Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Sennheiser Products

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  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Sennheiser Momentum 4, Momentum TWS 4, and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Sennheiser Momentum 4, Momentum TWS 4, and More

Customers can also avail additional bank discounts on select cards during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 May 2026 12:53 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Sennheiser Momentum 4, Momentum TWS 4, and More

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Pricing for the Sennheiser HDB 630 is set at Rs. 54,990 in India

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Highlights
  • Customers can grab offers on Sennheiser headphones, TWS, and more
  • Amazon sale offers bank offers and EMI options to maximise savings
  • Momentum 4 headphones are available for Rs. 21,990
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The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is currently live in India, bringing discounts across categories such as smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and audio products. As part of the sale event, Sennheiser has announced offers on several of its premium headphones, wireless earbuds, microphones, and soundbars. Buyers can avail discounts of up to 42 percent on select products, alongside no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months and additional instant bank discounts on eligible cards. The sale includes deals on products such as the Momentum 4 Wireless, Momentum True Wireless 4, Ambeo Soundbar Mini, and Profile Wireless microphone lineup.

One of the highlighted products during the sale is the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, which is available at Rs. 21,990. The headphones are equipped with 42mm transducers, Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency Mode, and up to 60 hours of claimed battery life. Sennheiser also includes support for its Smart Control App, which allows users to customise audio settings and controls.

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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Sennheiser Products

As part of the sale, customers can also avail additional bank discounts on select cards, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months on eligible purchases. Coupons and exchange deals can further reduce the effective price, helping buyers maximise their savings. Some of the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits, which will require customers to purchase products using a specific bank card or claim a coupon that offers an additional discount.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Rs. 34,990 Rs. 21,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Rs. 29,990 Rs. 17,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser Profile Wireless 1-Channel Set Rs. 19,990 Rs. 12,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set Rs. 29,900 Rs. 19,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser HD 490 PRO Plus Rs. 41,300 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser HDB 630 Rs. 54,990 Rs. 44,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini Rs. 74,990 Rs. 44,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone Rs. 10,990 Rs. 7,490 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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