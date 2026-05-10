The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is currently live in India, bringing discounts across categories such as smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and audio products. As part of the sale event, Sennheiser has announced offers on several of its premium headphones, wireless earbuds, microphones, and soundbars. Buyers can avail discounts of up to 42 percent on select products, alongside no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months and additional instant bank discounts on eligible cards. The sale includes deals on products such as the Momentum 4 Wireless, Momentum True Wireless 4, Ambeo Soundbar Mini, and Profile Wireless microphone lineup.

One of the highlighted products during the sale is the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, which is available at Rs. 21,990. The headphones are equipped with 42mm transducers, Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency Mode, and up to 60 hours of claimed battery life. Sennheiser also includes support for its Smart Control App, which allows users to customise audio settings and controls.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Sennheiser Products

As part of the sale, customers can also avail additional bank discounts on select cards, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months on eligible purchases. Coupons and exchange deals can further reduce the effective price, helping buyers maximise their savings. Some of the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits, which will require customers to purchase products using a specific bank card or claim a coupon that offers an additional discount.

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