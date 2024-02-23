Moto G Power 5G (2024) is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Moto G Power 5G (2023). The latter was unveiled in April 2023 with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. While an earlier leak had already suggested the design render of the purported handset and its dimensions including the display size, there's now a new leak. The new renders show the colour options of the awaited smartphone.

A MSPowerUser report has leaked the renders of the Moto G Power 5G (2024). In the renders, the phone is seen in a blue and a beige shade, likely to be marketed as Outer Space and Orchid Tint colourways, respectively. The report adds that the model will likely support 30W wired fast charging and feature a full-HD+ (1,200 x 1,600 pixels) display.

Moto G Power 5G (2024) leaked render seen in Outer Space, Orchid Tint colours

Photo Credit: MSPowerUser

An earlier leak suggested that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) will sport a flat 6.7-inch screen and measure 167.3mm x 76.4mm x 8.5mm in size. The render shared in this leak shows the handset in a white/ silver colourway with a rectangular camera module on the top left corner of the back panel. It is seen with a dual rear camera unit alongside an LED flash unit.

The display on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is seen with a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top, slim side bezels, and a slightly thicker chin. The volume rockers and the power button appear on the right edge, while the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack are seen on the bottom edge.

Notably, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) has a 6.5-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD panel, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The handset weighs 185g and measures 163.06 x 74.8 x 8.45mm in size. It was launched at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for its 6GB + 256GB option.

