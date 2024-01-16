Technology News

Critics Choice Awards Winners 2024: The Full List, From Barbie to Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and HBO’s Succession emerged as big winners on the night.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2024 12:19 IST
Critics Choice Awards Winners 2024: The Full List, From Barbie to Oppenheimer

Photo Credit: Critics Choice Awards

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Highlights
  • Emma Stone won the Best Actress award for Poor Things
  • Barbie was nominated in 18 categories and won 6
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver emerged as the Best Talk Show
Advertisement

The 29th Critics Choice Awards happened in Santa Monica's Barker Hangar on January 14 and the consensus for the top picks of the critics from the film and television industry is officially out. Fine performances from across categories were applauded in the ceremony, which was hosted by acclaimed comedian Chelsea Handler, who hosted the awards last time as well.

As expected, Greta Gerwin's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won big at the awards. Barbie was nominated in 18 categories– the highest of all – and managed to win in half a dozen of them. However, Oppenheimer enjoyed the maximum number of trophies, with eight wins including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Cinematography, Best Score, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

Paul Giamatti took home the Best Actor award for his role of a cranky history teacher at a remote prep school who unwillingly spends his holidays on campus and develops an unusual bond with a troubled student in The Holdovers. Emma Watson bagged the award for Best Actress for her role of a young women resurrected by a scientist in Searchlight Pictures's fantasy dark comedy Poor Things.

Among other films that had multiple nominations across categories are Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Killers of the Flower Moon, Bradley Cooper's Maestro, Cord Jefferson' American Fiction and Alice Walker's 1982 novel inspired The Color Purple.

On the television front, Apple TV's The Morning Show won across six categories – the highest win for television shows. However, Beef and The Bear also made it to the headlines by winning awards in all four categories that they were nominated in. Another show that made it to the critics' favourites was HBO's Succession.

Warner Bros. topped the studio nominations with 25 of its films being nominated across categories. HBO/Max, on the other hand, received the maximum nominations for any television network this year.

Besides this, Harrison Ford was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution in more than 40 movies to date in his career span of nearly six decades. His work in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones film franchises is particularly notable.

Here's the full list of winners at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards.

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Movie

Oppenheimer - WINNER

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers - WINNER

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

America Ferrera, Barbie

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor/Actress

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers - WINNER

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Air

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Original Screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie - WINNER

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Samy Burch, May December

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Adapted Screenplay

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction – WINNER

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Production Design

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie - WINNER

Adam Stockhausen and Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

James Price, Shona Heath, and Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Suzie Davies and Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Editing

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Michelle Tesoro, Maestro

Nick Houy, Barbie

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon

William Goldenberg, Air

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie -WINNER

Francine Jamison, Tanchuck, The Color Purple

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon

Lindy Hemming, Wonka

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie - WINNER

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

The Color Purple

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Visual Effects

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Creator

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy

Barbie - WINNER

American Fiction

Bottoms

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

The Holdovers

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Boy and the Heron

Wish

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Song

“I'm Just Ken”, Barbie - WINNER

“Dance the Night”, Barbie

“Peaches”, The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom”, Rustin

“This Wish”, Wish

“What Was I Made For”, Barbie

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Score

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snowa

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

TELEVISION

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Drama Series

Succession - WINNER

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The Crown

Loki

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in A Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER

Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show - WINNER

Ke Huy Quan, Loki

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Sophia Di Martino, Loki 

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series

The Bear - WINNER

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Bill Hader, Barry

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Drew Tarver, The Other Two

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - WINNER

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

Henry Winkler, Barry

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building - WINNER

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series

Beef - WINNER

Daisy Jones & the Six

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Movie Made for Television

Quiz Lady - WINNER

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You

Reality

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland, The Crowded Room

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series of Movie made for Television

Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher

Juno Temple, Fargo

Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You

Sydney Sweeney, Reality

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Traveler - WINNER

Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber, A Small Light

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television

Maria Bello, Beef - WINNER

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Billie Boullet, A Small Light

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher

Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Series

Lupin - WINNER

Bargain

Mask Girl

Moving

The Glory

The Good Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Animated Series

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off - WINNER

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Harley Quinn

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special

John Mulaney: Baby J -WINNER

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes, I'm an Entertainer

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Olli Haaskivi, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh
  • Director
    Christopher Nolan
  • Producer
    Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven
Barbie

Barbie

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou
  • Director
    Greta Gerwig
  • Producer
    Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman
Canon EOS 1200D 18MP DSLR Camera

Canon EOS 1200D 18MP DSLR Camera

  • KEY SPECS
Camera Type DSLR Camera
Effective Pixels 18 MP
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Size 3 inch
Battery Type Lithium ion
Poor Things

Poor Things

  • Language English
  • Genre Romance, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter, Suzy Bemba, Wayne Brett
  • Director
    Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Producer
    Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
American Fiction

