smartphones. Now, in 2026, the brand has finally entered this segment with its Motorola Razr Fold. The latest smartphone from the brand will launch in India on May 13, 2026. I got the chance to use the device for a brief time, and here's what you need to know. 

Starting with the design, the Motorola Razr Fold brings a premium aesthetic to the table. You get the Moto DNA when you first take out the box. The smartphone is available in two colour options: Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White. Interestingly, the brand will also introduce the FIFA World Cup 26 Collection edition later, featuring customised gold-plated FIFA and Moto logos, along with custom themes and features. 

5 Motorola Razr Fold

The Motorola Razr Fold will be available Lilly White and Blackened Blue colour options.

 

The Lilly White colour option comes with a silky-smooth finish that surely feels premium. The Blackened Blue colour option comes with a diamond-like texture that gives a subtle look. If you love minimal design language, the Blackened Blue is for you. The rear panel looks more like a Motorola Signature with a large module placed on a metal plate. 

That said, the smartphone comes with an aluminium frame that looks sturdy. The company has also focused clearly on durability while still maintaining a slim profile. The folding mechanism comes with a precision-engineered stainless steel teardrop hinge and a titanium inner screen plate. 

6 Motorola Razr Fold

The smartphone is loaded with a 8.1-inch main display and a 6.59-inch cover display.

 

The screen plate plays an important role here as it helps to minimise creasing and evenly distribute pressure for better durability. Coming to the slim profile, the phone is 4.6mm thin when unfolded and 9.9mm when folded. The whole folding mechanism feels sturdy, and it holds different angles with ease. 

Moving on to the display, the Motorola Razr Fold comes with a 6.55-inch cover display and a large 8.1-inch 2K LTPO inner display, which is one of the largest displays in the foldable category. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. You also get 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. 

2 Motorola Razr Fold

The smartphone is loaded with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel, a selfie camera on cover display, and a selfie camera on main display.

 

In terms of optics, the brand is already making some bold claims. The handset comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel, featuring a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYTIA main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The Motorola Razr Fold also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter on the main display. The handset also features a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

3 Motorola Razr Fold

The smartphone will surely face a stiff competition from the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and more.

 

That being said, the Motorola Razr Fold is the brand's first book-style foldable smartphone, and it made sure to make it the best. The handset comes with a premium design, a sleek profile, decent internals, and more. However, the competition is quite tough here, as we have well-established brands like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Vivo X Fold 5, and more, all of which are quite popular. That being said, stay tuned with us to know whether the new Motorola Razr Fold makes it to the league of premium foldable smartphones or not. 

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Further reading: Motorola Razr Fold, Motorola Razr Fold colours, Motorola Razr Fold Features, Motorola Razr Fold Design, Motorola Razr Fold India Launch, Motorola Razr Fold Specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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