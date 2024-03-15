Technology News

Vivo Pad 3 was allegedly spotted on the Geekbench website with model number PA2473.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2024 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Pad 2 was launched in April last year

  • Vivo Pad 3 could run on Android 14
  • The predecessor is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  • Vivo Pad 3 scored 2,223 points in single-core testing
Vivo Pad 3 has allegedly been spotted on the Geekbench website which suggests the Android tablet could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The listing shared a couple more possible specifications of the rumoured tablet including Android 14 operating system and 16GB of onboard memory. The Vivo Pad 3 is expected to launch alongside the Vivo X Fold 3. It is believed to come as as successor to last year's Vivo Pad 2.

A Vivo tablet with model number PA2473 has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website and this model number is believed to belong to the upcoming Vivo Pad 3. The listing shows 16GB of RAM and Android 14 operating system on the tablet. It has scored 2,223 in single-core and 7,547 in multi-core tests.

As per the listing, the Vivo Pad 3 has a processor with a prime CPU frequency of 3.25GHz. Three cores are capped at 2.85GHz while four cores are capped at 2.00GHz. These CPU speeds are associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

The presence of 16GB RAM and Dimensity 9300 SoC would be notable upgrades over last year's Vivo Pad 2. The predecessor had a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood and featured a maximum 12GB of RAM.

Vivo Pad 2 was launched with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,800) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

It runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 and has a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It packs a 13-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel front camera. The tablet is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
