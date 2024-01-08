The 2024 Golden Globes were held earlier on Sunday night in Los Angeles, honouring the best talent in the film and television industry from the past year. Oppenheimer reigned supreme at the ceremony, bagging five awards, including the Best Motion Picture Drama trophy. Its helmer Christopher Nolan was crowned Best Director in the same category, while lead Cillian Murphy and co-star Robert Downey Jr. took home the acting prizes. Meanwhile, Yorgos Lanthimos' absurd Frankenstein-inspired film Poor Things won the award for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, with its star Emma Stone snagging the Best Actress accolade.
Another major film this year was Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which secured two trophies — one for the ‘What Was I Made For?' song by Billie Eilish and Finneas, while the other was for its box office accomplishment. This year, the show added a ‘Cinematic and Box Office Achievement' category to recognise the biggest movies of the year; ones that grossed at least $150 million, of which $100 million must be from within the US. In addition to the critical performance, Barbie has totally outperformed expectations for Warner Bros., having made $1.442 billion (about Rs. 11,979 crore) at the global box office.
Elsewhere, Lily Gladstone, a first-time Golden Globe nominee, emerged as the best female actor in a drama for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, marking the only award for the film from seven nominations. As expected, Anatomy of a Fall netted an honour for the best non-English language film, with its co-writers Justine Triet and Arthur Harari adding to the tally with the best screenplay award. Hayao Miyazaki's final film before retirement, The Boy and the Heron, also came out on top as the Best Animated Picture at the 81st Golden Globes.
From Barbie to Killers of the Flower Moon: The Best Movies of 2023
On the TV side, the fourth and final season of Succession was crowned Best Drama Series, in addition to leading the pack of winners with four trophies in total. Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook won Best Actor and Best Actress respectively, for portraying the cunning children looking to inherit their father's empire and possibly prevent it from getting acquired by a billionaire techie. Matthew Macfayden, who played the crafty Tom Wambsgans in the show, was awarded Best Supporting Actor. Other highlights include The Bear season 2 dominating in the musical/ comedy category with awards for best TV series, best actor (Jeremy Allan White), and best actress (Ayo Edeberi). HBO's The Last of Us series, which was the talk of the town when it premiered in early 2023, didn't win a single Golden Globe but grabbed eight wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
With that, here' the entire list of winners at this year's Golden Globes:
2024 Golden Globe Winners — the full list
Best Picture – Drama
Oppenheimer — WINNER
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Picture – Musical or Comedy
Poor Things — WINNER
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon — WINNER
Annette Bening, Nyad
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer — WINNER
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things — WINNER
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December
Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers — WINNER
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Matt Damon, Air
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Best Director – Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer — WINNER
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall — WINNER
Celine Song, Past Lives
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — WINNER
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — WINNER
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Best Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall, France — WINNER
Fallen Leaves, Finland
Io Capitano, Italy
Past Lives, US
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Zone of Interest, US
Best Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron — WINNER
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer — WINNER
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish, Finneas (Barbie) — WINNER
“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)
“Dance the Night,” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin (Barbie)
“I'm Just Ken,” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie) “Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie — WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Drama Series
Succession — WINNER 1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Best Musical/ Comedy Series
The Bear — WINNER
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Motion Picture
Beef — WINNER
All the Light We Cannot See
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Television Female Actor – Drama Series
Sarah Snook, Succession — WINNER
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Emma Stone, The Curse
Helen Mirren, 1923
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series
Kieran Culkin, Succession — WINNER
Brian Cox, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Best Television Female Actor – Musical or Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear — WINNER
Elle Fanning, The Great
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Male Actor – Musical or Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Ali Wong, Beef — WINNER
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Steven Yeun, Beef — WINNER
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
Best Supporting Female Actor – Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Best Supporting Male Actor – Television
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession — WINNER
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon — WINNER
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.