American Fiction

  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Jeffrey Wright, Skyler Wright, John Ales, Patrick Fischler, Carmen Cusack, John Ortiz, Joseph Marrella, Stephen Burrell, Issa Rae, Nicole Kempskie
  • Director
    Cord Jefferson
  • Producer
    Nikos Karamigios, Ben LeClair
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Read Review

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • Release Date 1 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Luna Lauren Vélez, Brian Tyree Henry
  • Director
    Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg
Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall

  • Language French, English, German
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaieb, Camille Rutherford, Anne Rotger, Sophie Fillières
  • Director
    Justine Triet
  • Producer
    Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
Succession Season 4

Succession Season 4

  • Release Date 26 March 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Scott Nicholson, Hiam Abbass, Fisher Stevens, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield
  • Director
    Mark Mylod, Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini, Becky Martin, Lorene Scafaria, Andrij Parekh
  • Producer
    Jesse Armstrong, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick, Frank Rich, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Tony Roche, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Scott Ferguson, Will Tracy
The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6

  • Release Date 16 November 2023
  • Genre Biography, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce
  • Director
    Alex Gabassi, Christian Schwochow
  • Producer
    Peter Morgan
The Bear Season 2

The Bear Season 2

  • Release Date 22 June 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, José Cervantes,  Richard Esteras, Abby Elliot,  Molly Gordon,  Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Colman Will Poulter
  • Director
    Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Ramy Youssef
  • Producer
    Christopher Storer
Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Only Murders in the Building Season 3

  • Release Date 8 August 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, Cara Delevingne
  • Director
    John Hoffman
  • Producer
    Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Jamie Babbit, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, John Hoffman, Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti, Kristin Bernstein
Beef

Beef

  • Release Date 6 April 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park, Maria Bello, Justin H. Min, Andrew Santino, Mia Serafino
  • Director
    Jake Schreier, Hikari, Lee Sung Jin
  • Producer
    Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Lee Sung Jin, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Hikari
Quiz Lady

Quiz Lady

  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, Will Ferrell
  • Director
    Jessica Yu
  • Producer
    Awkwafina, Jen D'Angelo, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Maggie Haskins, Sandra Oh, Itay Reiss
Lupin Season 3

Lupin Season 3

  • Release Date 5 October 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Omar Sy, Lucile Perez, Alois Menu, Salim Kissari
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

  • Release Date 17 November 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Anna Kendrick, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Chris Evans, Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Mae Whitman, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Mark Webber, Johnny Simmons
  • Director
    Abel Góngora
  • Producer
    Bryan Lee O'Malley, BenDavid Grabinski, Edgar Wright, Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Seigel, Michael Bacall, Eunyoung Choi
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 10

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 10

  • Genre Comedy, News, Talk Show
John Mulaney: Baby J

John Mulaney: Baby J

  • Release Date 25 April 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Documentary
  • Cast
    John Mulaney
  • Director
    Alex Timbers
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: critics choice awards, Critics Choice Awards 2024, Critics Choice Awards 2024 winner list, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Greta Gerwig, christopher nolan, Cillian Murphy, The Bear, beef, american fiction, The Color Purple, the holdovers, Maestro, past lives, Poor Things, Saltburn, Alexander Payne, Robert Downey Jr
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, Watch 4 Series Get Blood Pressure Monitoring and ECG in India: How to Use
Apple to Enable Sideloading in Europe by Splitting the App Store in Two Ahead of EU Deadline: Mark Gurman
Critics Choice Awards Winners 2024: The Full List, From Barbie to Oppenheimer
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M6 Pro 4G With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, More Get Discounts in India
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Older Models Get BP, ECG Features in India
  5. Poco X6 Pro Review: Total Bang for the Buck
  6. Realme Note 1 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Launch Later This Month
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on This Day
  8. Airtel, Reliance Jio Likely to End Unlimited 5G Data Offers: Here's Why
  9. Jio Announces Republic Day Offer on Rs. 2,999 Annual Prepaid Plan
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Available at Discounted Price in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mahindra Calls for EV Level Playing Field Amid Tesla's India Entry Plans
  2. Apple Vision Pro May Arrive With One Less Feature as User Spots Modified Video and Website Content
  3. National Startup Day: CoinDCX Chief Posts Earnest Appeal to India’s Govt, Web3 Community
  4. Emmy Awards Full Winners’ List: The Bear and Succession Take Home Most Wins
  5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Get Discounts in India: Check Revised Price Tags
  6. ReMarkable 2 E-Ink Tablet With 10.3-Inch Monochrome Display Launched in India: Price, Availability
  7. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Models May Lose Support for SpO2 Monitoring to Dodge US Ban: Report
  8. Halo Infinite's Unannounced Battle Royale Project Rumoured to Be Cancelled
  9. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on February 22
  10. Jio Announces Republic Day Offer on Rs. 2,999 Annual Prepaid Plan: Benefits, Validity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »