The Night Manager Indian Adaptation Featured on John Le Carre Book Cover

The Indian adaptation of popular 1993 book The Night Manager by John Le Carre, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, will feature on the cover of the novel. The upcoming show, expectedly called The Night Manager, will be releasing on February 17 on Disney+ ​Hotstar, and is being produced by the streaming platform as part of its Hotstar Specials catalogue. This is said to be the first time that an Indian show is featuring on the cover of an international bestseller novel, with the special cover featuring the poster of the upcoming TV show with the two lead actors.

In India, The Night Manager (2023) will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17. All episodes of the show will be available to watch in one go on the streaming platform, once available. Aditya Roy Kapur plays a former soldier who lives a quiet life as the night manager of a hotel, but is drafted by intelligence authorities to go undercover and infiltrate the inner circle of a notorious and dangerous arms dealer, played by Anil Kapoor.

The key poster and artwork for the Indian adaptation is featured on the cover of the novel, which is being published by Penguin Random House publications. While the plot of the book is based on British characters and is largely set in Switzerland, the Indian adaptation will feature Indian characters and some local shoots.

The book was previously adapted into an English-language TV series in 2016. The Night Manager, aired in 2016 as a limited series with six episodes, starred Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie as former soldier Jonathan Pine and arms dealer Richard Roper, respectively. The series was critically praised and won numerous accolades, including at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards and 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

