Apple is reportedly planning to skip the M3-chipset for the new iPad Pro and instead opt for the upcoming artificial intelligence (AI)-powered M4. It has not even been one year since the Cupertino-based tech giant introduced the M3 family of chipset and added it to its iMac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. However, a report claims that the company could end the journey of its chipset short in favour of the M4 chipset with a new more powerful Neural engine that will bolster its AI vision.

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on his Power On newsletter, Apple could introduce the M4-powered iPad Pro at its May 7 ‘Let Loose' event. The report further highlights that the unannounced processor could be equipped with a new neural engine that will give it enough power to run compute for AI features. The company is also said to present the device as its “first truly AI-powered device”.

The new iPad Pro is believed to get a significant upgrade this year. It is rumoured to feature an OLED display, thinner bezels, and be available in "glossy and matte screen versions". It could also sport MagSafe wireless charging support. For optics, it could get a revamped rear camera module and a landscape-oriented front camera. A new Apple Pencil is also expected to be unveiled at the Apple event which will likely be designed as an accessory for the iPad Pro.

The incorporation of the chipset will not end at the iPad Pro. An earlier report highlighted that Apple could revamp its entire Mac lineup, starting with Mac mini, with the M4 chipset. The model is expected to be launched either at the end of 2024 or early 2025. The tech giant could then introduce other Mac models with the M4 chip in 2025 and later. Gurman also highlighted that starting with the iPad Pro, Apple is likely to introduce all of its products as an AI device.

Gurman further reported that Apple could also brand the A18 chipset which is expected to feature in the iPhone 16 Pro models as AI-driven. This claim would also corroborate with multiple reports highlighting the company's plans to introduce AI features via iOS 18. Based on the reports, it appears the Cupertino-based company is gearing up to go all-out in the AI race.

