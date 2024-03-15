Technology News
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • From Murder Mubarak to Big Girls Don’t Cry, Here Are Top OTT Releases of the Week

From Murder Mubarak to Big Girls Don’t Cry, Here Are Top OTT Releases of the Week

The Railway Men is still in Netflix’s top 10 TV shows this week even after four months of its release

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 March 2024 19:09 IST
From Murder Mubarak to Big Girls Don’t Cry, Here Are Top OTT Releases of the Week

Photo Credit: Netflix

Murder Mubarak is now available to stream on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Highlights
  • Kung Fu Panda 4 and Yodha have released in theatres
  • Invincible Season 2 Part 2 is now also available on Prime Video
  • Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal topped this week’s Netflix Top 10 movies
Advertisement

This week we have two big Indian originals releasing in the form of Netflix's thriller Murder Mubarak and Prime Video's boarding school drama Big Girls Don't Cry. The first is the adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2021 murder mystery novel, Club You to Death — where a Zumba instructor is found dead in the fictional and close-knit Royal Elite Delhi Club, a hot pot for the uber-rich to mingle. With each character having dark secrets of their own, finding the culprit becomes an Agatha Christie-style mystery.

Big Girls Don't Cry, on the other hand, is a sweet, coming-of-age drama set in an all-girls boarding school and is assured to take you back to your adolescent days. It carefully portrays the everyday challenges of teenage girls in a strictly regulated setup.

Another big release is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, which will give you a glimpse into Taylor Swift's live performances during the tour, as well as unseen footage from backstage. The popstar has ensured to include a few surprises for her fans as well.

For documentary enthusiasts, Prime Video has one based on the life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The documentary views her journey through the lens of her diary, revealing letters, essays, and print interviews.

Another option to consider is Netflix's Turning point: The Bomb and the Cold War, which gives an intriguing account of the Cold War. From the development of the atomic bomb to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this documentary offers it all.

On international front, we recommend Bandidos (Spanish) which revolves around treasure hunters chasing Mayan treasure, and Young Royal Season 3, which is set in a Swedish boarding school landscape. With that, here are some of our top picks from this week's new OTT releases.

Murder Mubarak

Where: Netflix

When: Now Streaming

Netflix's latest murder mystery will take you to the world of hypocritical elites of Delhi, who breathe in shallowness and breathe out pettiness. In focus is the fictional Royal Elite Delhi Club, where a hunky Zumba instructor, Leo (Aashim Gulati), is found dead, kickstarting an investigation.

Under the radar of suspicion are a typical South Delhi girl (Sara Ali Khan), a deadly lover from Chandni Chowk (Vijay Varma), a B-grade movie actress (Karisma Kapoor), a drunken artist (Dimple Kapadia), a gossipmonger (Tisca Chopra) and her drug addled, party animal son (Sahail Nayyar). With each character harboring secrets of their own, it is difficult to guess the actual culprit.

The case is being handled by a meticulous detective called ACP Bhavani Singh who has his own colorful ways of uncovering the truth. Pankaj Tripathi has essayed the role with his usual brilliance.

Main Atal Hoon

Where: Zee5

When: Now Streaming

Pankaj Tripathi plays former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in this biopic, based on journalist Sarang Darshane's biography of the politician. The film attempts to portray his political achievements and depicts how the stalwart navigated the Indian polity during key events like the Kargil War. Here, you'll find plenty of key moments from his political career, including his iconic speeches.

While the film also claims to show his poetic side, it shies away from exploring the former PM's personal life. The filmmakers have also conveniently skipped a few controversial aspects, such as the opposition that Vajpayee's ideas found within his parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

If anything, you can watch this biography for Tripathi's brilliant performance, who has aced Vajpayee's body language, diction, and confidence perfectly. However, if you are a history enthusiast or have a keen interest in the political history of India, do not expect a multi-faceted representation with rich writing.

Big Girls Don't Cry

Where: Prime Video

When: Now Streaming

Nitya Mehra's (Made in Heaven) Big Girl's Don't Cry will take you to an all-girls boarding school in a hill town. Here, Pooja Bhatt is playing a strict principal who is more than likely to remind you of Amitabh Bachchan's Narayan Shankar from Mohabbatein, given that both can't stand even slight deviation from their institution's deeply rooted core values.

Like all girls' teenage dramas, here'll you meet a chief gang which sets the trends. It includes the ‘twice-failed' Pluggy who just wants to lose her virginity, the ambitious Noor who wants to get into a US college at all costs, the sporty Ludo who wants to be the Sports Captain, best friends JC and Roohi, both of whom are victims of familial distraught, the rebel-without-a-pause Dia, and Kavya, the new girl who is desperate to make it to the cool kid's table.

The show serves a sweet candy of nostalgia which'll make you chuckle with relatability. It rightly captures the issues of adolescent girls, from heartbreak, jealousy, emotional impulses and camaraderie to ambition and hormonal high.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

When: Now Streaming

Taylor Swift needs no introduction. The American pop singer-songwriter enjoys a global fan following, with her fans often calling themselves Swifties. Taylor Swift started her sixth concert tour in March last year in Arizona, with 152 shows lined up across five continents. This concert film gives a behind-the-scenes peek into her musical journey and power-packed performances during the tour up until now (the final show will be in December this year). The performances conceptualise her evolution through different “eras” of her career.

While the film initially released theatrically and enjoyed its fair share of success, the digital version has the fans excited because of the four new acoustic performances in the Disney version, including Maroon and Death by a Thousand Cuts. Some of the bonus tracks included in this musical documentary are “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live.”

