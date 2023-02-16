Technology News

Google to Redesign Gboard Toolbar With New Customisation Options: Report

Reportedly users can now drag the icons around the overflow menu to reorganise how they appear.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 16 February 2023 20:46 IST
Google to Redesign Gboard Toolbar With New Customisation Options: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Gboard is a popular default keyboard on Android phones

Highlights
  • The redesign was spotted in a beta version
  • The toolbar was earlier a three-dot menu icon in top corner
  • It is now said to be replaced by four squares

Google, in an attempt to unify its design language, may bring some updates soon to the standard Android keyboard. Reportedly Google has begun redesigning the appearance of Gboard while giving consumers more customisation options, as noticed in beta version 12.6.06.491625702. Previously, to customise the buttons that showed up in Gboard's quick access toolbar, users had to tap a three-dot menu icon near the top-right corner of the keyboard. This option has now been relocated to the menu bar's left edge and supplanted with a button depicting four squares with rounded corners.

An Android Police report said that the new features on the Gborad designed by Google are accessible by tapping the revamped menu button. It added that users would now notice an emoji option and a language selector that weren't previously available. They can also re-arrange the icons in this overflow menu by dragging them around, and can still shift items to and from the quick access toolbar to alter which options show up when they first open the keyboard.

The report added that rather than being limited to four shortcuts, users can add as many as they want to the quick access toolbar. The voice search button, however, has undergone the most significant change — users can now drag any item into this slot to substitute the microphone icon with a personalised entry, according to the report.

In addition, this update adds a new Privacy menu to Gboard's settings, the report added. This menu contains no new options — in fact, it's mostly crowded with settings accessible in the now-defunct Advanced menu — but a separate entry for dealing with Google's data collection is effective.

These features have been discovered in Gboard's most recent beta update, version 12.6.06.491625702, but there seems to be a server-side component restricting access. Users can get the update on the beta channel by pressing the Join button on Gboard's Play Store page or can sideload the latest edition from APKMirror.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gboard, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Paramount+ to Raise Subscription Price Essential and Premium Tiers After Weak Quarterly Revenue
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 5G Unboxing and First Impressions | Better than the Redmi Note 12 Pro+?

Related Stories

Google to Redesign Gboard Toolbar With New Customisation Options: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  2. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  3. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  4. Samsung Confirms Ways Galaxy S23 Series Improve Battery Savings
  5. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
  6. iQoo Neo 7 5G Review: A Performance Champ?
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. Oppo Find N2 Flip With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Debuts Globally: Details
  9. Lost Movie Review
  10. Realme GT 3 Will Launch on This Date, 240W Fast Charging Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Redesign Gboard Toolbar With New Customisation Options: Report
  2. Paramount+ to Raise Subscription Price Essential and Premium Tiers After Weak Quarterly Revenue
  3. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 4 Price, Colours Options Tipped Ahead of Global Launch
  4. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on February 22
  5. Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch With Inbuilt Projector May Be in the Works, Suggests New Patent
  7. India’s Private Wireless Investment to Hit $250 Million by 2027, Mobile Data Usage to Double Soon: Nokia Report
  8. Samsung Confirms Galaxy S23 Series Uses New AMOLED Display to Improve Battery Savings
  9. Samsung May Soon Rollout Image Clipper Feature for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Series, More
  10. Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.56-Inch HD Plus Display, AI Dual Rear Camera Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.