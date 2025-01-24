The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

Fans of Middle-earth can now mark their calendars for the digital release of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The anime prequel to the Lord of the Rings film trilogy will be available for premium video on demand (PVOD) starting Friday, December 27. The movie, which first hit cinemas on December 13, delves into the legendary story of Helm Hammerhand and the events leading to the iconic fortress of Helm's Deep.

When and Where to Watch ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'

According to information shared by Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, the film will be accessible on multiple platforms, including Prime Video, AppleTV, and VUDU. In India, it will be available on the Prime Video store for ₹499. Viewers opting to rent the film digitally will be able to do so for Rs. 399 for a 48-hour period.

Official Trailer and Plot of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'

The anime film, directed by Kenji Kamiyama, transports audiences 183 years before the events of the original trilogy. The narrative revolves around the kingdom of Rohan, with Helm Hammerhand (voiced by Brian Cox) leading his people during a siege initiated by Wulf, a vengeful Dunlending lord, portrayed by Luke Pasqualino.

Hera, the daughter of Helm, voiced by Gaia Wise, takes centre stage as she strives to protect her people amidst perilous circumstances. The trailer showcases an epic blend of battle sequences and personal struggles, setting the tone for an action-packed tale.

Cast and Crew of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'

Peter Jackson, who helmed the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, served as executive producer for the anime film. Gaia Wise, Brian Cox, and Luke Pasqualino headline the cast, alongside a team of seasoned voice actors. Kamiyama's direction and animation bring a unique perspective to this story, offering fans a fresh take on Tolkien's world.

Reception

Box office reports reveal that the film has grossed $15.3 million globally, with a domestic collection of $7.3 million and international earnings of $8 million. It has an IMDb rating of 6.4 / 10.