The 29th Critics Choice Awards happened in Santa Monica's Barker Hangar on January 14 and the consensus for the top picks of the critics from the film and television industry is officially out. Fine performances from across categories were applauded in the ceremony, which was hosted by acclaimed comedian Chelsea Handler, who hosted the awards last time as well.
As expected, Greta Gerwin's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won big at the awards. Barbie was nominated in 18 categories– the highest of all – and managed to win in half a dozen of them. However, Oppenheimer enjoyed the maximum number of trophies, with eight wins including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Cinematography, Best Score, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects.
Paul Giamatti took home the Best Actor award for his role of a cranky history teacher at a remote prep school who unwillingly spends his holidays on campus and develops an unusual bond with a troubled student in The Holdovers. Emma Watson bagged the award for Best Actress for her role of a young women resurrected by a scientist in Searchlight Pictures's fantasy dark comedy Poor Things.
Among other films that had multiple nominations across categories are Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Killers of the Flower Moon, Bradley Cooper's Maestro, Cord Jefferson' American Fiction and Alice Walker's 1982 novel inspired The Color Purple.
On the television front, Apple TV's The Morning Show won across six categories – the highest win for television shows. However, Beef and The Bear also made it to the headlines by winning awards in all four categories that they were nominated in. Another show that made it to the critics' favourites was HBO's Succession.
Warner Bros. topped the studio nominations with 25 of its films being nominated across categories. HBO/Max, on the other hand, received the maximum nominations for any television network this year.
Besides this, Harrison Ford was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution in more than 40 movies to date in his career span of nearly six decades. His work in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones film franchises is particularly notable.
Here's the full list of winners at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards.
Oppenheimer - WINNER
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers - WINNER
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER
America Ferrera, Barbie
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers - WINNER
Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
Calah Lane, Wonka
Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie - WINNER
Alex Convery, Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Samy Burch, May December
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction – WINNER
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie - WINNER
Adam Stockhausen and Kris Moran, Asteroid City
Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
James Price, Shona Heath, and Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Suzie Davies and Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Michelle Tesoro, Maestro
Nick Houy, Barbie
Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
William Goldenberg, Air
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie -WINNER
Francine Jamison, Tanchuck, The Color Purple
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon
Lindy Hemming, Wonka
Barbie - WINNER
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Color Purple
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Barbie - WINNER
American Fiction
Bottoms
Poor Things
The Holdovers
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - WINNER
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
“I'm Just Ken”, Barbie - WINNER
“Dance the Night”, Barbie
“Peaches”, The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom”, Rustin
“This Wish”, Wish
“What Was I Made For”, Barbie
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer - WINNER
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snowa
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Succession - WINNER
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER
Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show - WINNER
Ke Huy Quan, Loki
Khalid Abdalla, The Crown
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER
Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Sophia Di Martino, Loki
The Bear - WINNER
Poker Face
Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER
Bill Hader, Barry
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Drew Tarver, The Other Two
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - WINNER
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building - WINNER
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Beef - WINNER
A Murder at the End of the World
A Small Light
Fellow Travelers
Love & Death
Quiz Lady - WINNER
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Finestkind
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Reality
Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Tom Holland, The Crowded Room
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher
Juno Temple, Fargo
Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You
Sydney Sweeney, Reality
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Traveler - WINNER
Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber, A Small Light
Maria Bello, Beef - WINNER
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Billie Boullet, A Small Light
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher
Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher
Lupin - WINNER
Bargain
Moving
The Good Mothers
The Interpreter of Silence
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off - WINNER
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Young Love
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
The Graham Norton Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
John Mulaney: Baby J -WINNER
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes, I'm an Entertainer
