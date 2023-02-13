Technology News

The Night Manager Indian Adaptation Featured on John Le Carre Book Cover

The Night Manager releases on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 February 2023 17:12 IST
The Night Manager Indian Adaptation Featured on John Le Carre Book Cover

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor star in the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager

Highlights
  • The Night Manager was adapted for television first in 2016
  • Anil Kapoor plays the antagonist in the Indian adaptation
  • Aditya Roy Kapur plays a former soldier who goes undercover

The Indian adaptation of popular 1993 book The Night Manager by John Le Carre, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, will feature on the cover of the novel. The upcoming show, expectedly called The Night Manager, will be releasing on February 17 on Disney+ ​Hotstar, and is being produced by the streaming platform as part of its Hotstar Specials catalogue. This is said to be the first time that an Indian show is featuring on the cover of an international bestseller novel, with the special cover featuring the poster of the upcoming TV show with the two lead actors.

In India, The Night Manager (2023) will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17. All episodes of the show will be available to watch in one go on the streaming platform, once available. Aditya Roy Kapur plays a former soldier who lives a quiet life as the night manager of a hotel, but is drafted by intelligence authorities to go undercover and infiltrate the inner circle of a notorious and dangerous arms dealer, played by Anil Kapoor.

The key poster and artwork for the Indian adaptation is featured on the cover of the novel, which is being published by Penguin Random House publications. While the plot of the book is based on British characters and is largely set in Switzerland, the Indian adaptation will feature Indian characters and some local shoots.

The book was previously adapted into an English-language TV series in 2016. The Night Manager, aired in 2016 as a limited series with six episodes, starred Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie as former soldier Jonathan Pine and arms dealer Richard Roper, respectively. The series was critically praised and won numerous accolades, including at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards and 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Night Manager

The Night Manager

  • Release Date 17 February 2023
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jagdish Rajpurohit, Salim Siddiqui, Anand Vikas Potdekhe, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur
  • Director
    Priyanka Ghose, Rukh Nabeel, Sandeep Modi
  • Producer
    Amrita Sen, Preity Zinta
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Night Manager, India, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hotstar Specials, Hotstar, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Internet Explorer to Be Permanently Deactivated on Windows 10 via Microsoft Edge Update on February 14
Featured video of the day
All About the OnePlus 11

Related Stories

The Night Manager Indian Adaptation Featured on John Le Carre Book Cover
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 5G May Be Launched in India at This Price
  2. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Bags TENAA Certification, Other Models Also Surface
  4. OnePlus 11R 5G Will Get Four Major Android Updates
  5. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G May Be Available at These Prices
  6. Microsoft Will Finally Disable Internet Explorer Forever 11 on This Date
  7. Here's How to Get iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus at Up to Rs. 43,000 Discount
  8. Apple Could Limit iPhone USB Type-C Port Functionality: Report
  9. Xiaomi 13 Lite Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video
  10. Infinix Smart 7 With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. The Night Manager Indian Adaptation Featured on John Le Carre Book Cover
  2. Internet Explorer to Be Permanently Deactivated on Windows 10 via Microsoft Edge Update on February 14
  3. Microsoft Dissolves Team of Hundred Working on Industrial Metaverse: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on TENAA, Galaxy M54 5G, Galaxy A14 Also Spotted on Certification Sites
  5. WhatsApp Starts Testing Ability to Share Up to 100 Images, Working on Ability to Send High-Quality Photos
  6. The Flash Trailer: Michael Keaton Returns as Batman, Film Releases June 16
  7. Xiaomi 13 Lite Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video, May Debut as Rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2
  8. Nissan, Renault to Invest $600 Million to Make Six New Models, Including Two EVs, in India
  9. iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India for Base Storage Configuration Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  10. CBDC Trials Expanding to 50,000 Users in India, RBI Backs Cautious Approach: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.