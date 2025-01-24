Technology News
The Mehta Boys OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Mehta Boys explores father-son complexities and releases on Prime Video February 7.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 January 2025 16:23 IST
The Mehta Boys OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

The Mehta Boys to release on Prime Video February 7, 2025

  • The Mehta Boys to release on Prime Video February 7, 2025
  • Heartfelt father-son drama from Boman Irani’s directorial debut
  • Available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
The highly anticipated film The Mehta Boys is set for its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Bollywood veteran Boman Irani, the movie explores the intricacies of father-son relationships in a unique and heartfelt narrative. Scheduled to release on February 7, 2025, the film will be available in Hindi, along with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada dubs and subtitles to reach audiences across India and beyond.

When and Where to Watch The Mehta Boys

The Mehta Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025. This original production, helmed by Boman Irani, will cater to a global audience with multilingual dubs and subtitles, ensuring a wider reach for its heartfelt story.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Mehta Boys

The official trailer of The Mehta Boys highlights the poignant and emotional storyline of the film. The plot follows a father and son compelled to spend 48 hours together under unexpected circumstances. Their time together brings unresolved issues, generational conflicts, and deep-seated emotions to the surface. Co-written by Irani and Alexander Dinelaris, an Academy Award-winning writer, the film promises a compelling and relatable exploration of familial complexities.

Cast and Crew of The Mehta Boys

The film is produced by Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar under Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP. The cast features an ensemble lineup, including Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in key roles. The film's creative team worked collaboratively to craft an impactful narrative that resonates with audiences across different cultures.

Reception of The Mehta Boys

The Mehta Boys has garnered widespread acclaim during its international festival run. It won the Best Feature Film Award at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September 2024 and was also recognized at the International Film Festival of South Asia, Toronto, where Boman Irani received the Best Actor award. The film served as the opening feature at the 2025 Indian Film Festival in Berlin, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

 