Grey's Anatomy Season 20

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

When: Now Streaming

The longest running primetime medical drama is back with a new season. The television show follows Meredith Grey, daughter of a reputed surgeon, and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. Over the years, Grey's Anatomy has covered Dr. Grey's days as an intern all the way to seniority.

In this season, she returns to Grey-Sloan memorial hospital after moving to Boston. Expect a new batch of interns, intense medical situations, moral dilemmas and a lot more. For the first time in the history of the show, Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey won't be returning as a regular, with her appearance limited to just four episodes. She would, however, lend voiceovers for all the episodes.

Another new dimension is the show's writer Meg Marinis replacing Krista Vernoff as the showrunner. Marinis has, however, been associated with the show ever since its inception.

Manhunt

Where: Apple TV+

When: Now Streaming

While the political achievements and assassination of Abraham Lincoln has been the prime subject of a lot of films and shows around the political figure, Apple TV's latest focuses mainly on Lincoln's secretary of war and longtime friend, Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies), trying to track down the assassin John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle).

As the investigation furthers, political conspiracies unfold. The series focuses on various chapters from Lincoln's personal life, including the loss of his son and his conflicts with his spouse.

Monica Beletsky, who wrote third season of Fargo, has worn the hats of screenwriter and producer for Manhunt. Tobias Menzies has done an impressive job. The rest of the cast, too, has delivered nuanced performances.

Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak

  • Release Date 15 March 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Kapoor
  • Director
    Homi Adajania
  • Producer
    Dinesh Vijan
Main Atal Hoon

Main Atal Hoon

  • Release Date 19 January 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography
  • Cast
    Pankaj Tripathi, Benedict Garrett, Harshal Gire, Rajesh Dubeay, Harshad Kumar, Krishna Saajnani, Madhu Singh, Lovekkush Kundu
  • Director
    Ravi Jadhav
  • Producer
    Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Zeeshan Ahmad, Shivv Sharma
Big Girls Don&#039;t Cry

Big Girls Don't Cry

  • Release Date 7 March 2024
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Pooja Bhatt, Dalai, Zoya Hussain, Tenzin Lhakyila, Aneet Padda, Adytya Rraj, Afrah Sayed, Leena Sharma, Akshita Sood
  • Director
    Karan Kapadia, Kopal Naithani, Sudhanshu Saria, Nitya Mehra
  • Producer
    Rahul Gandhi, Nitya Mehra
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

  • Language English
  • Genre Documentary, Musical
  • Cast
    Taylor Swift, Mike Meadows, Max Bernstein, Paul Sidoti, Amos Heller, Matt Billingslea, Karina DePiano, Melanie Nyema, Kamilah Marshall
  • Director
    Sam Wrench
  • Producer
    Taylor Swift
Grey&#039;s Anatomy Season 20

Grey's Anatomy Season 20

  • Release Date 15 March 2024
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Niko Terho, Ellen Pompeo
  • Director
    Kevin McKidd
  • Producer
    Meg Marinis
Manhunt

Manhunt

  • Release Date 15 March 2024
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Matt Walsh, Brandon Flynn, Betty Gabriel, Will Harrison, Hamish Linklater, Maxwell Korn, Damian O'Hare, Patton Oswalt, Lili Taylor, Timothy D. Sigmund, Anne Dudek, Mark Rand, Tom McCafferty
  • Director
    Carl Franklin
  • Producer
    Monica Beletsky, Layne Eskridge, James L. Swanson, Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov, Carl Franklin
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Tesla Handed a Boost as Government Promises to Lower EV Import Taxes for Automakers Investing $500 Million
Vivo Pad 3 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, 16GB RAM

Related Stories

From Murder Mubarak to Big Girls Don’t Cry, Here Are Top OTT Releases of the Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Buys Startup DarwinAI, Could Fuel Tim Cook's AI Vision: Report
  2. Realme 12 Pro+ Review
  3. Redmi Note 13 Turbo Tipped to Get Upcoming Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  4. Vivo T3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoC to Debut in India on This date
  5. Honor Pad 9 India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. Google I/O 2024 Scheduled for May 14: Here's What to Expect
  7. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion May Launch Soon; Key Features Tipped
  8. iQoo Z9 Turbo May Launch Soon; Key Specifications Tipped
  9. Microsoft Copilot Pro Expanded Globally; Here's How Much It Costs in India
  10. Infinix Note 40 5G Series India Launch Confirmed: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Trailer Released Ahead of Global Launch on March 21: All You Need to Know
  2. Infinix Note 40 5G Series India Launch Confirmed; to Feature AI-Backed Active Halo Lighting Effect
  3. Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900KS, With 24 Cores and Up to 6.2GHz Speed Launched: Details
  4. Vivo Pad 3 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, 16GB RAM
  5. iQoo Z9 Turbo May Launch Soon; Key Specifications Tipped
  6. OnePlus Ace 3V RAM, Storage Details Teased; Claimed to Surpass OnePlus 12 in Battery Life
  7. From Murder Mubarak to Big Girls Don’t Cry, Here Are Top OTT Releases of the Week
  8. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Tipped to Launch Soon; Key Features Surface Online
  9. Tesla Handed a Boost as Government Promises to Lower EV Import Taxes for Automakers Investing $500 Million
  10. SIM Swappers Are Exploiting eSIM Vulnerabilities for Financial Frauds: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »