Neelamudi (Blue Hair), a gripping Malayalam film addressing caste-based discrimination in a digital age, is making its OTT debut. Directed by Sharath Kumar V, this thought-provoking drama uses the context of social media to depict how deep-rooted biases persist in contemporary society. Through its unique storytelling style, the movie captures the lives of a group of young individuals and explores societal themes without being overtly political. Here's everything you need to know before watching it online.

When and Where to Watch Neelamudi (Blue Hair)

The much-awaited Neelamudi will be available for streaming on Manorama MAX starting January 26, 2025. It will include English subtitles, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Neelamudi (Blue Hair)

The trailer of Neelamudi offers a glimpse into its narrative, set in a rural village where social media becomes a lens to address casteism. The story follows Sidhu, a vlogger, and his friends Paari, Sony, and Kannan. Known for their YouTube pranks, their Independence Day plan involving Kannan takes an unforeseen twist. Using vlogs as a storytelling medium, the film conveys how caste-based discrimination subtly infiltrates everyday life. Without resorting to overt commentary, the movie reflects on the misuse of social media and its impact on individuals, particularly those marginalised by societal norms.

Cast and Crew of Neelamudi (Blue Hair)

Neelamudi features a talented ensemble, including Achuthanandan, Subramanian, Sreenath, Majeed, and Aditya Baby. The film is produced by Ram Mohan and Deepthi under the banner of Ram De Studios.

Reception of Neelamudi (Blue Hair)

The film was showcased in the Malayalam Cinema Today section at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), gaining critical acclaim for its creative storytelling. Its unique use of vlogging as a narrative tool was praised, while the subtle yet impactful portrayal of casteism resonated with viewers.