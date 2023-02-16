Technology News

Paramount+ to Raise Subscription Price Essential and Premium Tiers After Weak Quarterly Revenue

Paramount+ will rise subscription fee to $11.99 (nearly Rs. 1,000) per month from $9.99 (nearly Rs. 820) for the tier that includes Showtime. 

By Reuters | Updated: 16 February 2023 20:24 IST
Paramount+ to Raise Subscription Price Essential and Premium Tiers After Weak Quarterly Revenue

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ added a record 9.9 million subscribers after release of Top Gun: Maverick

Highlights
  • TV advertising revenue fell 7 percent in the three months to December
  • Showtime will integrate with Paramount+ across platforms later this year
  • The update will apply to the United States and in some non-US markets

Paramount Global said on Thursday it would raise prices of its flagship streaming service in some markets after reporting a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, as a broader slump in the advertising market hit the CBS network owner.

Shares in the company fell 7 percent before the bell. The stock has gained about 45 percent since the start of 2023 to Wednesday's close. 

Rising prices, higher borrowing costs, easing consumer demand across products and services, and geo-political unrest in certain regions have forced companies to pull back on advertising spending.

TV advertising revenue fell 7 percent in the three months to December, despite a lift from political advertising on the back of US mid-term elections in November.

Paramount+ added a record 9.9 million subscribers, partly due to the streaming release of hit film Top Gun: Maverick, as the business cushions the company in the face of increased cord-cutting.

The company last month said it would integrate Showtime, known for popular shows, including BillionsYellowjackets and Dexter, with Paramount+ across platforms later this year as it prioritizes streaming services.

Chief Executive Bob Bakish said the company plans to raise prices for its Paramount+ Premium and Essential tiers this year in the United States and in some non-US markets.

The company said it will rise to $11.99 (nearly Rs. 1,000) per month from $9.99 (nearly Rs. 820) for the tier that includes Showtime, and to $5.99 (nearly Rs. 500) from $4.99 (nearly Rs. 410) for the tier that does not include Showtime. 

Total revenue rose 2 percent to $8.13 billion (nearly Rs. 67,300 crore) in the quarter, but missed expectations of $8.16 billion (nearly Rs. 67,550 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

Operating losses in the company's direct-to-consumer unit, which houses its streaming services like Paramount+ and PlutoTV, rose to $575 million (nearly Rs. 4,760 crore) from $502 million (nearly Rs. 4,150 crore). Investors have focused on the service as the company has outlined plans to spend aggressively on content to fend off competition.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paramount, Showtime, Dexter, Billions
Hands on With Microsoft’s New AI-Powered Bing: From Poems to Diet Advice, Here’s What the Chatbot Told Us
Featured video of the day
A Scratch-Free Smart Watch

Related Stories

Paramount+ to Raise Subscription Price Essential and Premium Tiers After Weak Quarterly Revenue
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  2. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  3. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  4. Samsung Confirms Ways Galaxy S23 Series Improve Battery Savings
  5. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
  6. iQoo Neo 7 5G Review: A Performance Champ?
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. Oppo Find N2 Flip With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Debuts Globally: Details
  9. Lost Movie Review
  10. Realme GT 3 Will Launch on This Date, 240W Fast Charging Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Redesign Gboard Toolbar With New Customisation Options: Report
  2. Paramount+ to Raise Subscription Price Essential and Premium Tiers After Weak Quarterly Revenue
  3. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 4 Price, Colours Options Tipped Ahead of Global Launch
  4. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on February 22
  5. Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch With Inbuilt Projector May Be in the Works, Suggests New Patent
  7. India’s Private Wireless Investment to Hit $250 Million by 2027, Mobile Data Usage to Double Soon: Nokia Report
  8. Samsung Confirms Galaxy S23 Series Uses New AMOLED Display to Improve Battery Savings
  9. Samsung May Soon Rollout Image Clipper Feature for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Series, More
  10. Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.56-Inch HD Plus Display, AI Dual Rear Camera Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.