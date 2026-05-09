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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Laptop Deals for Students

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 brings the best deals on laptops, making it perfect to buy one if you are a student. Check out the article to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 May 2026 18:30 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Laptop Deals for Students
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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 brings heavy discounts on laptops
  • Customers can get up to 35 percent off on laptops for students
  • Check out the article to know more about the best deals
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The Amazon Summer Sale 2026 is here, and it brings some great discounts and offers to the table. The e-commerce platform is offering some of the biggest discounts and bundle offers in the laptop segment as well. This also makes it the perfect time for those who are looking for a budget laptop with modern features. One can get exciting discounts, exchange offers, no-Cost EMIs, and more. That being said, selecting the right laptop can be difficult in this sea of offers and discounts. So, to help you out, we have compiled a detailed article where we will give you the best deals on student laptops during the sale. So, without wasting much time, let's get started.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Offers and Discounts on Laptops for Students

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers some of the best deals on power banks from popular brands like Asus, Lenovo, Apple, HP, Dell, and more. Customers can get up to 35 percent off on the wide range of laptops on the platform. Moreover, users can also get up to 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Moreover, customers who have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card can also avail a 5 percent cashback on the purchase of a new laptop.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: List of Best Deals on Laptops for Students

That said, check out the best deals on student laptops during the Amazon festival sale:

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Asus Zenbook 14 Rs. 1,17990 Rs. 85,990 Buy Now
Dell 15 Rs. 90,474 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now
Vivobook 15 Rs. 87,990 Rs. 71,990 Buy Now
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 Rs. 89,390 Rs. 72,990 Buy Now
HP OmniBook 5 OLED Rs. 83,704 Rs. 66,990 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Rs. 1,23,090 Rs. 84,990 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Now
Apple MacBook Neo 13 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 71,990 Buy Now
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Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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