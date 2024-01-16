The 29th Critics Choice Awards happened in Santa Monica's Barker Hangar on January 14 and the consensus for the top picks of the critics from the film and television industry is officially out. Fine performances from across categories were applauded in the ceremony, which was hosted by acclaimed comedian Chelsea Handler, who hosted the awards last time as well.

As expected, Greta Gerwin's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won big at the awards. Barbie was nominated in 18 categories– the highest of all – and managed to win in half a dozen of them. However, Oppenheimer enjoyed the maximum number of trophies, with eight wins including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Cinematography, Best Score, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

Paul Giamatti took home the Best Actor award for his role of a cranky history teacher at a remote prep school who unwillingly spends his holidays on campus and develops an unusual bond with a troubled student in The Holdovers. Emma Watson bagged the award for Best Actress for her role of a young women resurrected by a scientist in Searchlight Pictures's fantasy dark comedy Poor Things.

Among other films that had multiple nominations across categories are Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Killers of the Flower Moon, Bradley Cooper's Maestro, Cord Jefferson' American Fiction and Alice Walker's 1982 novel inspired The Color Purple.

On the television front, Apple TV's The Morning Show won across six categories – the highest win for television shows. However, Beef and The Bear also made it to the headlines by winning awards in all four categories that they were nominated in. Another show that made it to the critics' favourites was HBO's Succession.

Warner Bros. topped the studio nominations with 25 of its films being nominated across categories. HBO/Max, on the other hand, received the maximum nominations for any television network this year.

Besides this, Harrison Ford was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution in more than 40 movies to date in his career span of nearly six decades. His work in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones film franchises is particularly notable.

Here's the full list of winners at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards.

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Movie

Oppenheimer - WINNER

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers - WINNER

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

America Ferrera, Barbie

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor/Actress

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers - WINNER

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Air

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Original Screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie - WINNER

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Samy Burch, May December

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Adapted Screenplay

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction – WINNER

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Production Design

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie - WINNER

Adam Stockhausen and Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

James Price, Shona Heath, and Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Suzie Davies and Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Editing

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Michelle Tesoro, Maestro

Nick Houy, Barbie

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon

William Goldenberg, Air

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie -WINNER

Francine Jamison, Tanchuck, The Color Purple

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon

Lindy Hemming, Wonka

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie - WINNER

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

The Color Purple

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Visual Effects

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Creator

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy

Barbie - WINNER

American Fiction

Bottoms

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

The Holdovers

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Boy and the Heron

Wish

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Song

“I'm Just Ken”, Barbie - WINNER

“Dance the Night”, Barbie

“Peaches”, The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom”, Rustin

“This Wish”, Wish

“What Was I Made For”, Barbie

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Score

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snowa

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

TELEVISION

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Drama Series

Succession - WINNER

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The Crown

Loki

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in A Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER

Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show - WINNER

Ke Huy Quan, Loki

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Sophia Di Martino, Loki

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series

The Bear - WINNER

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Bill Hader, Barry

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Drew Tarver, The Other Two

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - WINNER

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

Henry Winkler, Barry

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building - WINNER

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series

Beef - WINNER

Daisy Jones & the Six

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Movie Made for Television

Quiz Lady - WINNER

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You

Reality

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland, The Crowded Room

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series of Movie made for Television

Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher

Juno Temple, Fargo

Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You

Sydney Sweeney, Reality

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Traveler - WINNER

Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber, A Small Light

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television

Maria Bello, Beef - WINNER

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Billie Boullet, A Small Light

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher

Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Series

Lupin - WINNER

Bargain

Mask Girl

Moving

The Glory

The Good Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Animated Series

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off - WINNER

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Harley Quinn

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special

John Mulaney: Baby J -WINNER

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes, I'm an Entertainer