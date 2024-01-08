The 2024 Golden Globes were held earlier on Sunday night in Los Angeles, honouring the best talent in the film and television industry from the past year. Oppenheimer reigned supreme at the ceremony, bagging five awards, including the Best Motion Picture Drama trophy. Its helmer Christopher Nolan was crowned Best Director in the same category, while lead Cillian Murphy and co-star Robert Downey Jr. took home the acting prizes. Meanwhile, Yorgos Lanthimos' absurd Frankenstein-inspired film Poor Things won the award for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, with its star Emma Stone snagging the Best Actress accolade.

Another major film this year was Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which secured two trophies — one for the ‘What Was I Made For?' song by Billie Eilish and Finneas, while the other was for its box office accomplishment. This year, the show added a ‘Cinematic and Box Office Achievement' category to recognise the biggest movies of the year; ones that grossed at least $150 million, of which $100 million must be from within the US. In addition to the critical performance, Barbie has totally outperformed expectations for Warner Bros., having made $1.442 billion (about Rs. 11,979 crore) at the global box office.

Elsewhere, Lily Gladstone, a first-time Golden Globe nominee, emerged as the best female actor in a drama for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, marking the only award for the film from seven nominations. As expected, Anatomy of a Fall netted an honour for the best non-English language film, with its co-writers Justine Triet and Arthur Harari adding to the tally with the best screenplay award. Hayao Miyazaki's final film before retirement, The Boy and the Heron, also came out on top as the Best Animated Picture at the 81st Golden Globes.

From Barbie to Killers of the Flower Moon: The Best Movies of 2023

On the TV side, the fourth and final season of Succession was crowned Best Drama Series, in addition to leading the pack of winners with four trophies in total. Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook won Best Actor and Best Actress respectively, for portraying the cunning children looking to inherit their father's empire and possibly prevent it from getting acquired by a billionaire techie. Matthew Macfayden, who played the crafty Tom Wambsgans in the show, was awarded Best Supporting Actor. Other highlights include The Bear season 2 dominating in the musical/ comedy category with awards for best TV series, best actor (Jeremy Allan White), and best actress (Ayo Edeberi). HBO's The Last of Us series, which was the talk of the town when it premiered in early 2023, didn't win a single Golden Globe but grabbed eight wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

With that, here' the entire list of winners at this year's Golden Globes:

2024 Golden Globe Winners — the full list

Best Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer — WINNER

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Picture – Musical or Comedy

Poor Things — WINNER

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon — WINNER

Annette Bening, Nyad

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer — WINNER

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things — WINNER

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Natalie Portman, May December

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers — WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Matt Damon, Air

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Best Director – Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer — WINNER

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall — WINNER

Celine Song, Past Lives

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — WINNER

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — WINNER

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall, France — WINNER

Fallen Leaves, Finland

Io Capitano, Italy

Past Lives, US

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Zone of Interest, US

Best Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron — WINNER

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer — WINNER

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish, Finneas (Barbie) — WINNER

“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)

“Dance the Night,” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin (Barbie)

“I'm Just Ken,” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie) “Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie — WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Drama Series

Succession — WINNER 1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Best Musical/ Comedy Series

The Bear — WINNER

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Motion Picture

Beef — WINNER

All the Light We Cannot See

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Television Female Actor – Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession — WINNER

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Emma Stone, The Curse

Helen Mirren, 1923

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession — WINNER

Brian Cox, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best Television Female Actor – Musical or Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear — WINNER

Elle Fanning, The Great

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Male Actor – Musical or Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Ali Wong, Beef — WINNER

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Steven Yeun, Beef — WINNER

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Female Actor – Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Male Actor – Television

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession — WINNER

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon — WINNER

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.