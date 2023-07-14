Technology News

Poco C51 Gets a Rs. 2,500 Discount With an Airtel Prepaid Connection: All Details

Poco C51 features a dual rear camera unit with an 8-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2023
Poco C51 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display

Highlights
  • Poco C51 was launched in India earlier this year
  • It was priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model
  • Poco C51 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC

Poco C51, which was launched earlier this year in April, is now available at a discounted price when purchased with an Airtel Prepaid connection. Poco has collaborated with Airtel to offer the discount price on Flipkart. The handset will come locked with Airtel Prepaid connection and include some Airtel benefits. The Poco C51 was launched in India at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC.

Poco India in collaboration with Airtel will sell the Poco C51 with a Rs. 2,500 discount. The company said that the phone will be sold as India's most affordable 4G smartphone as part of this collaboration. It will be available on Flipkart at a price of Rs. 5,999 starting July 18. However, the phone will come locked to an Airtel Prepaid connection. To sweeten the deal, buyers will also get 50 GB of one-time mobile data from Airtel.

The Poco C51 smartphone was launched earlier this year in April priced at Rs. 8,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in Power Black and Royal Blue colour options.

It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 120Hz touch sampling rate and 400 nits of brightness. The Poco C51 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM, that can be virtually expanded up to 7GB by using 3GB of unused storage. The handset also has 64GB of inbuilt storage expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone also has an accelerometer and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The Poco C51 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It measures 76.75x164.9x9.09mm and weighs 192 grams. 

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Clean software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Very slow charging
  • Poor low-light camera quality
  • Below average overall performance
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G36
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13 Go Edition
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
